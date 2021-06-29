The Great Windows 11 Computer Extinction Experiment

There was a time when a new version of Windows was a really big deal, such the launch of Windows 95 for which the tones of the Rolling Stones’ Start me up could be heard across all manner of media outlets. Gradually over years this excitement has petered out, finally leaving us with Windows 10 that would, we were told, be the last ever version of the popular operating system and thence only receive continuous updates
But here we are in 2021, and a new Windows has been announced. Windows 11 will be the next latest and greatest from Redmond, but along with all the hoopla there has been an undercurrent of concern. Every new OS comes with a list of hardware requirements, but those for Windows 11 seem to go beyond the usual in their quest to cull older hardware. Aside from requiring Secure Boot and a Trusted Platform Module that’s caused a run on the devices, they’ve struck a load of surprisingly recent processors including those in some of their current Surface mobile PCs off their supported list, and it’s reported that they will even require laptops to have front-facing webcams if they wish to run Windows 11.
Out With The Old And In With The New
It makes absolute sense for a new operating system to lose support for legacy hardware, after all there is little point in their providing for owners of crusty old Pentiums or similar. The system requirements dropping support for 32-bit cores for example mirrors Windows 95’s abandonment of the 286 and earlier chips that had run the previous version, Windows 3.1. But in this case it seems as though they have wielded the axe a little too liberally, because a lot of owners of not-too ancient and certainly still pretty quick hardware will be left in the cold.
In the past there were accusations of a Microsoft/Intel duopoly idea that revolved around the chipmaker and OS vendor conspiring to advance each other’s products, and some commentators have revived it for this launch. A comparison between the 1990s and the present isn’t an easy one to make though, because the difference between the capabilities of a 386 desktop of 1990 and a Pentium 3 of 1999 through a decade in which Moore’s Law was at its height is so much more than for example that between between the first Intel i7 and the latest one. Is this simply Microsoft’s attempt to break with the need for so much of the backwards compatibility in which Windows is mired, and define a new PC for the 2020s? It will be interesting to see when the OS does finally land whether or not it will in fact run on some of the lesser machines, simply without official support.
A New OS Shouldn’t Cause An E-Waste Crisis
Moving on from applying a commentator’s magnifying glass to the new Windows, it’s worth looking further to the effect it will have on the PCs it leaves behind. If so many slightly older machines won’t be able to make the upgrade from Windows 10 it’s likely that a significant number will be discarded even though Windows 10 will continue to be supported until 2025, something that given the scale of the Windows userbase could represent a significant e-waste impact. And for many users, buying a new computer with the latest OS installed is more palatable than the thought of performing their own system upgrade, even if the hardware is still well supported in 11.
It’s likely a greater-than-average number of Hackaday readers are already users of alternative operating systems such as GNU/Linux, but expecting an ordinary Windows user to install a Linux distro on their machine is a pipedream. Perhaps the real impact of the Windows 11 launch will be a large and slowly dwindling Windows 10 population and a new mountain forming in the e-waste breaking centres of the developing countries who can least afford to deal with the consequences. I think that a new OS should have a better legacy than that.
44 thoughts on "The Great Windows 11 Computer Extinction Experiment"
I am not looking forward to a MS account, I’m hopeful tpm 1.2 and local user accounts will be available with a workaround. Shame on MS, and shame on Apple and Google for showing them the way to track users. Shame on users for putting up with it. In fairness most users were born into this setup and don’t understand why its a bad idea. No free lunches.
I agree. The Microsoft account and internet connection requirements are deal breakers.
Shit I was angry when Mac OS Big Sur stopped supporting my Mid-2012 MacBook pro. But it looks like the oldest processors Windows 11 supports are Intel 8th gen from 2017.
Some of the blogs are reporting that 7th generation Intel processors will likely be supported and even the restriction against 6th generation Intel processors has been apparently removed from a Microsoft blog.
The upside to windows 11 and it’s purported requirements, it has forced me to learn more about UEFI, TPM 2.0, and secure boot.
Well PTT and fTPM at least. Plus there’s some misinformation out there which doesn’t help. There’s also the belief that a hypervisor extension (HVCI) is part of why there’s a generation requirement.
Seems like M$ is still trying to be everything in one OS. Corporate desktop AND gaming. Apps that work on tablets and desktops. Usually they don’t do either well.
So many users have migrated to tablets or just phones that the desktop/laptop only has limited need.
At home we mostly only use the desktop when we’re need to print something, and that is very rare. It seems Everytime we turn it on there was some update that prevents is from using it quick.
Depending upon one’s work environment and the nature of its industry, desktops are still plentiful. For example, healthcare has moved a great deal in the direction of tablets, but the bulk of provider documentation is still accomplished on desktops.
The home environment is an entirely different matter for the casual user.
