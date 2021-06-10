We love that part in Apollo 13 where the NASA engineers have to fit a square carbon dioxide filter in a round hole. We love basically every scene of The Martian where Mark Watney hacks together any piece of hardware he can get his hands on to survive on a hostile planet. What we love even more is watching actual NASA engineers trying out a hack and ordering the InSight lander to scoop sand on itself to increase the power from its solar panels.
InSight, which recently had its two-year mission to study the interior geology of Mars extended, has been suffering from a buildup of dust on its solar panels. This dust is only adding on to the expected power loss which occurs as the red planet approaches aphelion — the maximum distance from the Sun in its orbit. Attempts to shake the panels clear by pulsing their deployment motors were unsuccessful. Other solar-powered missions have experienced a cleaning effect from the Martian winds; however, despite seeing plenty of gusts, InSight has not seen any significant improvement.
Counterintuitively, operators instructed the lander to slowly trickle more dust and sand from its scoop close to (not on top of) one of the solar panels. As the wind blew, larger particles were carried by the breeze across the panels and bounced off the surface, carrying away some accumulated dust. While that may sound like a minuscule effect, the experiment resulted in about 30 extra watt-hours per Sol. Margins are still thin, and science instruments will still need to be disabled to conserve power. But this boost alone was enough to delay the powerdown for a few weeks.
There are so many exciting missions operating on Mars right now. Though, it’s also fun to take a look back at some of the earliest probes. And we’re always amazed at the resources NASA makes available for us to have some DIY fun.
9 thoughts on “Sand Hack Boosts Power On InSight Mars Lander”
Where are the micro cleaning robots they promised?
Or even a super high tech CCCP rotating brush
So maybe next time they’ll finally include the ultrasonic transducers under the solar panels….
Why not a high speed electric ducted fan to blow the dust off?
I imagine that intake for the duct would have to have filters so the dust does not shorten the life of the fan. The air might also be to thin for this to work reliably. Perhaps an air compressor would be better, but the air still needs to be filtered so it does not clog.
A brush at the end of the arm might be better for cleaning, but that might also pose some challenges that I’m missing.
Windscreen wipers would have worked.
Your welcome.
We can put a vehicle on Mars but we don’t know how to dust it off xD Cutting edge NASA..
Can you imagine what would happen to humans living on Mars? Forgot to pack toothbrush for the next 3years :D
Drive into a big rock that would jolt the dust.
Look up CO2 cleaning. It’s basically dry ice (sand) blasting. Plenty of CO2, just need it compressed.
