South Australia Vs. Too Much Home Solar

Once upon a time, the consensus was that renewable energy was too expensive and in too sparse supply to be a viable power source to run our proud, electrified societies on. Since then, prices of solar panels have tanked, becoming more efficient along the way, and homeowners have been installing them on their rooftops in droves.
Where once it was thought we’d never have enough solar energy, in some cities, it’s becoming all too much. In South Australia, where solar output can be huge on a sunny day, electricity authorities are facing problems with grid stability, and are taking measures to limit solar output to the grid.
Isn’t More Usually Better?
The problem faced by South Australian utilities is one of how to properly control an electrical grid with many thousands of distributed power sources. Typically, in conventional modern power grids, voltage and frequency is controlled within set limits by carefully matching the supply from major power plants with the demand from users. Fast-response plants can be brought online to meet shortfalls, and switched off when demand drops, and everything hums along nicely.
Unfortunately, solar power isn’t so easy to throttle, and even less so when it’s coming from thousands of separate households each with their own rooftop install and an inverter to feed back into the grid. This has led to authorities contemplating measures such as charging homeowners to export energy to the grid in peak periods in an effort to slow the huge uptake of home solar systems. Export limits have also been proposed for suburbs with the highest concentration of home solar, as substations in certain residential areas struggle to cope under the huge inflows of energy.
With 280,000 homes in South Australia equipped with rooftop solar, or 35% of the state’s housing stock, it essentially creates a huge power plant that authorities have little to no control over. In some situations, South Australia’s energy needs have been 100% met by solar power alone, with gas, wind and other generation resources then exporting their energy to interstate markets. Things can quickly become dangerous in situations where there is nowhere to export the excess energy, however. In a recent incident, interstate links were down for routine maintenance on a day of particularly high solar delivery. The electricity regulator made the decision to shut down 12,000 home solar systems via a newly-granted power in order to keep grid demand above 400 MW, a level high enough that major gas plants could stay online.
This was achieved through relatively crude means, but if left unchecked, voltages would have risen high enough that home solar inverters would suddenly flick off en masse, leading to a sudden drop in supply and widespread blackouts. The same can happen in the case of short-term voltage dips. If a major generator goes offline and the grid voltage drops below set levels, thousands of home inverters can trip off suddenly in response, exacerbating the problem and causing blackouts.
Major blackout where large chunks of the grid goes offline at once are hard to come back from; black starts are stressful and expensive and avoided at all costs. Authorities are therefore taking measures to limit the chance of these problems in future. New installations are mandated to have inverters that come with voltage ride-through protection, allowing them to keep operating through voltage perturbations to avoid sudden shocks to the grid. Additionally, inverters that can be remotely commanded by the electrical authority are required, controlled over the Internet or via 4G data links. Substations are also being upgraded with improved voltage management hardware, to allow suburbs with high penetration of rooftop solar to better export their energy to the wider grid.
Other measures can help, too. Grid storage batteries like the Hornsdale Power Reserve can help, by storing excess energy when available for later use when the solar demand is lower. Home batteries could become an excellent solution in these cases as well, allowing homeowners to make the most of their solar panel output even when the grid has had enough. These measures aren’t cheap at the moment, and home battery penetration is a fraction of that of solar, but government subsidies are in place to boost uptake.
Home storage is best implemented in concert with grid control measures however, rather than alone, else thousands of home battery systems going offline at the same time could present the same risk as home solar currently does. Additionally, it’s not a panacea on its own – a long, bright week in summer could saturate home battery resources.
Such measures weren’t necessary when home solar first hit the market. The small number of homeowners with the hardware didn’t have enough generation capacity to sway the grid one way or the other. However, since the number of home generators has taken off, it’s become necessary to implement a way to command this huge resource. By implementing controls on home solar generators, it allows the electrical authority to make the most of the generation capacity, without placing the grid at risk of blackouts due to over- or undervoltage events. Having huge amounts of solar power is a great victory for renewable energy in the fight against climate change. However, investment will be required for the electrical grid to keep up if this new technology is going to be exploited to the fullest. If home solar generators are going to provide Australia with electricity, they’re going to have to work together.
27 thoughts on “South Australia Vs. Too Much Home Solar”
They should use the surplus power to desalinate seawater into a reservoir.
Or pump water to a higher place for generating power later
or mine a lot of bitcoin
Seriously, though, this is a fantastic argument for a big hydrogen cracking plant.
Or remove Co2 from the atmosphere
Can we use the spare electricity to sequester carbon?
Yes, we could, but it would require a different payment model for solar producers.
I think the implication is solar installations need better infrastructure for grid control.
Or the grid needs a better supply demand model. Big planrs just can’t spool up or down all that fast and nobody is crazy enough to just rely on solar and peaker plants
The supply side of solar is disconnected from the market by feed-in-tariffs, so they don’t have to care what’s happening on the grid. Just push everything you got out through the wires, and it’s somebody else’s problem – you get paid anyways.
