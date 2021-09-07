Hackaday Prize 2021 entrant [Philip Ian Haasnoot] has been building a well-polished power bank. But this is no ordinary little power bank the like you would throw in your rucksack for a day out. No, this 2.5 kW luggable power bank is neatly encased in a tough, waterproof Pelican 1550 case, and is suitably decked out with all the power sockets you could possibly need for a long weekend of wilderness camping and photography.
This box sports USB-C and USB 3.0 connectors for gadget charging, as well as 12 VDC cigarette lighter and XT-60 ports for high-drag devices. Also it provides a pair of 120 VAC sockets via an integrated inverter, which at 1.5 kW could run a small heater if you were really desperate, but more likely useful to keep your laptop going for a while. Now if only you could get Wi-Fi out in the desert!
[Philip] doesn’t actually talk much about the solar panels themselves, but we know the box contains a 600 W MPPT boost converter to take solar power in, and feed the LiPo battery pack in the correct manner.
The battery pack is custom-made from salvaged and tested 18650 cells, as you would expect, which we reckon took an absolute age to make by hand. The whole project is nicely finished, and looks like something we’d be happy to throw in the back of the car before heading out into our local wilderness.
As [Philip] says in the project description, it’s a tough job to carry enough power and keep all his drones, cameras and lighting equipment charged, not mention helping prevent the campsite occupants from freezing overnight during the chilly Arizona nights.
Many power bank designs have graced these fair pages over the years, like this rather polished build, and long may they continue to do so.
3 thoughts on “Rugged Solar Generator Packs A Punch”
Lotta details not in the build notoes. Like why 24 volt lithium ion and then throwing in the loss of using a voltage dc to dc converter to get back down to 12 volts? Also the underside of that board has a lot going on that is not listed in the details or parts list. If your loads are primarily 12 volt outputs why did you choose lithium ion over lifepo4? It is better mated to 12v applications and in most instances decidedly safer. Not throwing shade on your project. These details and why they are chosen are interesting in all these DIY builds. Stuff like using anderson power poles for the solar input instead of MC4 is a design choice. I get that. But I have found that anderson power poles suck at strain relief. So a recessed mc4 connector, which is pretty standard for solar panels, may make more sense. But I also see you have a finite amount of vertical clearance underneath. Nice layout. Love the custom panel. Love the formfactor. Need to start mine.
Absent a response from the project creator, I can provide some speculation on the answers to some of those questions. In general, I’ve found used Lithium Ion cells easier to source than LiFePO4 cells. They’re easier to find and cheaper to buy per Wh and they also store more energy per unit of mass. In doing a bit of searching recently for myself, however, I haven’t located a cheap inverter (I was looking for pure sine wave inverters) that seemed like they would work at the voltages for a 3S or 4S lithium ion battery. A 7S lithium battery overlaps pretty well with the voltage range for a 24V nominal lead acid system though and 24V inverters are not quite as common as 12V ones, but still relatively easy to find. The same can be said for solar charge controllers as well.
LiIon seems to be because 18650s are plentiful, the notes do say they salvaged at least most of the batteries. The notes do talk about the voltage, too, they seemed to choose 7S to allow for direct input voltage to 20V-capable USB-PD chargers. Much easier to buck down to two different DC voltages than to buck down to one and buck-boost to the other, and the USB-PD would likely be the highest-power DC output in practice, anyways, as they’d likely charge their phone off it too, and maybe their laptop too.
