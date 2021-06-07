Triangle Tiles Form Blinky Networks Using Clever Interconnects

We love to see LEDs combined in all shapes and sizes, so we were especially ticked when we caught a glimpse of [Debra Ansell]’s (also known as [GeekMomProjects]) interlocking triangular TriangleLightPanel system glowing on our screen. This unusually shaped array seemed to be self supporting and brightly glowing, so we had to know more.
The TriangleLightPanel is a single, triangular, light panel (refreshing when everything is in the name, isn’t it?). Each panel consists of a single white PCBA holding three side-firing SK6812 LEDs aimed inward, covered by transparent acrylic. When the LEDs are doing their thing, the three-position arrangement and reflective PCB surface does diffuses the light sufficiently to illuminate each pane — if not perfectly evenly — very effectively. Given the simple construction it’s difficult to imagine how they could be significantly improved.
The real trick is the mechanical arrangement. Instead of being connected with classic Dupont jumper wires and 0.1″ headers or some sort of edge connector, [Debra] used spring contacts. But if you’re confused by the lack of edge-plated fingers think again; the connectors are simple plated strips on the back. There is a second PCBA which effectively acts as wires and a surface to mount the spring contacts on, which is bolted onto the back of the connected leaves to bridge between each node. The tiles need to be mechanically connected in any case, so it’s a brilliantly simple way to integrate the electrical connection with the necessary mechanical one.
All the requisite source files are available on the project’s GitHub page and the original Tweets announcing the project are here for reference. We can’t wait to see what this would look like with another 30 or 40 nodes! Enterprising hackers are already building their own setup; see [arturo182]’s 24 tile array glowing after the break.
Unfortunately, I ran out of screws and nuts, with 4 needed per leaf, they go faster than I anticipated. Ordering more soon 😅
Either way, my leaves are growing :) 🌿
(Powered by the RP2040 Stamp + Carrier) pic.twitter.com/rOWOojFnDa
— arturo182 (@arturo182) May 22, 2021
That is so very nice. Thank you GeekMom for a wonderful hacker class project.
Well this is very nice. I’ve seen the extremely expensive Nanoleaf modules around for a while and like the look but not the cost.
I would try to find some way to reduce the hot spots where the LEDs are, but I know that’s tricky.
I’d also add a different connector board that doesn’t connect the data lines, allowing the power to be distributed more easily, and make the physical structure a bit more stable.
In the twitter thread I see people talking about making it connect magnetically, but in my opinion that would only be helpful if each leaf could be auto-magically discovered somehow.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent.