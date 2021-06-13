“Bring our home computing out of the 1970s and into the 1980s and beyond” is the irresistible promise made by the creator of 8088ify, a piece of software which translates CP/M executables from their 8080-based originals to assembler code that should run on an 8088 under MS/DOS. How can we resist such a futuristic promise here in 2021, even though the code wasn’t written to the sound of Donna Summer or the Village People back in the day but here in 2021 for PCjam, a celebration of the original IBM PC’s 40th anniversary.
As the writer of this code [ibara] points out that Intel intended the 8088 to be a ready upgrade path for the 8080, and designed its instruction set while not directly compatible, to make translation between the two a straightforward process. There was commercial software for the task at the time, but to this day there remained nothing with an open-source licence. It’s written in ANSI C for portability across platforms and compilers, and can even be compiled under CP/M itself.
PCjam is well worth a look, and if any of you fancy a go at writing for the earliest MS-DOS machines we’d like to suggest you create something for it. Meanwhile if you’d like to explore CP/M, you can run a bare metal emulator on the Raspberry Pi.
Header: Thomas Nguyen, CC BY-SA 4.0.
11 thoughts on “Translate Your CP/M Code To 8086, And Leave The 1970s Behind!”
I remember CP/M quite well– not certain if it’s “fondly”, but I certainly used it long enough. Does anybody still use CP/M these days for anything non-hobby related? Are there still pockets of commercial or scientific application? There’s still something romantic about writing your own BDOS… it’s been a very long time since I’ve done it.
If Jerry Pournelle were still alive, he’s still be using CP/M.
CP/M was the BDOS – you rolled your own BIOS. Good times…
The 8086 & 8088 are from the ’70s, too. I suppose the reference is to bringing your ’70s code to a computer built in the ’80s?
I always thought the 8088 and 8086 are 8080 compatible.
So what exactly is the point of this??
No, the 8088/8086 are the x86 architecture. The 8080 (and 8008) was the prior architecture. They are not binary compatible.
The CP/M and MSDOS APIs are also very different.
If you have the original assembly code that was used to generate 8080 machine code, you could use that to assemble 8088 machine code that would run.
Any CP/M calls in your code wouldn’t do anything however, and certainly have no effect on DOS. You’d need to rewrite all of that in your assembly code first.
The 8086 and 8088 were binary compatible and had the same internal architecture and assembly language.
The 8080 was not binary compatible and used a significantly different assembly language. primarily due a significant difference in its register set and a lack of the more advanced addressing modes of the 8086/88.
(The NEC V20 was pin and code compatible with the 8088, but also had an 8080 emulation mode which allowed running 8080 code directly. For a while I had a PC clone running legacy CP/M programs from the DOS command line – it could run the programs directly or open a CP/M prompt. I was developing embedded Z80 code at the time, and until I wrote my own there wasn’t a cross-assembler for DOS that ran as fast as M80, so I did the CP/M port to tide me over.)
That being said, the architecture of the 8086/88 was designed to allow 8080 assembly code to be translated relatively easily into 8086 using automated tools. The 8080 had A, B, C, D, H and L registers, all of which were 8 bits. In addition, B and C could be paired as the 16-bit BC register, D and E as DE, and H and L as HL.
The 8086 (and descendants) has AH and AL, (AX), BH and BL (BX), CH and CL (CX) and DH and DL (DX) 8 bit registers (16 bit register pairs). This allowed for easy mapping of registers from 8080 to 8086. The PC register was still 16 bits as in the 8080, but the CS (code segment), DS (data segment) ES (extra segment) and SS (stack segment) allowed 16-bit addresses to be mapped anywhere in the 1Mb address space on 16-byte boundaries.
The 8088 couldn’t directly run 8080 code. I’m not even sure it was assembly compatible.
Intel offered software or a service to help the transition.
Byte, I think in 1980 or 81, had an article on the topic, maybe using macros. A brief search shows a two-part article about translators in June and July of 1982, with some background. I’m not sure if that’s the article I remember.
I worked with a guy who swore CP/M was going to be THE operating system of the future. Our company brought out the NCR Decisionnmate 5 . He bought one and invested heavily in the expansion packs that slid in the back to add a modem, printer port, extra memory, etc. I found the structure of CP/M a bit backwards… pip a: = b: (copy files from b to a) instead of the msdos of copy b: to a: . There were more that i found not exactly logical. I went with the TRS80 with TRSDOS and DOSPlus. About a year later NCR brought out the PC4i running msdos. He ended up with a huge boat anchor. Now it is worth alot to collectors.
Great! Now I can continue to use my punchcards, reel-to-reel tapes, toggle switches, and my paper tape reader with my original version of BASIC!
tl;dr Emulators are where it’s at.
Don’t forget your ASR-33 at 110 baud and copious quantities of boxed fan-fold paper
