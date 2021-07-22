Avoiding Repetitive Stress Injury: Invest In Yourself Now, Or Pay Later

There I was, thirty years after I first sat down at an Apple IIe , and I suddenly found myself wondering if I would ever use a computer again without pain. How could I work if I couldn’t use a computer anymore? I had to seriously ask myself this question. It took a bit of a winding road to figure out what was going on and two EMGs to confirm it, but after all these years, it was clear to the medical community that I had developed a repetitive stress injury (RSI) called cubital tunnel syndrome in my left arm.
Cubital tunnel syndrome is like carpal tunnel, but in your elbow instead of your wrist. What a misnomer! Sometimes my pain went all the way from my armpit to my fingertips and made me want to gnaw my own arm off. I don’t think you can really understand neuropathy unless you’ve felt this weird, annoying type of pain firsthand. I hope you never do.
Can you stop and seriously imagine not being able to use a computer for the rest of your life? Or at least feeling that way because doing so causes incredibly annoying pain? I feel like we’re all vaguely aware of the standard list of anti-RSI precautions, but let’s review:
- maintain good posture — sit with feet flat on the floor, wrists straight, elbows at 90°
- put the screen an arm’s length away at eye level
- take frequent short breaks
Yes, those are all fine and good. But there are other things you can do to avoid computer-related RSIs, like using ergonomic inputs, and building a custom setup that fits you exactly. This isn’t a study kiosk at the university library we’re talking about — this is your battlestation! The problem is that many people are stubborn, and won’t go out of their way to do anything to proactively prevent these injuries. But you don’t have to cross a bridge when you come to it if you have a map that shows you a way around the body of water.
Don’t Be Like Me
When I started my old office job, there was a brief overview of good ergonomics. I was offered an adjustable foot stool which I took, and a keyboard tray which I didn’t and probably should have. Instead, I ground my arms into the desk for many years as I typed and used the mouse. When we moved buildings and no longer had beveled desk edges, that’s when I was really in trouble.
Don’t be happy with whatever is available. Ergonomics are for everyone at any time, so don’t wait until you need them urgently. While it’s true that companies are legally bound to provide ergonomic assessments and alternative equipment, they’re probably not going to come up to you with an IT cart full of options. You’ll have to make it known that you need it. Be proactive with ergonomics, not reactive. Someone in another department wanted a standing desk, so the office manager stayed late one night and raised a section of his desk along the cubicle wall.
Now that I work from home, I am most of the way to the perfect battlestation. I finally got an adjustable-height desk that goes low enough that I can sit at it with my feet flat on the floor and have my elbows bent at 90° angles. It’s huge and low to the ground, like a conference room table for children. But who cares what it looks like? I spend most of my waking hours at this desk. That’s 12-16 hours a day. It needs to fit me properly. Throw in the expensive miracle chair, the funny keyboard, and the trackball mouse, and I am back in business.
What’s On Your Desk?
You might be happy with what you’ve got now, but that doesn’t mean it won’t give you problems down the line. I’m not telling you to go out and buy all new equipment, but you should listen to your body. If you have leg or back pain, start with a better chair. Wrist pain? Try some ergonomic keyboards and mice.
I think you should care about your setup, and I don’t mean to take care that everything matches or has RGB. The choice of a keyboard is an important one and should not be based solely on aesthetics. You use these things how many hours a week?
I know, I know. Keeping to all these anti-RSI recommendations feels totally uncool, like riding a skateboard in public with a full set of neon protective gear on. But as long as you’re aware of the signs and keep the precautions against it in the back of your mind, you might just be alright. All it takes is one bad habit, repeated mindlessly dozens of times a day.
13 thoughts on “Avoiding Repetitive Stress Injury: Invest In Yourself Now, Or Pay Later”
Do you touch-type? I have often wondered if touch-typists suffer more from this than poke-and-hope typists. You seem to have to always be using your muscles to hold your hands still in exactly the correct place over the home keys, whereas my hands are all over place mostly using a couple of fingers to do the poking. After 45 years I know where all the keys are, but I still have to look.
I’m a touch typist and I don’t find that I have to hold my arms still in one spot at all, I can type from pretty much any angle, including the keyboard rotated 180, I think this goes for most who can type.
My brain may not be well-adapted enough to type on a keyboard rotated 180deg, but I too definitely don’t need to keep my hands in some statically learned position.
I used to use the Colemak layout, which is “home-row” heavy. I switched back to QWERTY for convenience, and have since learned that I no longer use the home row. Instead, my fingers rest on ASER-NIOP, if anything, and my hands are always angled. It’s honestly not that bad ergonomically.
Do you keep your keyboard canted a little clockwise?
Thank you; very happy to be proved wrong; just something I had often wondered with no evidence whatsoever!
