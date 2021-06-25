Some Of The Many Ways To Build AM Transmitters And Receivers

AM radios are relatively simple devices, and building one is a good way to start exploring the world of radio communications. [GreatScott] does exactly this in the video after the break, building both a transmitter and receiver.
At the most basic level, AM radio works by generating a carrier wave with an oscillator, and then modulating the amplitude with an audio signal. Around these parts, the venerable 555 timer is always brought up whenever things get to oscillating; so you’ll no doubt be happy to see [GreatScott] decided to give it a shot for his first experiments, testing two popular 555 transmitter circuits. One uses the control voltage pin to input the audio signal, while the other uses the reset pin. The CV-pin version worked slightly better, but it was still just barely possible to distinguish a voice over a standard commercial AM/FM receiver.
The next attempt was with a XR2206 function generator kit, which worked quite well when combined with a simple microphone amplifier circuit. But this time the receiving side was swapped out, as [GreatScott] built a basic circuit around a TA7642 AM amplifier/demodulator IC, with only six passive components and a hand-wound coil.
There is no shortage of ways to build AM radios, and we’ve covered quite a few over the years. Off course a 555 timer can also be used in a receiver, and building transmitters using only discrete components is quite simple, as demonstrated by the 10-minute transmitter and single transistor transmitter.
Actually, AM is a mixing process. It mixes audio with the carrier, which results in a radio signal that follows the audio signal.
Since the modulator is unbalanced, the carrier just feeds through to the output.
Because it’s a mixing process, the output has the carrier plus audio, and carrier minus audio. That creates the two sidebands, identical to each other. It’s tge same thing as the image in a superheterodyne receiver.
The carrier never varies in amplitude. The illusion comes when an RF meter is put on the output, it can’t discriminate, so it looks like the power goes up and down (it’s really the sidebands).
At the receiver, the detector is mixing they sidebands with the carrier, to convert the sidebands back to audio frequency. Take away the carrier, and you wouldn’t get proper demodulation.
