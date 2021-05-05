Frequenters of arcades back in the golden age of video games will likely recall the mix of sounds coming from a properly full arcade, the kind where you stacked your quarters on a machine to stake your claim on being next in line to play. They were raucous places, filled with the simple but compelling sounds that accompanied the phosphor and silicon magic unfolding all around.
The days of such simple soundtracks may be gone, but they’re certainly not forgotten, with this chiptunes generator built into an RCA plug being both an homage to the genre and a wonderful example of optimization and miniaturization. It’s the work of [girst] and it came to life as an attempt to implement [Rob Miles]’ Bitshift Variations in C Minor algorithmically generated chiptunes composition in hardware. For the first attempt, [girst] chose an ATtiny4 as the microcontroller, put it and the SMD components needed for a low-pass filter on a flex PCB, and wrapped the whole thing around a button cell battery. Stuffed into the shell of an RCA plug, the generator detects when it has been inserted into an audio input jack and starts the 16-minute piece. [girst] built a second version, too, using the Padauk PSM150c “Three-Cent Microcontroller” chip.
This is quite an achievement in chiptunes minimization. We’ve seen chiptunes in 32 bytes, Altoids tin chiptunes, and an EP on a postage-stamp-sized PCB, but this one might beat them all on size alone.
2 thoughts on “RCA Plug Plays Sixteen-Minute Chiptune Piece, All By Itself”
Cool, but can you squeeze Eruption by Van Halen in there? I’ve got a personal tradition of putting that song first on any device I can, just for fun.
A very eloquent opening paragraph. Most evocative.
A most enjoyable 15 minuites of music. Reminiscent in places of The Orb – https://youtu.be/GwPZu4ECwnw?t=76
A remarkable retro project I’m afraid my old sausage fingers would have no hope of replicating.
I may add a special arcade number to my retro dial a tune phone
