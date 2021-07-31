British Big Rigs Are About To Go Green

An increasing fact of life over the coming years will be the decarbonisation of our transport networks, for which a variety of competing solutions are being touted. Railways, trucks, cars, and planes will all be affected by this move away from fossil fuels, and while sectors such as passenger cars are making great strides towards electric drive, there remain some technical hurdles elsewhere such as with heavy road freight. To help inform the future of road transport policy in the UK then, the British government are financing a series of trials for transportation modes that don’t use internal combustion. These will include a battery-electric fleet for the National Health Service and a hydrogen-powered fleet in Scotland, as well as a trial of the same overhead-wire system previously given an outing in Germany, that will result in the electrification of a 12.4 mile section of the M180 motorway in Lincolnshire.
We’ve written about the overhead electrification project in Germany in the past and subjected it to a back-of-envelope calculation that suggested the total costs for a country such as the UK might be surprisingly affordable. The M180 is something of a backwater in the UK motorway network though, so it will be interesting to see how they approach the problem of finding real-world loads for their tests that ply such a short and isolated route. We’d expect the final picture to include all three technologies in some form, which can only be a good thing if it increases the available electric and hydrogen infrastructure. We’ll follow this story, though sadly we may not be able to blag a cab ride on the M180 in one of the trucks.
Unpopular opinion but idea of electric vehicle becoming popular is a fallacy that will be massively scaled down in 10-15 years once it becomes apparent that it was a stupid decision in the first place. Impossible? There were plenty of too-big to fail projects that failed miserably and so will this one.
I’d say that this is a popular opinion among people who like to have “unpopular opinions”. Why do you say it is a fallacy, and why do you think it will fail?
Neither ICE nor electric engines are perfect for all applications. I think the best example of this is diesel electric locomotives. They need an ICE for range, but the electric drives have better traction performance. Both ICE and electric powered vehicles will have niches.
Obviously the main limitation of electric vehicles is the power density of batteries. There are electric vehicles that don’t use batteries, however, and they are tremendously successful. Subways, electric trams, etc are the highest passenger-mile efficiency vehicles bar none. So a freight truck that emulates that formula seems like a very reasonable idea to me.
Meanwhile, there are applications where battery density isn’t so big of a deal. Vehicles like mail trucks that take predictable and relatively short routes followed by sitting in a depot overnight are prime candidates. Training aircraft are another example, they often fly for an hour or two at a time and then sit for several hours. That isn’t always the case, but it happens enough that it’s worth putting serious effort into.
On the other extreme, pure-electric cargo ships aren’t on the table unless we start fitting them with nuclear reactors, or magically invent zero point energy or something. In cases like a container ship, the energy density of fossil fuels plus the cut-throat market means that it’ll be a long time before shipping companies even start looking for alternatives.
Honestly, we do need to start fitting cargo ships with small nuclear reactors because they pollute like crazy by using cheap sludge for fuel. It’s perhaps the easiest of the many challenges for addressing climate change, so it’s baffling that nobody is bothering to do it.
Bunker oil is already banned near ports and in national waters, and stricter sulfur regulations for diesel oils are being phased in. As oil gets scarce, this almost liquid bitumen fuel becomes too expensive to use as well.
The quickest solution to the problem is to stop importing so much cheap stuff from China.
For once Dude I completely agree with your sentiments…
Some use LNG and as far as your “solution” China isn’t the only place “cheap stuff” comes from.
Not at all baffling. With Iran attacking another vessel just this week. It’s an issue of security.
There is no chance of electric vehicles disappearing or getting rarer at least for a while. They are by an enormous margin the cheapest things to run, in use practical enough to see pretty wide spread use and just plain better than burning stuff directly to power locomotion – better air quality, less noise pollution, smooth power delivery with so much torque to spare so less wear on clutches etc.
Battery Electric might have a shorter time as the dominant electric system, but electric as a power source isn’t going anywhere – its easy and efficiently transportable from the generation sources, and those can be basically infinite and nearly free energy from the renewables… Its just too cheap, efficient and for most users completely sufficient with currently available vehicles, in a few years time as tech continues to improve and the other portable electric storage techs start to pick up there won’t be a use case that can’t be met by an electric vehicle.
There are just too many good points to an electric vehicle for it to fail – they are obviously not perfect, nothing is, and for some use cases right now its not the best choice, but for a great many users right now its the best thing they could have, just perhaps not something they can actually afford, yet at least.
