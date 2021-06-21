A Collection Of Linux Tools On Steroids

Sometimes we do things because “that’s the way we’ve always done them.” Screws, for example, had slotted heads in the 1500s and slotted heads are notoriously bad, but despite Robertson in 1907 and Phillips in the 1930s, it took decades for slotted screw heads to become uncommon and they still lurk in a few areas. Many Linux tools we use every day are direct descendants from Unix tools that have been around for almost half a century. We’ve looked at a few more modern alternatives before, and [ibraheemdev] has a GitHub collection of many such tools that’s worth checking out.
Of course, modern doesn’t always mean better. However, the tools in the list do have great features including things that were uncommon in the old days such as the use of color, text-based graphics, and things like git integration.
Some of the commands replace very common commands. For example,
bat is like
cat with syntax coloring and git integration. The
exa and
lsd commands are like
ls, and
lsd is even compatible with
ls. There’s
delta for replacing
diff, and
duf or
dust to replace
du. Instead of
cd, you can use
zoxide to get some advanced capabilities that are native so some shells.
Many of the commands offer less power to make common tasks easier. For example, you can use
sed to search and replace text, but
sd is easier. You can use
cut to pull parts of a file or stream out, but
choose makes it easier. Sometimes the
man command gives you too much detailed information. The
tldr and
tealdeer commands give you just the common options for commands and
cheat offers interactive cheat sheets.
Rounding out the list are commands that offer dedicated network help where you might use
telnet,
wget, or
curl. Programs like
xh,
curlie, and
httpie, for example, offer easier ways to do various network requests.
You might not use every command on this list, and finger memory is very powerful (although you can always create an alias if you are brave enough). However, you’ll probably find one or two interesting commands that become part of your workflow if they aren’t already.
We’ve talked about some of these tools in previous Linux Fu posts, but having these in one collection is handy and — we presume — the list will update from time to time, so it is worth watching the project on GitHub.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a list like this, although each seems to have some things the other ones don’t. If you find yourself often composing difficult command lines, check out
Marker, which can help.
Banner image: “penguin group small” by Antarctica Bound. CC BY-ND 2.0
4 thoughts on “A Collection Of Linux Tools On Steroids”
As an old Unix guy who absolutely hates colored text. I can only laugh. It’s the first thing I disable if the system does that. I use bold black on white.
Why? Because the focal distance for the human eye is color dependent which makes colored text harder to read. I learned this in 1982 when I first encountered an IBM 3279. Not to mention that yellow on white is *very* hard to read. The 3279 was black background, but even with a black background the eye fatigue was very noticeable after a short period of time.
My personal observation is that traditional Unix tools are a distinct improvement on their successors. As was popularly remarked about Algol 60 when Algol 68 appeared.
But if you like it, have fun. Just keep some aspirin or acetaminophen handy.
At the begining of the 1980s I worked on 3277 terminals / green on a black background. And this caused eye fatigue due to the constant variations in contrast with the paper documents always necessary for software developers.
At that time me and other colleagues were the subjects of a study made by an ophthalmic intern for his thesis on eye fatigue. The conclusions of this study clearly showed the link with the differences in contrast and the resulting temporary decrease in visual acuity / headache.
Later I worked on much more efficient Memorex color terminals with VM / CMS and therefore an editable background color. Obviously nobody used the black / dark background anymore and as a result the eye fatigue disappeared.
I have also worked on an IBM 3279G / GDDM graphics terminal : it was part fun and part nightmare to use.
I can’t help but feel like someone is trying really hard to sell me on Rust and Go.