“Corporate desktop AND gaming. Apps that work on tablets and desktops. Usually they don’t do either well.”
Jack of all trades, master of none.
“but better than master of one”
“I would rather go against a man who practiced a thousand punches once, than a man who practiced one punch a thousand times.”
-Bruce Lee
You would think they would have learned their lesson when 8 flopped because desktop/laptop users didn’t want a phone/tablet interface. But what can you expect from a company that held a funeral for the best selling smart phone line of all time?
oh I don’t know. Linux manages to live successfully in phones, routers, servers, and super computers. I think you can make a good framework for an operating system and with the right kind of effort expand horizontally.
Linux is a command line operating system that can have any GUI placed on top of it. So it can run under a GUI built for a PC or Tablet or Phone or ATM. Windows is a GUI operating system that they stuff UI elements for PC, Tablet, Phone or ATM (I’ve seen Windows ATMs!) into one single OS. So instead of getting an experience customized for the device I’m using, I get forced to see and use elements for devices I don’t even own.
>Corporate desktop AND gaming. Apps that work on tablets and desktops.
Isn’t that kinda what a typical popular general purpose GNU/Linux distro tries to do?
Remove support for my processor? I guess I won’t be upgrading. If I have to buy a new laptop anyway, I’ll get one that I can actually install Linux on (No, my laptop won’t boot Linux from a live USB unless I disable so much “stuff” that when it does boot it can’t see any local storage.) Meh, I didn’t like the new UI’s icons in the middle look anyway. (I know my daughter wont like the taskbar only on the bottom!)
If only we could live in a PERFECT world !? I’ve bee running 10 on an over 10 yr old. I have been thinking about a replacement, especially since I recently dropped my soldering iron on the key board, S^@T took out the covers of 3 keys in the center of my board and made it impossible to simply replace them, made a few others a bit hard to get typing done. But obviously I ‘m still here. Now I’m in dread of what the future looks like for sure. Well I guess I’m on the net looking for parts to assemble a replacement and salvage what I can from this out dated PC.
“Windows extinction efforts” to be continued…
Back to the roots!
https://copy.sh/v86/?profile=windows1
So, Windows 10 might be the last Microsoft product I will use. Office is gone. Browser is gone. And does anyone use their Microsoft Store?
We got a new Dell computer last year. Didn’t want to create a Microsoft account or hook the computer to the web for startup until I read the EULA and Privacy statements. Over 60 pages later I bought a replacement hard drive and installed Zorin linux. (The drive with Windows 10 is molding in the basement in case I find a use for it.)
Zero regrets. Zorin installed from an SD card with no issues.
My computer is mine. My data is mine, not theirs to mine.
If nothing will change, Windows 11 might kill the desktop in the format we know it today.
Windows 8 tried and failed to kill desktop format.
I attempted to load 11 on two different ThinkPads yesterday. Eff.
Not supported. The Thinkpad thread on FB claims to have installed a butchered copy of 11 on an old T400.
I’m not sure using the Win10 installer to install 11 will work.
Anyway, Many versions of Linux will work on all my hardware.
M$ can suck it..
Honestly it is a big step backward from the direction I thought they were heading. They seemed to be heading more toward releasing more and more open source stuff. Powershell, Terminal, Visual Studio Code, Powertoys, and so on.
It sucks that they’re going to be so restrictive with Windows 11.
Look, I laugh about “the year of Linux on the desktop” too, but I think someone ought to walk back “expecting an ordinary Windows user to install a Linux distro on their machine is a pipedream” just a touch.
I installed Ubuntu the other day from scratch and it was certainly no more onerous than Windows or MacOS installation has ever been. Real arguments about the place of Linux on the desktop have a lot more to do with software availability than anything else at this point in history.
Linux is definitely easy to install. I’d say even easier than Windows.
However, the problem i mainly encounter is when you need a specific small userbase program that’s often only available as a ‘compile it yourself’ thing, not just a ‘click install.exe, yes, yes, yes and it’s installed’ thing.
The Adobe software stuff that is used a ton in many different environments, also won’t run on linux. Unless you go the route of the virtual machine or emulator, but that harms speed a lot, on such heavy software.
The alternatives to Adobe are not all as good as they need to be.
This is true, and “windows users can’t install OSes” is a bit of a nasty leftover from the OS wars of decades gone past.
But it’s also true that most Windows users haven’t had to install Windows, because it came with the device. Whether they could or not is like Schrödinger’s cat.
What I find amusing is all the drama over on the FB LinuxUsers group.
Many think they need to jump through a massive hoops to install Linux.
I find the reverse. I simply boot with a “Live” DVD, and if WiFi, Video, and sound work, what’s the problem?
Yes, I know “Some” functions may or may not perform as well as the OEM Win install.
I booted my Ubuntu install yesterday, and boom, updates ready..
Sweet..
“The Year Of The Linux Desktop” will happen sooner of later.
