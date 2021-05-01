Traditionally, 3D printer control boards have used simplistic 8-bit microcontrollers to command the stepper drivers and ultimately move the machine where it needs to go. Newer boards have switched over to 32-bit microcontrollers, but they’re still relatively limited computationally. Because of this, a Raspberry Pi running OctoPrint is usually used to provide more complex features such as remote management and live video.
Looking to combine these different devices into a single all-in-one board, [pkElectronics] developed the Sigmoid S7P. With an STM32 microcontroller, TMC2209 stepper drivers, a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, and plenty of room for expansion, it promises to be a drop-in upgrade for essentially any 3D printer running on an open source firmware that could be ported over.
According to [pkElectronics], the idea for the Sigmoid had been floating around for several years, but never got off the ground due to the difficulties in dealing with the SO-DIMM interface used by previous iterations of the Compute Module. But with the switch to smaller and denser connector for the CM4, the board finally started to take shape.
Whether you just used it as a convenient way to integrate OctoPrint into your printer, or want to get into something more advanced like Klipper, the Sigmoid S7P looks like a very exciting project. [pkElectronics] says they are considering producing the board commercially if there’s interest, so if you want one of these for your own custom 3D printer build, let them know.
9 thoughts on “3D Printer Control Board Packs A Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4”
Kind of a rough name, eh?
I personally prefer smoother names, yeah.
One big issue with the compute module, is how it’s just way too expensive compared to the Pi Zero…
For Smoothieboard v2 we asked users if they wanted a CM4 port, or a Pi Zero port, and they universally wanted the Pi Zero port.
Which you understand when you look at the price of each, the Pi Zero starts at €5, the CM4 at something like €30….
As a company, we can’t bulk-buy the Pi Zero and sell it *with* the Smoothieboard as a bundle, we wouldn’t get the €5 pirce-point if we did that, that price is limited to single-unit purchases by end users.
However, it doesn’t matter, it’s trivial enough for our users to just separately get a Pi Zero and plug it into the Smoothieboard. And it’s MUCH cheaper for them. If we sold boards with the CM4 on it, we’d have to add our margin to that, for the end user it’d end up at something like minimum 50€ to have a Pi attached to their board, which is 10 TIMES more than them getting a Pi Zero…
It just doesn’t add up…
The only downside with the Pi Zero is the CPU is really quite old now and can’t really cope with things like running a camera + octoprint. Also because of the the way the WiFI was implemented on the Zero-W it uses a lot of CPU cycles when streaming any significant amount of data (e.g webcam streaming). Overall I think a compute module 4 running octoprint + klipper in this way is an idea solution. Sure it might not be the cheapest but theres nothing stopping you using a seprate controller + RPi, this project is clearly about integration and convenience.
Users needing more power than the zero can provide are going to use “normal” raspis.
I do agree having everything integrated is convenient, it’s the reason for the idea of stacking the pi zero on the smoothieboard in a very similar way to what is done here.
Maybe this system will be surprisingly popular and the other systems will imitate it in the future, who knows. We’ll keep our eyes open for this sort of stuff.
Well done on the build. That looks nice.
Seems like vast overkill for running the printer’s steppers. Although I guess people frequently computer front-end the printers anyway, so I get the point.
It’d be nice to see a tailored interface on 300~400mHz general purpose-ish hardware. This made me realize I haven’t looked in a few years… are any firmwares aquireing OS features?
Not for me. My 3D printers already have a control board which is adequate, and it was trivial to add a Raspberry Pi running Octoprint. I’m currently using a 3B+ and there’s no reason to “upgrade” to a Pi 4.
On the printer itself the print head has to move at a glacial pace compared to the processing speed of even the slowest 8-bit micro, plus all of the work has already been done by the slicer. What exactly am I paying for here?
Pretty board, but when it comes to SMC hardware interfaces, I prefer the USB only interface. SCB–USB–uC+IO.
There is one simple reason for it: the SBC environment is a fast changing environment. On the IO hardware side you want something with some longevity, so tying it to one product, from one supplier that is fast changing is not ideal. With USB only interconnection, any SBC system can be used. You remain compatible with future cheaper, faster, more available systems. As a super bonus, you can do your development on your PC or laptop, the “universal” part of USB is the key.
I love this idea…just wish it had plug-in stepper drivers….as I intend to switch to closed loop for X/Y/Z!
Other than that I would be seriously considering investing in this…It would certainly clean up my install!
