Ask Hackaday: Do You Have A Dead Man’s Switch?

During the Cold War, the specter of a nuclear “dead man’s switch” was central to the concept of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD). In the event that one side was annihilated by the other, an automated system would be triggered to deliver a revenge strike that would ultimately destroy the attacker. It was the ultimate defense, as your enemy will never attack if they know doing so will inevitably lead to their own destruction.

The same idea has occasionally been employed by whistleblowers and journalists as well. Should the individual fail to check in regularly, a series of predetermined events will be set into motion. Again, the idea is defensive in nature. If somebody is in possession of information so damning that they could be abducted or even killed to keep it quiet, making arrangements to have that information be released to the public in the event anything should happen to them is a great way to stay safe.

But what about for the average person? In the past, there was no need for most people to think about something as elaborate as a dead man’s switch. But we live in interesting times, to say the least. In an information society such as ours, whistleblowers have never been more common, and the Internet has significantly blurred the definition of what it means to be a journalist.

For those living under a repressive regime or in a war zone, simply posting to social media can provide the outside world with an unfiltered look at what’s actually happening on the ground. A teenager with a cell phone has the potential to reach a wider audience than the legacy media — a powerful, but dangerous, proposition.

Even if you’re not in the middle of political upheaval, there are still reasons you might want to have previously secret information made available in the event of your death or incapacitation. Perhaps you’d like to send your loved ones a final personal message, or make sure the passwords for all your accounts get in the hands of whoever will be handling your estate.

Of course, one could argue that could be accomplished with little more than a notebook hidden in your sock drawer. But this is Hackaday, and over-engineering is the name of the game. So do you have a dead man’s switch? How is it implemented? Or is the whole idea just a bit too out there for you?

The Software Approach

We started discussing this topic internally here at Hackaday a few days ago after I came across LastSignal, an open source dead man’s switch application written by Claudio Benvenuti. It’s by no means the first piece of software of its type, as the idea has been floating around for years and there are both open and proprietary implementations available. But LastSignal has the sort of slick modern design that gets people interested, and the fact that you can self-host it is quite appealing.

LastSignal is designed to let you write encrypted messages that will remain a secret until the system has been triggered, at which point they will be sent off to the recipients you’ve configured. The default behavior is to try and contact you every month via your primary email address, and once the software picks up that you’ve missed enough of your normal check-ins, it will try to get in touch with your emergency contact. If it still doesn’t get a response, then the automated messages start getting sent out.

Again, this is not a new idea. Searching around, you can find other open source tools to achieve the same goal, such as dead-man-hand. If you’re not concerned with the behind-the-scenes implementation, you can even pay a service to handle it all for you. But there is something to be said for using a package that’s already been thoroughly tested and vetted by the community. Otherwise, you could just throw something together yourself with a Python script — although we’d hate to spend eternity roaming the astral plain in torment because our final messages didn’t get delivered due to a library update breaking our script.

Most of the projects we found along these lines are focused on sending messages that would be a secret until the time of their release. That makes sense, but we wondered if there were other tasks you might like your personal dead man’s switch to fire off in the event you’ve signed out permanently. For example, Al Williams suggested that some users might want to have their drives securely wiped in the event of their death. Any speculation as to why this was the first thing Al thought of will be left as an exercise for the reader.

Why Not a Physical Switch?

While a software solution is the easiest way to implement a dead man’s switch, it does have its downsides. As already mentioned, if you’re self-hosting the solution and aren’t careful, some seemingly inconsequential change or update could potentially knock out the software before it even has a chance to run. When we think of all the weirdo software issues we’ve had over the years, it makes us more than a little skeptical about trusting such an important task to the whims of our operating system.

So what about a hardware solution? With so many WiFi capable microcontrollers on the market now, it would be trivial to put together a little dead man box that has just a display and a button on it — the display counts down the remaining time before the switch is triggered, and the button is used to reset the timer. If you don’t press the button in time, the MCU connects to the Internet and performs whatever task you’ve programmed. We bet you could put it together right now using stuff in your parts bin.

Now, we won’t pretend going from a pure software solution to a piece of custom hardware will completely remove the chances of something going wrong. After all, there’s still code being run, and that code could have bugs. But it does take away the innumerable variables that are introduced when said code is being run on a modern operating system. If your DIY dead man’s switch works today, you can be sure it will work the same way in a year from now as the whole system is in a fixed state.

Tin Foil Hat Not Included

Or maybe this is all crazy talk. Perhaps the complexity of either solution makes no sense for the average person, and just writing your important information down and telling your next of kin how to get access it after your passing is enough. Obviously there are downsides to this approach as well, notably the potential for your written information to get stale and no longer be valid when the time comes, but it’s a method that has worked for the vast majority of people for generations.

Is this a problem that needs a modern solution? Is a dead man’s switch best left to secret agents? The fact is, we’re all going to go sooner or later, so it’s something we need to give some thought to while we still have the chance. We’d love to hear what you think in the comments below.