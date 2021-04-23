“Paper” Bottles For Your Fizzy Drinks (And Bottle Rockets)

A story that passed almost unnoticed was that the Coca-Cola company plan to run a limited trial of paper bottles. Wait, paper for a pressurized beverage? The current incarnation still uses a plastic liner and cap but future development will focus on a “bio-based barrier” and a bio composite or paper cap tethered to the vessel.
Given that plastic pollution is now a major global concern this is interesting news, as plastic drinks bottles make a significant contribution to that problem. But it raises several questions, first of all why are we seemingly unable to recycle the bottles in the first place, and given that we have received our milk and juice in paper-based containers for decades why has it taken the soda industry so long?
Plastic soft drink bottles are made from Polyethylene terephthalate or PET, the same polyester polymer as the one used in Dacron or Terylene fabrics. They’re blow-moulded, which is to say that an injection-moulded preform something like a plastic test tube with a screw top fitting is expanded from inside in a mould by compressed gas. As anyone who has experimented with bottle rockets will tell you, they are immensely strong, and as well as being cheap to make and transport they are also readily recyclable when separated from their caps.
The Perfect Product Turns Out To Be Less Perfect To Get Rid Of
So if plastic bottles are such a handy products, why are we seemingly so bad at recycling them? At fault is their low density, there’s very little plastic in a typical drink bottle for something that takes up quite a lot of space even when crushed. Handling them requires significant infrastructure, and as a result in many cases they end up either discarded as litter or entering the regular trash stream. In Germany they take a different approach to the recycling problem by applying a deposit to each bottle and re-using them, thus German plastic bottles are much thicker-walled than those in use elsewhere. This however requires both the political will to mandate it and a nationally-organised bottle handling industry to service it, something few nations are likely to embrace.
PET bottles suffer from one problem though that isn’t shared by their glass equivalents, they are gas-permeable. I learned this to my cost when I was much younger, when I made a batch of cider in plastic bottles it turned into vinegar over a few months as small quantities of air were able to make it through the plastic. If you leave a carbonated drink for long enough in its bottle it will eventually lose its fizz, so there’s a lower limit on the thickness of their plastic that doesn’t apply for short-shelf-life products in Tetra-Paks such as that milk or juice. So whatever paper bottle the soft-drink giant comes up with must be gas-tight enough to preserve the fizz as well as robust enough to survive transport and hold the CO2 pressure from the drink.
Paper with a Plastic Lining
The bottles they’re evaluating come from a Danish company, PABOCO. They promise a sustainable polymer vapour barrier and a wood pulp bottle shell strong enough to take the knocks, and we suspect that the “Mobile connectivity to engage consumers to understand and ensure an afterlife” will probably be a QR code to connect with the bottle spirit world.
Right now that’s just a promise from the company. The current revision of the container technology uses a “a preliminary plastic barrier film”. Given that existing paper-based cartons can present a significant recycling challenge due to their inseparable composite nature, we hope that one recycling problem won’t simply be replaced with another.
However, the plan is to further develop the technology and replace that plastic barrier:
The first-generation concept will be partly renewable and fully recyclable, but it is the next and following paper bottle generations barriers that will create a truly sustainable alternative.
We’re looking forward to the first paper bottles reaching a retail shelf so we can have a look for ourselves.
14 thoughts on ““Paper” Bottles For Your Fizzy Drinks (And Bottle Rockets)”
or just use aluminum?
I could be mistaken, but I think aluminum cans also have a thin plastic liner in them?
I have memories of a YouTube video of can of cola being mostly submerged in a chemical solution that reacts with aluminum to dissolve it away, leaving behind a bubble of soda with an aluminum top.
Another solution to the issue could just be a “bring your own bottle” initiative for these commodities. Where one needs to bring a cleaned bottle to the checkout and have them fill it up with some agreed on quantity. Be it soda, milk, or other liquids.
Then there is no need for recycling and bio degradable bottles. Since we instead reuse.
Same can technically be applied to a lot of products to be fair. Though, for self checkout/service, then sanitation could be an issue, though an over the counter option would likely see its own issues in terms of cost effectiveness.
I for one wouldn’t mind a bring your own container type of system for a lot of products to be fair.
We could also take a step up further on the recycling ladder and simply reduce our needs for these commodities to start with. But this isn’t always an option for a lot of people.
