[Mark Havran] is on a mission to complete a solo trip around the world on his bicycle. For such a long and arduous trip, unsupported by anything other than what he and his bike can carry, he has devised a unique vehicle with everything he needs to accomplish his journey. This bike has plenty of things we’ve seen before, such as solar panels and an electric motor, but plenty of things that are completely novel as well.
For such long-distance trips, the preferred style of bike for most is a recumbent. This allows the rider to take a more relaxed position while riding and is much more efficient than an upright bike as well. [Mark]’s bike also uses a hub motor in the front wheel powered by a set of lithium ion battery packs. The bike also utilizes four solar panels with three charge controllers (to reduce the impacts of panel shading) laid out with three of the panels on a trailer and a single panel above the bike to give him some shade while riding. [Mark] also built solar tracking abilities into each of the two arrays, allowing the solar panels to automatically rotate around the trailer and bike to more efficiently capture sunlight than a statically-mounted set of panels would be able to. They can also be manually controlled in case of high winds.
From the video linked below, we can see a number of other added features to the bike that will enable it to make such a long trip. First, he is getting a new motor which has a number of improvements over his old one, which he put over 30,000 kilometers on. Second, there are some safety features that deserve a mention such as his lighting setup borrowed from emergency response vehicles, and even includes a fire extinguisher for any catastrophic electrical failures. Of course, if you aren’t optimizing your recumbent electric bike for long distance there are some other modifications you could make to it as well to improve its off-road abilities. Best of luck, Mark!
4 thoughts on “DIY Solar Ebike Goes Around The World, We Hope”
That fire extinguisher will be of zero usefulness since the only fire that can start here is a Li-Ion battery fire.
Not true at all – lots of the electronics are handling more than enough current to potentially ignite their surroundings or themselves if things go wrong, and even a lithium battery fire is made manageable by extinguisher – also didn’t catch which style of Lithium battery he is using, some of them are much harder to burn than others…
Fun idea, though got to wonder just how much or how often he ends up having to put in real effort. Its a long trip and at some points the weather is bound to be awful for solar, not like most e-bike rides where the battery could do the whole ride for the rider (probably multiple times over)…
I think if I was planning such a cycle trip I’d stick with recumbent, but ditch the trailer, as it seems like more things to go wrong – if you make the whole bike frame thing a little longer and covered with a fairing plastered in solar cells shaped something like the helmets velodrome cyclists use I think you could get more than enough solar area on the two sides and top, get better aerodynamics, and because its more sealed and more aerodynamic you will have a little more power to spare so might be able to actively manage the riders little microclimate in response to the varied conditions of the trip. Ultimately I think my idea might then end up being a trike, or at least having stabiliser wheels built in to fairing to prevent excess tilt in a strong cross wind.
I can see which path in optimisation he has picked and why, and it does seem a good one, but for such a long trip in the planning I think I’d side for making things more durable and comfortable.
They don’t state the motor drive power.
The nanny state down here for the most part mandates that the bike is EN 15194 compliant and the drive power limited to 250W for a pedelec.
https://acdcbikes.com.au/blogs/news/electric-bikes-law-a-comprehensive-legal-guide-to-e-bikes-in-australia-updated-for-2020
250W wouldn’t move that rig up hill very fast so I presume it might have somewhat more.
