The Hornsdale Power Reserve And What It Means For Grid Battery Storage

Renewable energy has long been touted as a major requirement in the fight to stave off the world’s growing climate emergency. Governments have been slow to act, but prices continue to come down and the case for renewables grows stronger by the day.
However, renewables have always struggled around the issue of availability. Solar power only works when the sun is shining, and wind generators only when the wind is blowing. The obvious solution is to create some kind of large, grid-connected battery to store excess energy in off-peak periods, and use it to prop up the grid when renewable outputs are low. These days, that’s actually a viable idea, as South Australia proved in 2017.
Building The World’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery
On the 28th of September, 2016, the state of South Australia faced an unprecedented storm. Wind gusts exceeded 120 km/h, and pouring rains threatened to flood low-lying areas. Amid the chaos, major transmission lines and interconnectors were damaged, and the entire grid went down. 1.7 million people were suddenly without power.
Thankfully, in the hours following, civilization remained standing. Emergency crews were able to bring the grid back to life relatively quickly, with most parts of the state up and running within 24 hours. Despite this, the incident was quickly used as a political football, with the reigning pro-coal Federal Government placing the blame squarely on the state’s heavy use of renewable energy. This was provably false, but spawned a greater discussion about improving grid resilience and the use of grid storage for when solar and wind generation is impractical.
The polava drew the attention of Elon Musk, who threw down the gauntlet. A battery-based storage solution installed within 100 days of contract signature — or it’s free. Further billionaires weighed in, and the State Government set the project in motion. Construction actually began prior to the contract being signed on September 29th, 2017, with the battery finished 55 days later, technically well ahead of schedule. Some decried it as a PR stunt, but the Hornsdale Power Reserve now sports the world’s largest lithium-ion battery, connected right up to the grid.
Taking Advantage of a Fast and Ready Resource
The battery as installed features 129 MWh of storage, using Samsung 21700 lithium-ion cells, similar to those in the Tesla Model 3. Capable of a maximum discharge rate of 100MW, at full tilt the battery can operate for a little over an hour. However, in day to day operation, the battery is not used in such a way. Instead, the battery is contracted to operate in several different ways to suit the needs of the grid.
Three hours of output at 30 MW (or 90 MWh of capacity) is set aside for load shifting. This is where excess renewable energy is stored in the battery when not needed by the grid. This power is then later sold on the market during peak times when electricity prices are higher.
Next to this, 70MW of output is reserved for maintenance of grid stability. Power grids require careful management of their many connected generators, in order to make sure that the voltage and frequency of the grid remain in acceptable bounds. This is achieved through maintaining a balance between the supply and demand of electricity across the entire grid. Sudden changes in either supply or demand require quick reactions from attached generators in order to avoid major excursions that can risk taking the grid offline, or lead to rolling blackouts. Commonly, this happens when a major generator such as a coal plant has a fault, or when a soap opera ends in England and thousands of households all switch on the kettle at the same time. This is referred to as Frequency Control and Ancilliary Services (FCAS) in the local market, and is typically handled by gas-powered generators, which can respond on timescales of seconds to minutes.
The Hornsdale battery, however, is capable of much faster response times. On December 14th, 2017, the Loy Yang A coal generator tripped, causing the sudden loss of 560 MW of generation from the grid. Upon the main frequency dropping to 49.8 Hz, in mere milliseconds, the Hornsdale installation delivered 7.3 MW to the grid to prop up the frequency over a period of several minutes, while other infrastructure was brought online. This fast-discharge capability has allowed the battery to beat other generators to the punch. This has brought the battery’s owners, Nueon, significant profits from the provision of FCAS services to the grid, taking 55% of the market from existing operators. There have been complaints that the existing billing system is not actually fast enough to properly compensate the battery’s owners for its output, as the system was originally designed around conventional generation which is slower to respond.
Looking To The Future
The success of the project has proven that battery storage at a grid scale is now practical and, more importantly, profitable. The Hornsdale Power Reserve was built at a cost of just $50 million, and despite their initial mockery of the state project, the Federal Liberal government have confirmed funding for the expansion of the project. The battery will be upgraded to deliver up to 150 MW, with capacity expanding to 193.5 MWh. This will allow the battery more capacity to respond in the case of adverse events, as well as improve the profitability of load shifting operations. There will also be trials of “digital inertia” technology, where the battery’s inverters will be designed to replicate the mechanical inertia of large synchronous generators, further stabilizing the grid.
Other lithium-ion battery projects are cropping up worldwide, too. Plans for a New York plant are underway, aiming for a 316 MW output and a massive 2,528 MWh of capacity, allowing the battery to run for extended periods. California is also looking to host a pair of installations, with a 400 MW project in Long Beach and a 300 MW project in Moss Landing.
