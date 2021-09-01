We’re used by now to many of the more capable microcontrollers and systems-on-chip that we use having an ARM core at their heart. From its relatively humble beginings in a 1980s British home computer, the RISC processor architecture from Cambridge has transformed itself into the go-to power-sipping yet powerful core for manufacturers far and wide. This has been the result of astute business decisions over decades, with ARM’s transformation into a fabless vendor of cores as IP at its heart. Recent news suggests that perhaps the astuteness has been in short supply of late though, as it’s reported that ARM’s Chinese subsidiary has gone rogue and detatched from the mothership taking the IP with it.
It seems that the CEO of the Chinese company managed to retain legal power when sacked by the parent company over questionable ties with another of his ventures, and has thus been able to declare it independent of its now-former parent. It still has the ARM IP up to the moment of detatchment and claims to be developing its own new products, but it seems likely that it won’t receive any new ARM IP.
What will be the effect of this at our level? Perhaps we have already seen it, as more Chinese chips such as the cheaper STM32 clones are likely to get low-end ARM cores as a result. It seems likely that newer ARM IP will remain for now in more expensive non-Chinese chip families, but in the middle of a semiconductor shortage it’s likely that we wouldn’t notice anyway. Where it will have a lasting effect is in future Chinese joint ventures by non-Chinese chip companies. Seeing ARM’s then-owner Softbank getting their fingers burned in such a way is likely to provide a disincentive to other companies considering a similar course. Whether ARM will manage to resolve the impasse remains to be seen, but it can hardly be a help to the rocky progress of their Nvidia merger.
18 thoughts on “ARM’s Chinese Venture Goes Sour”
Bah, they should put their forces behind RISC-V instead of stealing a soon outdated ARM core IP
China is probably the country that pushes the most for RISC-V, it’s of strategic interest of them to control their processor IP, can’t wage war without processors
Can’t convince people to wage or pay for war without processors
the acquisition of ARM by nvidia is such a charley foxtrot, such a clear indictment of western financial and regulatory structures, that the idea of china forking ARM seems like its last best hope for continuing relevance. but time will tell.
What did they expect ?
“Money for nothing, and chicks for free”
-Dire Straits
Arm China is 49% Arm and 51% local investors, Arm never had full control of its chinese subsidiary. Maybe Softbank was too naive and did not learn from the mistakes of other companies as many similar ventures took such a turn in the past.
They wanted to make cheaper ARMs in China? Well, they will have it, but they won’t benefit from it.
This is state-supported and endorsed exploitation of western capitalism by Chinese communism. They wanted to manufacture electronics for western companies just to gain access to the technology and IP, which is then cloned and rebranded and sold as their new, cheaper alternatives. It’s all done under the table, unofficially and quietly, so they have plausible deniability. And what they can’t get that way, they steal directly or reverse-engineer. USA can’t do anything about it because China can ruin them and many other countries financially. Cuius testiculos habes, habeas cardia et cerebellum.
So, what you are saying, in essence, is that someone in China has stolen an IP and is now going to flood the market with cheap and, probably inferior product? Say it isn’t so! /S
The last I looked, EVERYTHING China makes and/or sells, is based on someone else’s design or IP as they don’t come up with anything on their own. Most all of their technical prowess comes from stealing and copying someone else’s ideas or, technology. If anyone is surprised by this story, I would suggest getting out of the basement for a little bit and getting some sun before someone starts calling you “Powder”. :-)
IP is a misnomer: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semiconductor_intellectual_property_core
Everybody calls it IP, I’ve worked for 3 of the major semiconductor companies in the world, all their designers, engineers, FAEs, call it IP
” Seeing ARM’s then-owner Softbank getting their fingers burned in such a way is likely to provide a disincentive to other companies considering a similar course.”
Hopefully…
I don’t have high hopes. MBAs keep insisting on proving they are a terribly shortsighted lot.
In 1848 Robert Fortune stole tea from China (at took it to India). Just saying……
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/the-great-british-tea-heist-9866709
Rocky and Bullwinkle fans, be sure to tune into our next episode;
” A Fortune in Tea, is a fortune indeed!”
or
“Fortune flavors the prepared!”
But the interesting thing is that it seems like most of the American innovation (and corresponding patents) is done by Chinese people these days. Does this imply that the Chinese people that want to innovate move to the US?
I don’t know, so just a thought.
So many Chinese are moving to the US, it is tough to tell which ones are coming here to steal IP, or to escape the regime.
It is absolutely crazy that China could just send twice the Canadian population to Canada, without any serious effects in China.