Even cargo ships are not out of the question, perhaps even becoming more profitable to loose a little cargo space to make up for the lower energy density if charges on more polluting heavy fuel oil and diesel start coming in.
> or getting rarer at least for a while
That much is true, seeing they’re less than a percent of the actual vehicle fleet. It’s hard to go down from almost zero.
>They are by an enormous margin the cheapest things to run
The cheapest thing to run is a second hand car, which is 70-80% of the market for all vehicles.
The per mile cost is all you can compare fairly as it stands, and EV’s win that.
The price premium for a new car exists for ICE too and really they are very much of a muchness pricewise with a similar spec/badged new ICE. Where EV’s really are not on the second hand market yet, the refurbishment industry around them is just barely getting started as they are in mass produced practical forms just too new for there to be the supply of old EV to work on.
The cost for your x years of driving even vs a second hand ICE might well fall on the EV side too – if you can afford that initial cost in buying the new car – as the per mile cost is so much lower. But that is entirely down to how much you use it.
I am all in on protecting the environment, reducing waste, and improving efficiency, but I agree with you.
What we continue to discover is that in the end, the only thing “green” about green policies is the cash funneled to China, special interest groups, and to the businesses of campaign donors (which may be all or some combinations of the three.) Look at Solyndra, as a 500 million dollar example in an endless list of examples.
Some of the participants and supporters of these scams may be sincere and well-intended, but that is not sufficient to alter the fundamental character of the enterprise.
There are hundreds of life-changing and culture-changing technologies (represented by thousands of products) that were readily adopted by consumers—some despite the predictions of “experts” who argued that those ideas were impractical and no more than a “flash in the pan. ”
But the common thread that ties each of these developments together is that each technology offered demonstable utility and benefit to the consumer at an affordable and justifiable price. Nobody had to be ordered, mandated, or “incentivized” by any bureaocracy to adopt the use of electricity and electric lighting, refrigerators, air conditioning, radio/television, computers, or smart phones. Nobody had to mandate the use of cars over horses.
There is no greater evidence of a scam than a government agency subsidizing or mandating the use of one technology over the other. Green government policy always smells of a rigged carnival game, where the the outcome is predetermined and the cost to play is always ten times the value of the stuffed bear you hope to win.
Electricity in Lincolnshire? There’ll be burnings at the stake for that!
Such originality.
The M180 isn’t the road to nowhere that used to be; there is considerably more traffic through the port of Immingham and Grimsby is a major hub for the offshore wind industry in the North Sea.
Well it’s not really a backwater, at the east end is a port and the west end is a rail freight yard.
In all these schemes, I haven’t heard any calculations about the overhead wire wear and replacement rates.
How often would a section of road be under maintenance?
Lots of exceptionally busy railways use the same system, and they manage it just fine – So it shouldn’t be a huge problem.
But that is part of why you need to test it – road is not rail and the worse surface, less consistent driving, quite possibly less consistent pressure on the wires might cause more issues, and access for these replacements is probably harder on roads.
In theory it should be the vehicle that takes the bulk of the wear, so I’d be willing to bet you won’t notice any change in road closure rates – always something else requiring roadworks, so change them all long before failure then.
it’s been said before and I’ll say it again – overhead wires above a road are dumb. You’ve just made a much less efficient train.
Depends on how you use it – a train only goes where the track is laid, and putting more of that down is difficult, and expensive. So the idea really can be useful – it lets the HGV go along the much wider (and cheaper to expand and change) road network, largely if not entirely on grid power. Meaning you need vastly less onboard energy storage for that last mile to the destination.
I can see other problems with such concepts around the practicalities of such low hanging high power cables in the busy and less controlled setting than a railway, but the idea isn’t dumb – as rails can never be everywhere.
… but a less efficient train that can handle the metaphorical last mile without having to unload/reload, because it’s not stuck on the rails.
Tradeoffs for sure, but not demonstrably dumb.
I don’t understall all the skepticism. Overhead wires have powered the Vancouver city bus system for well over 60 years. Every artery in the city has wires and a bus can ever traverse grid changes by unhooking, using on board batteries for up to a km and reconnecting. Compared to the autonomous subway system they use, it trades efficiency for area coverage. The sad thing is that the suburbs stayed with diesel buses all this time.
