My wife was watching a crime drama, and one of the plot twists involved a witness’ hearing aid malfunctioning so that he could hear electromagnetic waves around him. It’s not so implausible, if you think about it. Many hearing aids have a t-coil, which is essentially an inductor that’s designed to couple with the speaker in a telephone. If that went haywire, maybe you could hear all the changing magnetic fields around you, and if you could escape the constant hum of the mains power line, it might even be interesting.
So of course, she turns to me and says “we need to make one!” It shouldn’t be hard at all — a big inductor and an amplifier should do the trick. In fact, it’ll probably be easy enough that it’ll make a good introduction-to-electronics project for my son. But there are also enough unknowns here that it’ll be interesting. How big a coil? How close? How sensitive? What about that mains frequency bit? Ferrite core or not?
None of this is rocket science, for sure, but it will probably be full of kludges, discoveries, and straight-up exploration. In short, the perfect weekend project. And in the end, it’ll expose something that’s normally invisible, and that’s where the fun lies.
This must be the same urge that drove Faraday and Marconi, Volta and Maxwell. There’s something amazing about directly sensing, seeing, hearing, and understanding some of the stuff that’s outside of our limited hearing and eyesight, and yet is all around us. I can write down the equations that describe it — I learned them in school after all — but there’s no substitute for poking around in your own home. Who knows, maybe in a few more weekends we’ll build ourselves an all-band receiver.
What’s your favorite super power?
8 thoughts on “Hearing The Unhearable”
I cut a piece of circuit board the shape of a hearing aid, stripped off the copper, and wound some fine waire around it. Seemed to work fine.
Nowadays, some have a direct conection for an external microphone. Bluetooth is big, thiugh I don’t know if it’s yet internal. Some have a small external box, with a bluetooth receiver (and an external mic jack) which is inductively coupled to the hearing aid at 13.56MHz.
What frequency range do you want to recenve, though? most interesting E-M emissions are outside of 20Hz-20kHz audible frequency range. One could downconvert, but listening to 20kHz band at a time is not very efficient—it’d be actually a cool idea to compress the spectrum so yould listen to entire 20MHz from 88 MHz to 108MHz as a single .02-20kHz sound stream.
So, the challenge is a tunable, compressible DC to daylight E-M receiver :)
You normally want a sharp high pass filter for T coil to cut out power line frequencies. Typical voice application is 300 to 3K Hz. High end is automatically limited by parasitic capacitance of the coil. Too much inductance and high end will suffer,
Too small and not much signal so it gets noisy. Knowles makes the actual inductors used in hearing aids. Typical around 350 mH. They’re tiny and use #53 wire or around in there. Around a half thousandth of an inch diameter. Not something I’d want to wind. An unshielded ferrite core inductor 50 mH to 500 mH will work. Not a transformer or toroid. Just a plain coil wound on a ferrite bobbin.
The image of Microface jumped to mind https://pdsh.fandom.com/wiki/Micro-Face. Planet Money is doing a ‘fork’ of the character to see if they can make their own superhero franchise.
My ex-workmate had a device like that, he used it to detect stuck microcontrollers in a device that was sealed in a watertight enclosure. I copied the schematic and made my own: http://essentialscrap.com/emfwand/
“So of course, she turns to me and says “we need to make one!””
Got yourself a good woman.
“Tapir” from Elektor.
About 10 years ago I built it using through hole components. Works great. From a digital wrist watch with 13 years battery life time you can hear each second !
If the coils resonace frequency is around 0.5 to 2MHz, you’ll be able to hear approaching thunderstorms before anybody else.
