[Dave Schneider] has been chasing an electric-bike build for more than 10 years now. When he first started looking into it back in 2009, the cost was prohibitive. But think of how far we’ve come with the availability of motors, electronic speed controllers, and of course battery technology. When revisiting the project this year, he was able to convert a traditional bicycle to electric-drive for around $200.
Electric skateboards paved the way for this hack, as it was an outrunner motor that he chose to use as a friction drive for the rear wheel. The mounting brackets he fabricated clamp onto the chain stay tubes and press the body of the motor against the tire.
The speed of the motor is controlled by a rocker switch on the handlebars, but it’s the sensors in the brake levers that are the neat part. Magnets added to each brake lever are monitored by hall-effect sensors so that the throttle cuts whenever it senses the rider squeezing the front brake (effectively free-wheeling the bike), while the rear brake triggers a regenerative braking function he’s built into the system!
Sure you can buy these bikes, you can even buy conversion kits, but it’s pretty hard to beat the $88 [Dave] spent on the motor when the cost of purpose-built motors is usually several times this figure. The rest is fairly straight-forward, and besides ordering batteries and an electronic speed controller, you likely have the bits you need just waiting for you in your parts bin.
2 thoughts on “EBike Conversion On A Budget Uses Skateboard Motor”
I have made myself confident that the motor from a cheap Chinese electric chainsaw would be a better candidate for this kind of contraption, costing around half that price for a classical 300W with shipping costs included
“While loitering along, experimenting with the controls, I was passed by a college student on a mountain bike who must have thought this gray-bearded old-timer on a four-decade-old 12-speed was huffing and puffing. So I poured on the juice and blew past him, thereafter maintaining Tour de France speed. As I raced ahead, I chuckled to myself. “OK boomer,” indeed. ”
Couldn’t help but groan over the closing paragraph. I do the majority of my jaunts on the (pedal power only) treadly out in the hills where you can conveniently avoid almost anyone, but on the way out of the suburbs on the designated bike trails I encounter these dorks with something to prove all the time. They normally fly pass you to recover their dignity after you’ve passed them.
In a typical encounter I might have been closing in steadily for several kilometers for ten or fifteen minutes, but 60 seconds after I overtake, they fly pass me to regain the lead. My favorites are the ones pass with their bums lifted off the seat, pretending to be peddling strenuously like Tony Rominger, with the electric motor whirring.