Until then, M$ will not force me to buy a new computer simply to run a “Tracking OS” and send me ads.
Agreed. The problem of Software Availability has been my *ONLY* problem for going 100% Linux for a long time now. I still like using Windows as a “Personal Terminal” for my Linux systems though. But aside from that, I really have no use for Windows– apart from it’s where the software I need, is available. If I could solve that issue, and WIndows died tomorrow, I wouldn’t shed a single tear.
I’ll stand by what I said. Sure, they can install it. But will they take the risk? Don’t think so.
I see they are still in the dual cycle of a crappy OS, followed by a decent OS, then another crappy one…
Not really, if they were following the trend, this would have been a good one.
It’s the Windows XP story all over again. MS sold a lot of developers on the long term support of XP and these same developers put XP on all kinds fo banking machines, etc. Well, we all know how that went.
MS is like a leaf in the wind. Blowing here and there on their quest to figure out who they really are or want to be. Sure makes Linux even more appealing. That is why I run Bash on my Windows 10 system.
I certainly won’t be any rush to move to Windoz 11.
Hey, let’s don’t blame XP so much. It saved us from the horrors of Windows 9x, after all. 😉
– As much as I have a soft spot for 98SE, I don’t want to think of the consequences that we would have had faced if it lasted a bit longer.
98SE had no functional security features, even. The “password” dialog was only meant for network access and could be circumvented easily by pressing “cancel”. It also had no firewall, as XP had with SP1+2. The third-party firewalls for 98SE were poor and barely working (hi Kerio!) .
Ever since Windows 10 (spyware edition) came out, I’ve been transitioning over the Linux, I’ve largely kicked MS to the curb at this point. Of course, I can’t totally rid myself of the cancer that Windows has become due to having to answer Windows specific questions/issues from other people.
I just say, “I don’t do Windows.”
It might finally be the nail in the coffin for me too.
Only that I now need to find time in everything else I have going on to finally switch over to linux, learn how to use Wine for those few windows applications I need, and deal with my parents and trying to get them to switch over.
Pretty much having to go cold turkey and dealing with all the pain and suffering from that.
And all those people who will bleet saying “linux is easy to use, it’s easy to install” I suggest you try something out of your comfort zone and master it, whilst dropping something you just know how to do.
For example, riding a unicycle instead of walking, from day 1, and dealing with the fall out.
That’s more akin to throwing out windows that you know and moving over to an alien OS immediately.
See it’s just not all that simple, and that’s why people will sleep walk into Win11.
A linux distro which looks like, functions like XP would win over a ton of people.
Make it easy to install, give it an “app store” alike not a package manager, make installs simple, dont ask a billion questions of users and linux might finally have it’s year of the desktop.
Being Linux based at home for all systems for many years, it is nice to be on the ‘side-lines’ of the Windows debacle, although I still deal with it at work. I do have Windows 7 (last one I purchased) installed in a VM. The only reason for that is a little/big program called Print Shop which my wife occasionally likes to use. Doesn’t run under Wine.
I certainly don’t like the W11 requirement that you must have a M$ account and also connected to internet to use….
Come on… we have the systemd plague now and these brainless package formats that aim to work on all Linux flavours. Just wait until systemd takes over package management and the bootloader too…
Big-$$$ is steamlinig Linux now.
It’s all about choice?
That’s history now!
Unluckily I don’t see where to go. Linux is the Windows of the *nixens universe now. Some software is really ugly to port to other *nixens. We wanted freedom but got the next locked in syndrome instead…
Linux no longer is the answer. Linux just is the next incarnation of the same problem.
https://tube.cadence.moe/watch?v=cwsYGGiUVVM
Something tells me when the servers at Microsoft stop, so will everything connected to the Borg
I’ve said this before and I’ll say again now.
A forced upgrade is extortion, and reminds me of that old East Coast Italian group.
The last 5 years, computers have (For the most part) not been improved that much.
The “Improvements” have been lower voltages, (Cheaper to build) more plastic, (Cheaper to build) and changes to the hardware to provide “Security”. Ha! Serve ads and track usage? Yes. That’s an improvement.
I have many very fast older “Workstation” quality computers that suit my needs.
Linux, and Unix.. Mine.. Not Micro$ofts.
I bought a brand new gaming laptop a few months ago. 11th gen i7, RTX3070, 24GB RAM, the whole shebang.
And I won’t be able to run Win11 on it because it hasn’t got a webcam?
Looks like I’ve been MicroShafted.
A huge problem for me changing to Linux is the lack of support for music production stuff. Yes there’s a Linux version of Reaper (my DAW) but getting my Focusrite Audio Interface to work under Linux (either natively or via WINE) proved impossible – there’s probably a workaround but under Windows it’s a quick plug and play.
Adobe stuff always seemed to play happily with WINE.