As always props to the HaD artist(s), that picture at the top is exactly what I feel like when my RSI is acting up.
Been there, i know what it feels like. It creates a deep and annoying pain which you simply cannot block out with your mind.
For a couple of years i could hardly tie my shoes or open a heavy door. I managed to get it under control now, although sometimes just barely (or not at all).. It still stops me from doing a lot of things like mountain climbing or even swimming. Swimming while holding your hands in a fist helps a little but slows you way down..
The available furniture and computer gear is getting better nowadays, even for us lefty’s. I liked the sitting ball that one of the specialists recommended. But since i am 1.99m tall, the ball had to be so big that i could hardly bend my legs around it to touch the ground anymore :-) Sitting cross-legged on top of it, while slowly bouncing a little bit was absolutely great but drove my colleagues nuts. Sadly, It got stuck under a sharp corner of something while sitting on it. It wont explode, but a lot of people saw me sinking lower and lower to the ground :-)
1 Thing that does NOT help (for me that is) is all those RSI timer software.. popups with animations of finger/arm/facial stretches you must do every x minutes, blocking your system to force you to take breaks etc. does not help at all. It just makes you stress even more making it worse. It was mandatory at some of the customers i worked for however. Bypass it and you have a 0 chance of any liability claims etc.
Yes, you must take regular brakes etc.. but locking me out of my system for 15 minutes while i am troubleshooting a major network issue is not relaxing at all. just makes me start using more systems so i can switch around.
I got a lot of good tips though !
Start smoking ! it will make you take more and longer breaks !
But smoking is bad for you and also causes your veins to contract allowing for less bloodflow which does not exactly help with the RSI issue -> so start drinking as well ! Or start smoking marihuana ! That relaxes you !
Uhm, sure.. i’ll give it a try..
I use Workrave
Back in high school I knew I was going to get into computers so I took a typing class which (among other things like knowing how to center text on an electric typewriter) got me in the right habits for touch typing. 30+ years later and I really don’t have any RSI issues and the girl that sat right behind me can’t type well but we’ve been married for 26 years, so there’s that.
After some wrist pain, I switched to an ergonomic keyboard, which has helped tremendously. I also use a Logitech MX Ergo trackball, which is an improvement over the trackball I was using before and provides two positions (need to remember to switch it up).
Finally, I’m pretty tall, so I put small risers under my desk to help with my knee position.
Definitely something people need to consider!
I’ve been using a Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000 (ergonomic management keyboard) for about 15-years. Its kind annoying that they’ve discontinued it. The replacements all seem to omit the numeric keypad or mess around with the placement of the cursor-keys and insert/delete/home/end/pg-up/pg-down groups. Typing on a conventional keyboard with straight rows of keys feels like I’m trying to simultaneously touch my navel with both elbows.
I learnt to use a QWERTY keyboard as a kid, because of that I never learnt to touch-type until I switched to Dvorak layout. Without the text on the keys to guide me I found there was a four-week period of looking forwards to numbers before I got the hang of touch typing.
With the massive increase in home working, I’ve heard lots of horror stories of people working sat on their beds with laptops on their knees.
If anyone can recommend a good successor to the Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000 please let me know.
I often find it odd that people find most “ergonomic” keyboards more ergonomic than a conventional keyboard. Due to the fact that my pinky fingers are shorter than my middle and index, I find that a comfortable position with my wrists straight and fingers naturally curved pretty much puts them on the home row without any strain. most of the split type ergo boards, I find that my wrists are actually turned slightly inward. and they usually have built in palm wrests that are not at the right height, and make it difficult to use an external one in the right spot if it was needed.
I also rest my wrists on the edge of my desk on the bony bits on the outside edges, so there’s no weight on any of the squishy bits. My elbows are actually slightly lower than the desk, so my wrists, and the back of my hands are relaxed. of course, this dictates the distance from the edge of the desk to my keyboard, but that works fine for me.
If you look at conventional “ergonomics” suggestions there’s not really much supporting most of them. Elbows at 90 degrees? Why? Hovering your hands over the keyboard? there’s a whole bunch of different combinations of keyboard angle, and seating height that will work equally well, as long as you find a way to keep your wrists and hands relaxed without putting weight on the sensitive parts of your wrists.
I’m not saying that this kind of setup will necessarily work for everyone, but I’ve seen people who buy every ergonomic gadget out there, and I’m not sure that it’s actually an improvement in many cases.
I think looking at how you’re using the stuff is probably the first step, before you just go out and buy all new gear that claims to be ergonomic (but may not necessarily fit you better).
This isn’t to say that you shouldn’t buy “ergonomic” keyboards, etc, but you should evaluate if they will actually be more ergonomic for you and not just assume that they’re universally better because that’s how the marketing department labels them.
