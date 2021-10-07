MicroGPS Sees What You Overlook

GPS is an incredibly powerful tool that allows devices such as your smartphone to know roughly where they are with an accuracy of around a meter in some cases. However, this is largely too inaccurate for many use cases and that accuracy drops considerably when inside such as warehouse robots that rely on barcodes on the floor. In response, researchers [Linguang Zhang, Adam Finkelstein, Szymon Rusinkiewicz] at Princeton have developed a system they refer to as MicroGPS that uses pictures of the ground to determine its location with sub-centimeter accuracy.
The system has a downward-facing monochrome camera with a light shield to control for exposure. Camera output feeds into an Nvidia Jetson TX1 platform for processing. The idea is actually quite similar to that of an optical mouse as they are often little more than a downward-facing low-resolution camera with some clever processing. Rather than trying to capture relative position like a mouse, the researchers are trying to capture absolute position. Imagine picking up your mouse, dropping it on a different spot on your mousepad, and having the cursor snap to a different part of the screen. To our eyes that are quite far away from the surface, asphalt, tarmac, concrete, and carpet look quite uniform. But to a macro camera, there are cracks, fibers, and imperfections that are distinct and recognizable.
They sample the surface ahead of time, creating a globally consistent map of all the images stitched together. Then while moving around, they extract features and implement a voting method to filter out numerous false positives. The system is robust enough to work even a month after the initial dataset was created on an outside road. They put leaves on the ground to try and fool the system but saw remarkably stable navigation.
Their paper, code, and dataset are all available online. We’re looking forward to fusion systems where it can combine GPS, Wifi triangulation, and MicroGPS to provide a robust and accurate position.
Video after the break.
16 thoughts on “MicroGPS Sees What You Overlook”
There are already household vacuum robots that do the same thing with the ceiling structure.
And bottoms of tables I presume. Does it work in the dark too?
This was also used on early cruise missles – I assume ‘programming’ those missles must have been quite the undertaking.
So after posting this I had to do some scheduled procrastination, and went reading. I was technically wrong – early cruise missiles used a version of this using radar, not cameras. Optical navigation was done much later.
Actually you were not wrong there were some cruise missiles which used star trackers (optical) for navigation.
Several militaries still use at least some variation of terrain mapping navigation to some extent for autonomously guided equipment.
GPS = Global Positioning System.
Not sure what is global about a system that requires high detailed photos of a local area. It’s not like you can scan in the whole world at high resolution and store that in a system…
Ground Positioning System?
I know I know…
+1 for not being global.
Why not just use the wheel tick instead a complex camera system that you have to calibrate?
Because the camera system is an absolute position detection method and doesn’t accumulate error over time like a relative positioning system would. Wheels are prone to wear and slippage which an encoder can’t account for, atleast not without additional sensors/information. Also the camera system is a nice fail safe because if the robot crashes it can fairly quickly determine its position again.
You only need to calibrate once to get these benefits. Afterwards you could probably update the system live.
In theory you could also calibrate as you navigate and incorporate a map of things to ignore, further increasing the accuracy. Perhaps even making the ignore list seasonal or periodic, say for day and night.
So it is a bit like a giant mouse, they should call it the capybara.
So my optical mouse is a microGPS! Cool!
I’m surprised this hasn’t been done before!
From what I remember crabs use a similar system of navigation. But instead of light they use fluctuations in the magnetic field to navigate.
In a warehouse/well used area how do they account for crud, spills and marks appearing and disappearing on the floor?
As an alternative you could use the new-fangled Bluetooth positioning system.
I was about to ask exactly the same question, I work in a warehouse as a maintenance engineer, there’s absolutely no way this would work on one of our floors with the amount of dust and general dirt that accumulates.
