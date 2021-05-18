Tiny DeLorean Made From Lighters Is A Total Gas

There’s making stuff out of trash, and then there’s mind-blowing stuff like this: a DeLorean built from four disposable cigarette lighters and various other bits and bobs like wire sheathing and cotton bud sticks. If it weren’t for the video evidence embedded below, we would have never believed that [Ank Creative] or anyone else could have turned boxy acrylic into the fastback time machine we all know and love.
[Ank Creative] seems to have wasted no parts of the lighters, and even saved themselves a bit of trouble by using curved scraps to make the wheel wells. After installing the windshield, we certainly didn’t expect them to saw the thing in half, but how else are they going to put in the little seats and the steering column when the gull-wing doors aren’t real?
This build is all about unbelievable craftsmanship and deft but daring use of hand tools. Although this totally qualifies as an open source how-to video, you’d have to be quite the sorcerer to pull this one off. Zoom past the break (if you haven’t already) and check out this amazing build.
Disposable lighters are dirt cheap, but they get the job done and you can always see how much gas is left in the tank. On the other hand, a refillable lighter is just that, and if you build it yourself, you can make it actuate like a cap gun.
this is incredible. absolute piece of art!
I confess that many times, the “art” projects sometimes depicted on Hackaday do little more for me than evoke an eye roll. This is something very different. It is both a hack and art… both creative and delightful. I watched the construction video and found myself smiling the whole time.
I can’t help but be reminded of a museum display I once saw called “Prison Camp Crafts.” That display featured an astonishing array of really beautiful and useful articles fashioned by American POWs from discarded tin cans, bits of cloth or wood, glass, and other garbage. In some cases, the articles produced were of a quality that, under normal circumstances, you’d happily purchase and pay for in store.
The use of discarded cigarette light plastic and parts here is ingenious and the craftsmanship really is fantastic.
I’ve been studying creativity from a psychological perspective for the past few months.
One thing that leapt out to me (noted in the literature) is that creativity is enhanced by restrictions: having all manner of raw materials and tools available is actually counter-productive to creativity. It’s when people have really restrictive environments that brings forth their creative talents.
(Do an image search on “Cuban ingenuity” some time.)
I’ve found this to be true in my own endeavors: I was always thinking of the myriad things I could build with a 3d printer, then I got one and haven’t used it since – the idea mill has dried up. The same thing has happened with at least 3 other major tools.
I figure there’s a circuit in the brain that’s triggered by scarcity of options, which would make sense from an evolutionary/survival perspective, but it’s probably not needed (and counter to survival in some way) when there’s no scarcity.
This would also explain why creativity is exceedingly rare in the population – the median score on the creative achievement test is zero, and 91% of the population scores 1 or less on that scale.
That’s a really interesting take, and something thats bugged me for a while. When I was a penniless schoolboy/student/junior engineer not having the right bits to hand or the money to buy them, making do and what we today call hacking, meant that I adapted, and found ways round the obstacles, be they mechanical, electronic or artistic. When I started to be able to afford the things I used to miss, I felt the challenge and creative interest wane. A full set of e48 resistors? Ok, so what, I don’t actually need them anymore. It’s clear to me now that working with what you have and adapting things is the key to being creative and making things to solve problems. Don’t have the right value resistor? A bunch of what you have series/parallel, job done. Don’t have the 3d printer? Carve up old lighters. Good to see.
The real hero here is CA glue and not getting your fingers stuck
Funny I just subscribed to this channel and now it’s featured on HAD! Very creative and entertaining to watch.
nice… very nice.
