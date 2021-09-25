Embrace The New, But Don’t Forget The Old

We were trading stories of our first self-made PCBs in the secret underground Hackaday bunker, and a couple of the boards looked really good for first efforts. Of course there were mistakes and sub-optimal routing, but who among us never connects up the wrong signals or uses a bad footprint? What lead me to have a hacker “kids these days have it so easy” moment was that all of the boards were, of course, professionally fabbed with nice silkscreens. They all looked great.
What a glorious time to be starting down the hardware path! When I made my first PCB, the options were basically laying down tape, pulling out the etch resist pen, or paying a bazillion inflation-adjusted dollars for a rapid prototype board. This meant that the aspiring hacker also had to have a steady hand and be at least casually acquainted with a little chemistry. The ability to just send your files out to a PCB house means that the barrier to stepping up your hardware game from plug-them-together modules is lower than it’s ever been.
But if scratching or etching your own PCB out of copper plate is very hands-on, very DIY, and very low-tech, it’s also very fast in comparison to even the most rushed service. Last weekend, I needed a breakout board for some eight-pin SOIC H-bridge chips for a turtle robot project with my son. Everything was hand-soldered and hot-glued in a Saturday afternoon and evening, so there was no time for a PCB order. A perfect opportunity for the Old Ways™.
We broke out a Sharpie, traced out where the SOIC pins would land, connected up the grounds, brought the signals out to friendly pads, and then covered the rest of the board in islands of copper just in case we’d need any prototyping space later. Of course, some of the ink lines touched each other where they shouldn’t, but before the copper meets the etchant it’s easy enough to scrape the spaces clear with a pin. The results? My boards look like they were chiseled out by a caveman, but they worked. And more importantly, we got it done within the attention span of a second grader without firing up a computer.
So revel in your cheap offshore PCB factories, hackers of today! It’s a miracle that even four-layer boards come back within a week without breaking the bank. But I encourage you all to try it out by hand as well. For large enough packages and one-offs, full DIY absolutely has the speed advantage, but there’s also a certain wabi sabi to the hand-drawn board. Like brush strokes in residual copper.
8 thoughts on “Embrace The New, But Don’t Forget The Old”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rnbfre4xATQ use a laser? even the wimpy 2W ones will do.
The secret layer isn’t floating in the sky?
They first circuit board I bought was phenolic? Smelled bad, and shattered easily when I tried to cut it. And once etched, the traces would come off so easily. But 99cents for a pretty large sheet, and I could get it at the store downtown.
I made some boards that way, but nothing serious. I think I used a laundry marking pen that was around to lay out resist. Very crude, not only were the resulting traces uneven, but no attempt at straight lines.
It got better with better board, but also I got access to drafting tape. Lay it down on the board, and etch.
Much later I tried with a Sharpie, very fast. I seem to recall it becoming known that the resist pen in the Radio Shack etching kit was an unmarked Sharpie.
What I really liked was the Letraset like rub on traces that Radio Shack (and surely elsewhere) sold. That was easier to lay down than drafting tape, but neater than a Sharpie.
The hardware store sold the needed tiny drillbits. They’d put them in a big manilla envelope to take to the cash, and the cashier woukd open it, and not find the tiny drillbits hidden in the bottom.
Early on, I got a drill press adapter for my electric drill, less breakage of drillbits after that.
I’d clean the boards by putting some of that plastic “steel wool” on a sanding disk, really shiny copper after that. And then I’d spray the finished boards with clear Krylon.
Either I bought a photo etching kit, or someone else did. But for some reason, we never tried it.
I got a book about amateur radio projects that came with layouts for all the projects, I think in some other paper that you were supposed to remove. It was still in print in the seventies, but from earlier. Something that arrived in hobby circles at a finite time, and for a bit, the circuit board was primary rather than the circuit. I think there were some projects in Elementary Electronics where you could send fifty cents and get the circuit board. So for a while, construction articles would spend time explaining how to make circuit boards.
I have used a Dremel tool to carve a blank circuit board. Fast, but messy.
My first attempts at making my own PCB’s was in the 70’s, with the stuff available a Radio Shack. That etchant was some NASTY stuff… it stained ANYTHING it touched, including your skin. Get a drop on your clothing? It was PERMANENT. ;) I made a small handful of boards in my teens, and soon just gave it up. Been using vectorboard ever since! :) My favorite is the kind that resembles the plug-in breadboards. Lots of flexibility, and I’ve built some fairly complex circuits on it over the years. :) I have also done the Dremel tool method for simpler circuits, where you can easily get by with a few larger pads and such. You’re right… MESSY! But it still beats that awful etchant! ;) I have a project I’m thinking about getting some fabbed boards, tho… been mulling that one in my head a while. Some places it’s $51 for 3 boards… but that was a couple years ago. Have prices come down THAT MUCH since?
These days I think the laser print toner transfer method is the obvious choice for quick and dirty. Certainly what I will be using, at least until I CNC my mill or build a better one for it, whenever I can get the parts I need for the few simple projects I’ve got in mind…
I don’t mind sending out to fab houses, but you actually have to pay attention to so many details to meet their criteria for the price bracket you want, wait for shipping – what is the point for simple easy to one side projects… When you actually need to put that much effort in for your more complex project great, but when as you so ably demonstrated hand scribbled permanent markers will do…
I wanna see the secret bunker! Pictures, drawings, build log, everything!
It’s like inside the cover of Tom Swift Jr books
I found my Mum’s nail polish was good for thick traces and filled areas, saving my etch resist pen. And if I filled as much of the board as possible, saved my echant too. But somehow she was not impressed by my creativity.
This was fun back in the day but while reading this my inner second grader (never far from the surface) waved his hand and asked “why not play connect the dots with a solderable breadboard?” After RS’s demise, I’m a lot more likely to have “blanks” of those around than ageing bottles of etchant.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)