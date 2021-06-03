Portable air conditioning units are a great way to cool off a space during the hot summer months, but they require some place to blow the heat they’ve removed from your room. [VincentMakes] got a portable AC unit for his home, but he found that the place he wanted to put it was too far from the only window he could use to dump the hot air. Having too long of a duct on the hot air exhaust increases the back pressure on the fan which could cause it to prematurely fail, so [Vincent] used an extractor fan to automatically give is AC unit’s exhaust a boost on its way to the window.
Because his AC can operate at low, medium, and high speeds, he chose an extractor fan that also supported multiple speeds and took care to match the airflow of the AC and extractor fan to avoid putting too much strain on either fan. He designed a system to automatically set the speed of the boosting fan to match that of the AC using a Hall effect current sensor to measure the AC unit’s power draw and an Arduino Nano for control. A custom PCB interfaces the Nano to the Hall Sensor and control relays, and we have to applaud [Vincent] for keeping the +5V DC and 230V AC far, far away from each other. In addition to this fine electronics work, [Vincent] also built an enclosure for the fan controller that allows the fan to be mounted on top at an angle, which helps avoid having hard bends in the exhaust duct.
If this has you thinking about smart air conditioners to keep cool this summer, check out this ESP8266-powered smart AC system, or this Raspberry Pi-based system that controls both AC and blinds!
4 thoughts on “Air Extractor Automatically Gives AC A Boost”
I’ll just leave this here
https://youtu.be/_-mBeYC2KGc
The ones with an outside air intake hose are a lot better because they don’t pull air in from the room they’re cooling to blow through the condenser, heat it back up, then blow it outside.
Yeah this is essential. I can’t believe the single hose ones exist, sucking in hot humid outdoor air just to blow away even hotter air is super wasteful
Most air conditioners suck in hot humid outdoor air just to blow it away hotter, they just do it with the evaporator outside
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)