Commodore machines are well-loved around here, but usually when you think Commodore, you think about the Commodore 64, or maybe the PET or Amiga. But the Commodore 64 had an older sister, the VIC 20. This was the first computer to sell a million units and has a lot in common with its better-known successor. The machine was only made for a few years, and [Dubious Engineering] has been restoring one over a few videos. In the video below, he opens it up for a look inside, among other things.
If you want to get straight to the opening, you’ll need to fast forward about 5 and a half minutes. The keyboard pulls off and a nice old-fashioned set of cables made from individual wires connect to the skinny main board with all the smarts on it. No ribbon cables or flex PCBs!
It is interesting to see the design choices made back in the 1980s. The caps lock key, for example, is an actual latching key that mechanically maintains its position. There are two ROM chips, one for the system software and one for Basic. Two RAM chips give you a whopping 5K of read/write memory.
A $300 computer in those days would be about the same as an $800 computer today. You still needed a monitor or a TV and a cassette recorder. Meanwhile the memory could be expanded somewhat but the display was stuck at 176×184 and your choice of 8 colors.
The VIC20 might not have been the most influential computer of its day. But it was a clear stepping stone from the PET to the very influential Commodore 64. It was nice to see one running again.
The machine in this video looks a lot better than the last one we saw restored. Our own [Bil Herd] was part of the Commodore story and he appears in the documentary of that name which is well worth watching.
3 thoughts on “Inside The VIC-20”
I owned a VIC 20. It was my second computer, my first was a Timex Sinclair. The Sinclair used a Z80 and I expanded memory in both. Both machines used static RAM.
The Sinclair was expanded by soldering additional RAM chips on top of the originals with the CS pin pulled out and routed to a 74LS138 who’s inputs were tied to the right address lines. With careful soldering you could expand the Sinclair’s memory to 4X the original by stacking and soldering 3 chips on top of each of the machine’s original 8 RAM chips. Each bank of 8 would have it’s CS lines wire wrapped together and run to the right output pin on the 74LS138. The VIC 20 was a little harder to expand because I had to wire wrap a card that plugged into the expansion port on the back – the same port you plugged game cartridges into.
After the Sinclair and VIC 20, I moved on to the C64 and then the C128. The C128 was a real disappointment. It was switchable between C64 mode and a Z80 running CPM at 1 or 2 mHz. It never did either mode really well – the C64 was a far superior machine.
5K of RAM but about 1.5K was for the screen so you actually only had 3.5K for code. One trick was to make the game 5K and the last 1.5 would load into the screen. That’s where you would put all your set up and other one time code. The first line of code jumps to the code residing essentially on the screen, do set up and then jump back and then you’d wipe the screen. Many ways to get the most possible out of that 5K.
The VIC 20 has actually 5.5KB of RAM (5KB 8-bit wide, 0.5KB 4-bit wide color-RAM). On the first PCBs this was realized with 11× 2114 1K×4bit RAM chips. In later revisions (shown in the illustration of this article) the number of RAM chips was reduced to 5 by replacing 8 of the 2114s by 2K×8bit RAMs.
The VIC 20 also has 3 ROM chips 8KB for the KERNAL [sic], 8KB for the BASIC interpreter and 4KB for the character generator.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)