With the cost of lithium-ion batteries continuing to come down thanks to economies of scale and the electric car revolution, it’s likely that yet more projects will come to fruition. Where there is profit to be made in the load shifting of renewable energy, along with a need for highly responsive grid stabilization services, grid storage batteries make a strong business case.
16 thoughts on “The Hornsdale Power Reserve And What It Means For Grid Battery Storage”
Ah yes, an application where the lightness and watts per kilogram of Li-Ion are super necessary, hope they’re building the racking out of carbon fibre…
Should have done this 50 years ago with Nickel-Iron and we’d still be using it. Maybe get twice the capacity per dollar doing it now still.
Ah yes, 50 years ago, when the semiconductors and control systems capable of handling such power levels were as readily available as nowadays, at a price which was not prohibitively high with regards to the application and its profitability… Those good old days! /s
we didnt need semiconductors and control systems to implement a battery stabilized grid. We didnt because we had abundant coal and petrochemical resources and lacked the long term vision to understand the results.
And RW makes a very valid point about the longevity of properly maintained nife batteries. Lithium is awesome when you need light weight and high power but in a stationary application like this there are more affordable chemistries.
Exactly my point, albeit somewhat implicit. True, there was no need back then for systems like these because of an invalid assumption of eternal overabundance of fossil fueled electrical power.
But even if the need or will was there, technology just wasn’t at a point yet that would allow for an economically viable solution, regardless of the fact that nowadays Li-Ion is far from an (economically) optimal solution to the storage part of the equation.
My point was, for now let’s at least be glad these kind of systems are finally being developed and implemented and not begrudge or belittle them on specifics. Let’s just view these kinds of setups as a Ford Model T compared to any modern car; we’ll get there!
And unlike lead-acid batteries which can tolerate more electrical abuse and are almost 100% recyclable, what are they going to do with all the toxic waste after the Lithium Batteries have lost their capacity? Is disposal included in the price? And the fire risk?
This still might be another Solydra or A123
Nickel iron batteries last a long time but have problems too.
<65% charge/discharge efficiency, moderately high self discharge, and they don't do steep charge or discharge cycles (but this can be solved by using a lot of them).
Lithium batteries do seem to be expensive for this type of application. But if the price is right, they perform well. Shorter life than the nickel iron though.
I still think the future for grid scale is flow batteries.
7.3 MW “propped up” a 560 MW loss…
yup. It was sufficient to maintain frequency stability and protect from portions of the grid faulting while slower responding primary generators adjusted. That is its job. It isn’t necessary to make up the full loss of supply instantly to prevent the grid faulting, but if other sources hadn’t responded quickly (4 seconds, according to the linked article, for Gladstone coal plant to respond sufficiently), things would have gone down.
I don’t know why flow batteries aren’t talked about more for grid storage. They can scale arbitrarily large (just more / bigger electrolyte tanks).
I also don’t know why nuclear power isn’t talked about more in the context of climate change. Yes, there are lessons to learn from TMI, Fukushima and Chernobyl, but those lessons aren’t “stop using nuclear power,” but rather, “stop using unsafe PWR and BWR designs.”
There isn’t a silver bullet for climate change. It’s a silver shotgun, with efficiency improvements, grid storage and renewables, nuclear, carbon capture, battery improvements…
Flow may not be mature enough. Nuclear? We’ll see.
https://www.wired.com/story/the-next-nuclear-plants-will-be-small-svelte-and-safer/
Three Mile Island incident were a partial meltdown mainly due to unclear documentation and poor experience in how to design and run such a plant. After all, the facility were one of the first ones ever built. So one should not really hang it out for being “catastrophic” as media often portrays it. Not like other technologies still in their infancy have had problems of their own.
The Chernobyl “disaster” were due to a test to see how quickly the reserve cooling system would kick into action. They did the test 3 times “successfully”, ie the test didn’t end badly and were well controlled. Though didn’t give the right results, as in the reserve cooling system didn’t do its job adequately.
When the 4th test were scheduled, they stumbled onto a small issue, that postponed the test some 10 hours, so the next shift were now responsible for doing a test that they had never done before, had no training on how to do it. And then the supervisor made dubious decisions and didn’t even follow the documented test procedure…. That it ended as it did shouldn’t be a surprise to any observer.
If this safety test were postponed to the next day, or to a day when the trained personal were at hand, then this accident most likely would have never happened.
The Fukushima “accident”, is something that shouldn’t even be called an “accident”, but rather “an obvious case of unneeded cost cutting”, since they decided to build the plant on top of a hill that were some 30 meters high above the sea. Quite adequate protection from waves one might think.
