Once upon a time, 3D printing was about churning out tiny Yodas and Pikachus, but these days, useful things are regularly 3D printed too. A great example is this centrifugal water pump that can really deliver the juice, courtesy of [Connor].
The pump’s housings and impeller are all 3D printed in PLA, as well as the inlet which is designed for a 2L soda bottle to screw into. Gaskets are printed in pliable TPU to help seal the housings. There are a few ball bearings inside to allow the impeller to spin nicely, too, with hex head fasteners used to hold everything together and a long bolt used as the main impeller shaft. Notably, no shaft seal is included, so the pump does leak a bit, but it’s not a major concern assuming you’re just pumping water and don’t mind spilling a bit of excess. Turned with a drill at 1800 rpm, the pump is able to achieve a flow rate of 13 litres per minute, or a maximum head of 1.2 meters. The design is on Onshape, for the curious.
It’s a great example of how 3D printing can allow the creation of machines with complex geometry without the need for advanced machining skills. Instead, all the hard work is done on the CAD side of things. We’ve seen 3D printed pumps put to real work before, too, like this fertilizer dispenser. Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “3D Printing A Centrifugal Water Pump”
It’s fun making stuff, but a self contained pump with magnetic coupling can be had for very little. So I salute this build and it’s orangeness :)
>without the need for advanced machining skills
Substitute advanced machining skills with advanced CAD skills – and deep pockets for the software, $1,500 per user, per year, in this case. Makes you want to see if there’s a more elegant solution that suits the home workshop better.
That money gets you about 136 harbor freight pumps with 600 lph.
Openscad + https://github.com/revarbat/BOSL2/wiki/bottlecaps.scad + hose adapter (looks easy) + some epoxy glue.
Openscad and easy in the same sentence. You sir, get extra points! ++
Onshape does have a free hobby option that is free. Only catch is that all designs are public. I have used that for years and had no problems
