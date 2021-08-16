When we think of a vacuum leak we generally think of a car that just doesn’t want to run quite right. Most normally aspirated internal combustion engines rely on the vacuum created by the pistons to draw in the air fuel mixture that’s produced by the carburetor or fuel injection system. Identifying the leak usually involves spraying something combustible around common trouble areas while the engine is running. Changes to the engine speed indicate when the combustible gas enters the intake manifold and the leak can be found.
What if your vacuum leak is in a highly specialized piece of scientific equipment where the pressures are about 12 times lower than atmospheric pressure, and the leak is so small it’s only letting a few atoms into the vacuum chamber at a time? [AlphaPhoenix] takes dives deep into this very subject in his video “Air-tight vs. Vacuum-tight.” which you can watch below the break.
Not only does [AlphaPhoenix] discuss how a perfect pressure vessel is sealed, he also explains the specialized troubleshooting methods used which turn out not to be all that different from troubleshooting an automotive vacuum leak- only in this case, several magnitudes more complex and elemental in nature.
We also enjoyed the comments section, where [AlphaPhoenix] addresses some of the most common questions surrounding the video: Torque patterns, the scarcity of the gasses used, and leaving well enough alone.
Does talking about vacuums get you pumped? Perhaps you’d enjoy such vacuum hacks as putting the toothpaste back in the tube in your homemade vacuum chamber.
Thank you [Morgan] for sending this one in. Be sure to send in your own hacks, projects, and fantastic finds through the Tip Line!
7 thoughts on “Solving Ultra High Vacuum Leaks Has An Elementary Solution”
“about 12 times lower than atmospheric pressure” Maybe should be about 12 orders of magnitude lower?
Sorry, not the same thing.
I believe that was exactly Tim’s point. 1/12th of atmospheric pressure is peanuts, 10^-12 of atmospheric pressure is ultra-high vacuum.
Very interesting video.
Two things did surprise me as the repair was being completed:
1.) You weren’t using a torque wrench to get all of the bolts torqued down to the same tightness.
2.) You just went around the outside of the flange in order instead of tightening in a pattern that tightens bolts in a more diagonal pattern. Something like tighten the first bolt, move to the bolt 180 degrees away then move to a bold 90 degrees from that and then 180 degrees. This results in more even pressure on the flange and gasket surfaces.
Yeah, i don’t know, star pattern is the first thing I learned when working on automotive stuff, as well as when a torque wrench is appropriate. In this case he should be using both, for the most reliable fitment. But what do I know, I’m a rando on the internet.
Note that in the body of the article, it says:
” where [AlphaPhoenix] addresses some of the most common questions surrounding the video: Torque patterns,”
Granted, going through YouTube comments is like searching a trash heap, so I’ll help you out, where he replies:
“I think I’ve replied in more detail somewhere but as this is a top comment I’ll post here too. I was originally taught that you want to “cut in” the knife edge on these copper gaskets continuously, by tightening slowly in a circle, so that’s how I’ve always done it. That said, I know a lot of people that cross-tighten the whole way and also normally don’t get leaks – a great deal of vacuum science seems to be black magic and superstition. If a procedure works well enough, you stick with it, which unfortunately ends in a lot of competing-but-effective methods.”
I’ve done some of this.
The interesting bit about vacuum is “mean free path”, which is the distance something will travel in your chamber before hitting a molecule.
So if you want to make an electron microscope, if the mean free path is less than your beam length, chances are that a lot of the electrons will collide before they reach the target (or collide after reflecting off the target).
Medium vacuum, something you can get with a single vacuum pump, about 1.0 to 10^(-3) torr, is in the range of a couple of inches. That’s good enough for sputtering, but not enough distance for the electron microscope, and not enough for many applications.
The Wikipedia article has a nice table in the middle that shows the mean free path by type of vacuum.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mean_free_path
Once you are below medium vacuum, the molecules are so rare that they (statistically) stop acting like a gas. You have to start using kinetic means to remove individual molecules.