I find the sketched cause of mass high voltage switchoffs incredible. Assuming 240V with a “10%” range, the inverters will not all work at 263.99V and switch off at seeing 264.00V. Also, due to transmission line resistance, they won’t even see the same voltage at the same time. This creates a slow dropout of small generating capacity, essentially keeping the voltage at around the switchoff voltage.
The undervoltage is a different problem though, even a minor sag in voltage can shutdown generatimg capacity which drops the voltage amd spirals into a gridwide brown- and eventually blackoit.
Operating so close to the limits risks a transient event.
A sudden disturbance, such as shedding a large load or cutting a transmission branch will send a large number of generators over the limit and shutting down, which changes the overall situation from an oversupply to an under-supply, and the rest will follow to protect themselves.
Why not implement some sort of random delay before switch-off in each inverter? Then some would drop off sooner than others and things would self-stabilize.
Install window shades over the cells. As the grid starts to reach it’s limits, closing the vanes a little, or a lot, limits the amount of energy the cells are able to generate.
Sure, there may be issues to be overcome with the mechanical aspect of it, moving parts that get dusty may start to fail or get stuck, but nothing that can’t be dealt with.
Another solution would be to switch off the output of cells as needed to accomplish the same. Although I do not know if that would have negative effects on solar cells being hit by light and not being able to move those electrons along.
That leads me to wonder how one could build a home system with an ‘alternative load’ (?) so when the grid isn’t buying, any excess can be put to use. Maybe set it up to increase the output of the home AC, raise the temp of the water heater by a small amount, automate certain appliance cycles like the laundry or dishwasher, or only charge the electric car when there’s a surplus of solar?
It’s not like kinetic storage or water desalination makes sense at homeowner scale.
Hot/cold storage is pretty much what you can do at home, but there’s no incentive to do so because you lose the subsidies for power you don’t sell out, and for heat you’re competing in price with gas which is much cheaper than electricity anyways.
I see people in California buying solar panels to sell to the grid, and then install gas power furnaces, showers, fridges…
Or rather than shades, LCD layer(s). This has that advantages of allowing for panel dimming and and adding a small load to the grid at the same time.
There’s no negative effects. The panels just warm up slightly more when not in use.
This seems like a problem with how these commercial measures were implemented. If used in just a handful of cases, this little ‘hack’ would have had little to no ill effects. But when lots of people did it, the problems made themselves known.
So it seems like the long-term solution would be to have something to store energy for non-peak (dark) times, or to reduce our widespread energy usage to only when the solar panels are on. Eventually, after we address all of the stability concerns, we may be able to shut off those power plants for good, but unfortunately I may no longer be alive then.
This is an opportunity to examine issues that will be likely to generalized in the rest of the world as solar spreads. How the existing grid and the existing electricity producing assets (and workers) are allocated is just beginning to be examined and imagined. Throw in home storage, huge solar and wind and storage farms, EVs at scale, and politics and you have a major human challenge. The driver is climate change and for large facilities lower cost for cheap solar and wind; and the resistance will be changing the infrastructure and manpower that currently exists. Thank you, Australia, for being the tip of the iceberg.
We need incentives for folks to point some or all of their solar in different directions. 10% E, 20%NE, 20%N, 20%NW, 30%W would be really nice to draw out production during the day.
Either add incentives for installing panels facing those directions, or change the price paid per kWh to favor morning and evening production.
See below: pay market rate instead of subsidy – oversupply results in negative prices and people HAVE to re-orient their panels and install batteries, or they’ll simply make no money.
The best solution is to stop coming up with elaborate bureaucratic schemes and regulations, and let the problem solve itself.
Here’s a though: stop paying subsidies (feed-in-tariffs) and instead pay the market rate: when the price goes negative, people will automatically stop selling power to the grid. Then they have to buy batteries or find some other use for the power, or it won’t be economically sensible to install any more. Problem averted.
All these coping mechanisms and bodges on the grid to deal with this issue ARE the cost of renewable energy that people kept complaining about. This was simply swept under the rug by political means, and now somebody else has to pay the cost while the people who install solar panels get guaranteed profits.
What % of cars in the grid area are electric? Quick search says there’s >2 cars per household, so there’s the potential for about 100Kwh of storage per household sitting around.
Not an original idea, borrowing it from https://withouthotair.com/
Cry me a fucking river, the planet’s dying. Fix the grid so we can actually take advantage of all this rooftop solar instead of coming up with convoluted ways to cut off solar producers and keep fossil fuel plants online.
Or we could just stop messing around and build nuclear.
Another option are rotating stabilsers. Basically giant flywheels that can be spun up with over capacity and give off electricity when production slackens. They have just finished installing one in Scotland (although to be fair probably does not have the overcapacity solar issue as southern Aus)
https://www.gepowerconversion.com/product-solutions/generators/rotating-stabiliser