We just return the used bottles, and the manufacturer cleans them and refills them. That’s better, because they can use a cleaning method that’s both more efficient, as well as guaranteed to be removing all pathogens, and make sure the bottle is still in good shape to be reused.
Sometimes you have to take small steps to get to where you want to be. The first cell phones were literally the size of a brick. Now you can have a powerful computer that fits in your pocket. The first paper bottles will be lined with plastic and have a plastic top, but 10 years from now, after a series of baby steps, who knows what we’ll have.
Two questions come to mind:
1. Why not dispense with the plastic bottles, and use glass or aluminum? Both are already widely used, and easily recyclable.
2. Why not require a deposit? That encourages and pays for recycling.
Here in Sweden we pay a fee on top of the cost of the product, that we later can get back when we take it to the recycling machine that usually is somewhat around the entrance to the grocery store itself. This fee exists on PET, aluminium and even glass bottles.
Though, the fee is fairly small so most people don’t mind it much, I personally wouldn’t care if it were doubled or more, it also helps with keeping the streets clean for those few times people don’t dispose of their bottles correctly.
I don’t know how many other countries have a similar system. But I at least thinks it works fairly effectively.
Those are good questions. To answer your first question, glass is more expensive and can break, potentially causing injury, but the beer industry does use glass, so this is kind of a weak argument. Aluminum is not a bad choice, but I can’t picture a 2 liter bottle made out of aluminum. A 20 ounce that I buy at the register would work as an aluminum bottle. I think there’s a beer company that uses aluminum bottles, but I can’t remember.
To answer your second question, some locations do require a deposit. In NY, for example, we pay a 5 cent deposit for each bottle of water or carbonated beverage. And, we have a system where the place you return the bottles to gets one cent of that return, so we have stores that are just bottle return shops. (Last time I took my empties back, it was over $300, and I’ve got about that much in the garage right now!)
But, here’s the thing, a paper bottle with no plastic would be better than glass or aluminum because it would decompose. The paper bottle with a plastic liner and cap may not be that solution, but it’s a step towards that solution. That’s why I mentioned the cell phones. Imagine if someone said that they wanted a smartphone but the cell phone hadn’t been invented yet, and they said that it was better off just using a land line because they already worked.
This paper bottle is not the final solution, just the solution we can make now. So let’s make it, let’s use it, and let’s keep developing it until we get to the final solution.
One last thing, just because we start working on this paper bottle thing doesn’t mean we can’t start to work on the glass and/or aluminum solutions where they work. That would be a win/win, I’d say.
I’ve seen a 1 liter can made out of Aluminum. It works, but you also need a top you can screw back on.
Glass was dropped decades ago for soda. I remember buying 2L glass bottles, and those could so easily explode. Aluminum is used a lot, at least in North America (I notice here those are the best prices), but apparently during the Pandemic, there’s a shortage, so soda companies have cut back on some flavors.
We’ve long had deposits in Canada, and it’s fairly common in the US.
“… they are also readily recyclable when separated from their caps.”
A good number of the soft drinks I’ve purchased in plastic bottles recently actually have “Recycle With Cap On” printed on the cap, so I’m going to guess that this rule no longer applies.
Where I live, it’s frustratingly inconvenient to recycle. You have to go very far out of your way to recycle, or pay a ton extra for recycling pickup on top of your normal garbage collection fee. There is strong incentive to put recyclables in the normal trash because it’s cheaper and far easier
> when I made a batch of cider in plastic bottles it turned into vinegar over a few months as small quantities of air were able to make it through the plastic.
You just didn’t sanitize it properly. Oxygen is certainly necessary for the process, but the spontaneous conversion of ethanol to acetic acid happens too slowly for it to matter. Instead, you had:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acetic_acid_bacteria
>they are also readily recyclable when separated from their caps.
The dirty secret is that when making new PET bottles, they can only add up to around 10% recycled plastic without degrading the end product, because the polymers degrade by the heat of re-melting them, UV light, and the stuff that they put in the bottles such as acids and ethanol, and the chemicals used to wash them.
Most PET bottles that are “recycled” are instead down-cycled into cheap polyester fiber, which is then mixed with elastane (spandex) and cotton to make cheap throw-away clothes, which makes them non-recycleable because it becomes practically impossible to separate them.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)