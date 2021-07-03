Since the first Raspberry Pi came to market back in 2012 there have been a variety of models released. Some of them are rarer than others, and unusual boards can even be rather sought-after. This one spotted at a Thai junk vendor won’t be in the hands of many collectors though, and investigating it sheds a bit of light on some of the most unusual boards from the company.
The board is recognisably very similar to a Pi 3 with a BCM2837 SoC, but despite all that it has no Pi logo. On the underside there is an eMMC in place of the SD socket, and one pair of USB sockets has been replaced by a micro USB socket and a header. The source is reported to have been a washing machine, but given that this SoC is exclusive to the the Pi Foundation there’s no way it could easily have been manufactured by anyone else. The answer comes in the 2015 launch of a customisation service for industrial customers, which allowed manufacturers to have their own versions made of the fruity SBC.
From the point of view of an experimenter this board offers nothing that a standard device can’t do. But it’s an interesting glimpse of an unseen side to the Pi story, and it holds the prospect of other special versions being unearthed. If you find one on your travels, let us know!
2 thoughts on “A Custom Raspberry Pi Spotted In The Wild”
Maby someone should do a Kickstarter for a custom rpi400+ board:
Topside changes: 8gb+FullsizeHDMI+AVP (+ pads for 2nd HDMI)
Bottom additions: PCIeSwitch+M2-NVME (+pads for CSI & 3lane DSI headers)
and make a custom bottom with trapdoor (or cutout template + 3D printable trapdoor)
it could even be used with a RPI-keyboard, but would need an DIY heatsink.
Interesting idea, but I think the the market for that sort of thing is in creating a custom carrier board for the Compute Modules really. At least if you want to use the Pi4 family, if you can find a good reason for an older revision pi that doesn’t have a CM then it might make sense…
I don’t think an alternative tweaked version could get enough demand to make it worth it, where a relatively simple PCB that holds the CM4 (of whatever spec you like) that meets those needs is comparatively trivial. As in its cheap enough I’m looking at rolling a few of my own for projects, ordering bugger all boards and it still looks affordable – be the first time I order or actually properly design a PCB, perfboard, jumper wires, and single sided has always done the jobs I’ve needed in the past..
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)