New Part Day: DLP300s The Next Big Thing For Low Cost Resin Printing?

The majority of non-SLA resin 3D printers, certainly at the hacker end of the market, are most certainly LCD based. The SLA kind, where a ultraviolet laser is scanner via galvanometers over the build surface, we shall consider no further in this article.
What we’re talking about are the machines that shine a bright ultraviolet light source directly through a (hopefully monochrome) LCD panel with a 2, 4 or even 8k pixel count. The LCD pixels mask off the areas of the resin that do not need to be polymerised, thus forming the layer being processed. This technique is cheap and repeatable, hence its proliferance at this end of the market.
They do suffer from a few drawbacks however. Firstly, optical convergence in the panel causes a degree of smearing at the resin interface, which reduces effective resolution somewhat. The second issue is one of thermal control – the LCD will transmit less than 5% of the incident light, so for a given exposure at the resin, the input light intensity needs to be quite high, and this loss in the LCD results in significant internal heating and a need for active cooling. Finally, the heating in the LCD combined with intense UV radiation degrades the LCD over time, making the LCD itself a consumable item.
Enter stage left, Digital Light Processing or DLP to his close friends. DLP technology is not new, and is the basis for many projection systems you see all the time. DLP is much more efficient, needing much lower intensity light sources, resulting in cooler running, and vastly improved life. Unlike LCDs, the DLP chip does not degrade noticeably at all.
For UV applications, DLP devices already do exist, but they are very expensive. Until now. Texas Instruments have started production of a new DLP300s product for UV applications, [datasheet] optimised specifically for 3D printing applications, with a low price point of US$30 at 1k/units this will enable DLP printers at a price point you and I could consider. DLP printers produce considerably sharper features compared to LCD, which can sometimes be a curse, but the DLP300s has another cool feature. 8-bit grayscale support provides resin cured-edge smoothing where needed and only where needed.
Now, if only someone, somewhere had designed a machine with this DLP chip in mind? Enter stage right the ANYCubic Photon Ultra DLP coming to kickstarter on September 14th. How long before we see DLP take over the SLA market? It’s probably just a matter of time, and price.
DLP Chip:
Anycubic Kickstarter:
9 thoughts on “New Part Day: DLP300s The Next Big Thing For Low Cost Resin Printing?”
2, 4, 8k pixels count, that´s a such a pixel “proliferance” of a few thousands…
OK, now I just need a separate building to devote to this which ups the price somewhat. Do not want that resin and cleaning and post curing in the house. Everyone is going to have one in their living room and the kids are going to play with it? I think not.
I’ve had plenty of dead pixels with DLP chips, early and often…
“the LCD will transmit less than 5% of the incident light”
This should only count for the old LCD with color filter, but not for the “new” mono LCD nowdays.
“DLP printers produce considerably sharper features compared to LCD”
With the LCD being less that 1mm away from the FEP i doubt that for the time being.
With the DLP300s using a micromirror array size of 1280×720 (Half of the Mars 1) i’d say that still needs at least another DLP UV generation – or you build a DLP matrix with some serious optical calibration.
maybe the 8 bit depth resolution per pixel increase the results, but i don’t know why LCD can’t do the same.
“Finally, the heating in the LCD combined with intense UV radiation degrades the LCD over time, ***making the LCD itself a consumable item.***”
And the curing of the UV exposed resin is also exothermic adding to the heat problem. I once asked a very popular 3D printer reviewer who was reviewing a resin printer why no one EVER reviewed the LCD replacement cost and difficulty of replacement on a reviewed model and he gave some smart arse answer like “the LCD hasn’t failed; I’ll do that when it does.”
Replacing the LCD is a matter of 15 minutes. It is just taped down. And the price? Somewhere between 20 USD (Elegoo Mars) and 80 USD (Elegoo Saturn). Changing the LCD is no big deal and negligible when you count the lifespan and price of the resin you have to print to destroy the LCD.
I changed over 20 LCD on various printers.
Good to hear. I had the same doubts as Winston.
Thanks for the clarification.
Kickstarter? No thanks. After backing two failed 3d printer campaigns, I’ve learned my lesson..
