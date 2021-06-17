Is That An EMP Generator In Your Pocket Or Is My Calculator Just Broken?

Ah, what fond memories we have of our misspent youth, walking around with a 9,000-volt electromagnetic pulse generator in our Levi’s 501s and zapping all the electronic devices nobody yet carried with them everywhere they went. Crazy days indeed.
We’re sure that’s not at all what [Rostislav Persion] had in mind when designing his portable EMP generator; given the different topologies and the careful measurement of results, we suspect his interest is strictly academic. There are three different designs presented, all centering around a battery-powered high-voltage power module, the Amazon listing of which optimistically lists as capable of a 400,000- to 700,000-volt output. Sadly, [Rostislav]’s unit was capable of a mere 9,000 volts, which luckily was enough to get some results.
Coupled to a spark gap, one of seven different coils — from one to 40 turns — and plus or minus some high-voltage capacitors in series or parallel, he tested each configuration’s ability to interfere with a simple pocket calculator. The best range for a reset and scramble of the calculator was only about 3″ (7.6 cm), although an LED hooked to a second coil could detect the EMP up to 16″ (41 cm) away. [Rostislav]’s finished EMP generators were housed in a number of different enclosures, one of which totally doesn’t resemble a pipe bomb and whose “RF Hazard” labels are sure not to arouse suspicions when brandished in public.
We suppose these experiments lay to rest the Hollywood hype about EMP generators, but then again, their range is pretty limited. You might want to rethink your bank heist plans if they center around one of these designs.
Has anyone ever used one of these against an electronic door lock? I wonder what would happen…
(@Kilian)
There have been videos around demonstrating (Chinese) locks can be glitched with EMP. The most notable issue is the locks first do a self test, opening and closing the lock after each power up. So crashing these locks will open the door. Electronic locks (cost < €250) are usually quite poorly designed.
There are other examples that show glitching 'request to enter' intercom systems but I've yet to see the attack verified. It's quite easy to fake but quite hard to test.
EMP as demonstrated are not that hard to build. I find it a bit sad that the designs are still build with 90’s technology with very little control over the output. I would appreciate if someone could add more modern, better controlled designs. What ideas and tools can we use from the solid state Telsa coils for example? Surely there must be a better way.
Check electroBoom’s magic wand for EMP
