Reliving The Authentic 90s Linux Experience

Installing Linux on a modern PC has never been easier. There are tons of tools available that will nearly-automatically download your Linux distribution of choice, image a USB drive, and make it bootable so you can finally ditch your bloated, privacy-violating operating system and get the free performance boost that comes along with it. This wasn’t always the case, though. In the 90s you had to take a trip to a store (or library) and buy (or borrow) a boxed copy of some variety of Linux on floppy disk or CDs, and then install it on your own, often without the help of the Internet. [Action Retro] demonstrates this process for us so we don’t have to relive the pain ourselves.
Complete with a 90s-era Pentium machine enclosed in a beige case, this is really the full 90s experience. He’s found a boxed version of Red Hat version 5.2 with everything needed to get it up and running and, after a brief issue with the installer crashing because it couldn’t figure out the ZIP disk drive, had another era-appropriate experience by erasing the existing Windows 98 installation. This was before automatic partitioning tools were widely available, so it was a real risk for beginner Linux enthusiasts if they were trying to dual boot.
With the installation complete, the X window system still needed to be set up, as well as making sure the settings for the old CRT monitor were correct. With everything finalized, the system can really be explored. It includes out-of-the-box some software plenty of us would recognize today such as GIMP and some other software we might not, like Netscape Communicator. It’s a real time machine experience to get this operating system running on period-appropriate hardware, and a lot of features of modern Linux systems can still be seen especially if your modern distribution of choice still requires a lot of manual configuration during installation. Old operating systems aside, this machine might be capable of running a modern Linux distribution as well, provided it has something slightly newer than a 486.
11 thoughts on “Reliving The Authentic 90s Linux Experience”
Next we need someone to show what the 1992 vintage MCC Interim was like.
I remember going through all this, just to get an error message at “startx” . Never did get that up and running. Worked the next time though. Never switched back.
Mode lines
If you punch in the wrong values, you *may* blow up your fixed frequency CRT monitor. aka hard mode
I blew up a monitor with a bad modeline.
“Linux distribution of choice, image a USB drive, and make it bootable so you can finally ditch your bloated, privacy-violating operating system and get the free performance boost that comes along with it.”
Yeah when all teh Linux distribution are all open-source and have native back doors to allow people to rat and sector dump your hard drive over the internet
I remember doing this with either this version of Red Hat or one near to it. I got it from a Dummy’s Guide book on Linux sometime probably 1997 or 1998ish. This brings back memories. Including the part where I ended up erasing my Windows 95/98 install while trying to uninstall Red Hat after having set up the dual-boot thing successfully… I erased the 200-300mb of MP3s I had too and I was so upset. It took a while to get those on a 56k modem back then..
How well I remember accidentally nuking my Windows 98 partition when I was trying to dual-boot Mandrake.
Having built a would-be Linux specific computer and then tried and failed to install Linux in the late 90’s… I cannot emphasize more the frustration of not understanding Linux and also attempting an install like that without easy internet. I remember pages of text flying by, every third line some type of error in cryptic AF language…Brutal. I never did get it to work after like 6mo of frustration.
About 15 years later I needed to do some scientist software …stuff.. so I simply ran it in the terminal of my MacMini. It still took some doing, figuring out how to get plug-in’s, compilers etc working but it did work after a couple of days of trying.
.
Last year I downloaded a thumb drive with Mint, followed the instructions and I now have an amazing full featured OS after an hour, tops, of effort and literally zero frustration.
.
I don’t miss the good old days for stuff like this.
What exactly was the performance boost?
I remember how tremendously difficult it was to get any other software than what came on the CD. You couldn’t just download stuff and put it on a floppy disk, then carry it to your computer – no – you had to figure out exactly what package to get, and then figure out all the dependencies and get those as well, and then figure out where to put them…
… or the fact that you couldn’t just put a disk in a drive and copy files from it. You had to manually mount floppies before they would appear in the file system!
An 1998 RedHat? Sorry, that is for loser! :-)
My first install was two or four 5/1.4disk direct from usenet on my 386sx with 6MByte ram,
And the next thing was to start the compiler so you had the soft you need. And of course
everything with a minix filesystem with 12 character names.
And if you had a problem it was possible to ask all the famous names in usenet, too. Because
they were still students. :-D
Olaf
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)