But the plans quickly changed, since lifting heavy generators, turbines and the reactor itself, among other construction equipment and supplies those 30 meters posed a logistical challenge. So they solution were simple, just blast the hill to dirt and lower it some 20 meters closer to the sea…. Then the facility also had problems with water leaking into its basement, where the cooling pumps lived.
On the day the facility had its “accident”, it got hit by a 14 meter tall wave, that would have largely been quenched if the plant weren’t some 20 meters lower then originally planed…
This wave also relatively easily made its way into the basement, cutting power to the cooling pumps, and the general facility as a whole. Despite that the plant had some design changes from the original plan to make it more resistant against flooding, since it after all were 20 meters lower then it should have been.
Then the supervisors handling the accident didn’t want to use the largest source of cold water available, ie the pacific ocean… Since salt water could make the cooling pipes of the plant corrode.
Now a quick word on corrosion, is that it takes time for it to happen… Pumping sea water through the pipes isn’t going to damage them, and they can be rinsed clean with fresh water when such arrives a couple of days later. (since yes a delivery were on the way at that time)
If the pipes were to take damage from having sea water going through them for a couple of days, then one should start to ask the question of what low quality pipes they are using….
So in the end, all of this could have been very easily avoided.
Though, then there is the Ågesta power plant that had their turbine hall flooded with the reactor’s cooling water, cutting out both power and control systems for part of the facility, but this ended without any issues, this plant though later got shut down for good due to low oil prices…. The source of this accident were also due to a design oversight.
Having had a casual interest in grid energy storage systems throughout the years.
I do have to say that using lithium ion batteries is a “decent” solution. It “works”, but it is far far from ideal…. And as RW pointed out above, Lithium is more well suited for applications where power density and weight are of main concerns.
The far more mundane lead acid battery is a more reliable solution for this large scale stationary application.
Though, most lead acid batteries found in cars and such typically die due to the failure of one cell out of the normally 6 cells within a typical 12 volt battery, yes, even lead acid batteries wants their cells balanced, who knew….. Not to mention people discharging them far bellow what is long term reliable for such cells…
Though, for grid stabilization, a synchronous condenser can actually be a far more cost effective solution. (This is in effect a large three phase AC motor/generator spinning a flywheel, sometimes in a vacuum to lower energy losses due to air resistance. Simple stuff indeed, but needs occasional maintenance.)
For energy storage on the other hand, these synchronous condensers aren’t really “ideal”. Though, they are able to act very quickly on any changes in demand, then they also do some load balancing of the phases, and even a fair bit of power factor correction, all things that makes a grid more reliable.
But in terms of energy storage solutions, there is one that is rather popular throughout the world, and that is pumped water, but this requires that one has some elevation difference at hand. Otherwise it is kinda useless. (Though, technically speaking, one could just dig a hole a few hundred meters into the ground and blast out a large cave, then just flood it when one needs power, and pump it out when one has an excess of energy on the grid. Downside here would be ground water seeping in…)
Pumped water have the advantage of being relatively simple, and in areas where one already has a dam, then one just needs a pump for the parts of the year when melt-water/rain isn’t overly abundant. And large dams can also be built to handle rather quick changes in demand, making it a very well fitting compliment to both solar and wind.
Another solution is compressed air energy storage. Currently there is some large scale setups of this in use, with charge/discharge losses of less than 20%, so very comparable to batteries, though, unlike batteries one doesn’t need fancy chemistry, only a large storage vessel, typically a cave, or a large “fiberglass”/composite tank.
Some offshore wind farms are looking into using large balloons on the seafloor for storing compressed air, practically working as expansion vessels. Since this would be fairly cheap for the amount of energy stored. Then there is also the advantage that one can also sell the compressed air as a service to nearby industry. (Meaning that the industry doesn’t need to run their own, usually less efficient compressors)
There is also flywheel based energy storage systems. But floating a couple of tons spinning at many thousands of RPM on top of a magnetic bearing within a vacuum might be a bit fancy.
In the end, there is plenty of energy storage solutions, but lithium ion batteries isn’t really ideal for this application.
A generator providing 560MW craps out and the battery pitches in 7.3MW and saves the day? Something seems amiss here.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the “.” is a typo…
But even 73 MW isn’t that impressive.
Or maybe the “MW” is the typo, and it should actually be “GW”, but who knows, even the original article has this dubiously low figure.
There’s no unit of time measurement so I guess we won’t know. I wonder if that 560MW figure is per hour and the battery stepped in and provided 7.3MW total over some short timeframe. 560MW/h would be 9.3MW per minute. Then 7.3MW would be enough power for other backup generators to kick in within a minute of the 560MW one going down.
That would be reasonable logical.