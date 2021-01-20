What attracts a lot of people to amateur radio is that it gives you the ability to make your own gear. Scratch-building hams usually start by making their own antennas, but eventually, the itch to build one’s own radio must be scratched. And building this one-transistor transmitter is just about the simplest way to dive into the world of DIY radio.
Of course, limiting yourself to eight components in total entails making some sacrifices, and [Kostas (SV3ORA)]’s transmitter is clearly a study in compromise. For starters, it’s only a transmitter, so you’ll need to make other arrangements to have a meaningful conversation. You’ll also have to learn Morse code because the minimalist build only supports continuous-wave (CW) mode, although it can be modified for amplitude modulation (AM) voice work.
The circuit is flexible enough that almost any part can be substituted and the transmitter will still work. Most of the parts are junk-bin items, although the main transformer is something you’ll have to wind by hand. As described, the transformer not only provides feedback to the transistor oscillator, but also has a winding that powers an incandescent pilot lamp, and provides taps for attaching antennas of different impedances — no external tuner needed. [SV3ORA] provides detailed transformer-winding instructions and shows the final build, which looks very professional and tidy. The video below shows the rig in action with a separate receiver providing sidetone; there’s also the option of using one of the WebSDR receivers sprinkled around the globe to verify you’re getting out.
This little transmitter looks like a ton of fun to build, and we may just try it for our $50 Ham series if we can find all the parts. Honestly, the hardest to come by might be the variable capacitor, but there are ways around that too.
[via SWLing.com]
3 thoughts on “A One-Transistor Ham Transmitter Anyone Can Build”
Here’s my reply from elsewhere when somebody else thought this was a good idea to repost.
We really need to end this fixation on extreme simplicity.
Everyone should build a crystal oscillator, that was the first radio thing I built that worked. But you don’t need power, it’s something to hear in your receiver.
Yes, some like to build simple for the challenge, but they generally know how things work. Beginners need to start simple, but those don’t make the best rigs, and nowadays low power, CW and crystal controlled will present obstacles. It was intimidating the first time I operated with my license, and I was using someone’s Collins KWM-2.
And simple is never enough, someone recently showing a circuit that “had no hard to make coil”. But that caused impure output, something a beginner might not know. Winding a coil is part of building a simple transmitter, learn the basics and advance.
There is no way that someone would have an RF capable power transistor, but not have a bunch of low power transistors. Adding a separate oscillator before the power stage adds
virtually nothing to complexity, but gets rid of some of the problems.
In an emergency, a crystal will be the biggest problem, not parts to build a two transistor transmitter. You won’t scrounge a ham band crystal (unless there’s an analog tv set to offer a 3.58MHz color subcarrier crystal), and out of band means it had better be a real emergency. An odd frequency reduces who is listening, and CW eliminates most people from understanding what’s sent. Do the Boy Scouts even bother with morse nowadays?
Ham radio has focused too much on “emergency communication” rather than technical. This seems to represent that. Simple rather than good. There seems to be a lot of hams who never go beyond simple, finding some excuse. So people are stuck in 1971, which is just a solid state version of the 1920s. And synthesizers and frequency counters and receivers with higher IFs existed that year I found the hobby electronic and ham magazines.
Ham emergency communication is about providing communication to third parties, not being stuck somewhere and having to build a transmitter. Carl and Jerry in their fictional emergencies at least built spark gap transmitters from cars and tv sets.
There are ways around the need to wind coils. Radios can use manufactured inductors, or the designer can put inductors on the PCB itself as some designs from 4SQRP have done. One example of that: http://www.4sqrp.com/cricket40.php
Very nice work. It is especially good that harmonics are very low, even without low pass filtering.
