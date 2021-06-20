Wireless charging is conceptually simple. Two coils form an ad hoc transformer with the primary in the charger and the secondary in the charging device. However, if you’ve ever had a wireless charging device, you know that reality can be a bit more challenging since the device must be positioned just so on the charger. Xiaomi has a multi-coil charger that can charge multiple devices and is tolerant of their positioning on the charger. How does it work? [Charger Lab] tears one apart and finds 19 coils and a lot of heat management crammed into the device.
The first part of the post is a terse consumer review of the device, looking at its dimensions and features. But the second part is when the cover comes off. The graphite heat shield looks decidedly like an accidental spill of something, but we’re sure that’s just how it appears. The coils are packed in tight in three layers. We have to wonder about their mutual interactions, and we assume that only some of them are active at any given time. The teardown shows a lot of the components and even pulls datasheets on many components, but doesn’t really go into the theory of operation.
Still, this is an unusual device to see from the inside. It is impressive to see so much power and thermal management in such a tiny package. We wonder that we don’t see more wireless charging in do-it-yourself projects. We do see some, of course. Not to mention grafting a charging receiver to an existing cell phone.
5 thoughts on “19 Coils Make Charging Wireless”
Even the product name on the box is “Multi-coil wireless fast charging board”.
It’s a pretty complex design and the PCB inspection is thorough enough to give you an idea of its capabilities, but I can’t believe they measured only the input power and not the actual charging rate. So much thermal management suggests a significant power loss.
+1
Very nice tear down, very nice photos and chip identification + datasheets.
I still prefer a cable and tossing my phone away into the pile of trash on my desk.
All this kluge design effort plus taking a loss on power transfer and probably significant RF interference (both of which become real issues if there are a billion of them all over the world) just so you don’t have to plug in a stinking USB cord…..
How is it a kludge? Did you read The Fine Article? You do know that field intensity falls with the square of distance, don’t you? Have you never had to (send a phone for) repair for a worn USB connector?
Stay tuned for the next episode of…
The Peanut Gallery
I do not see much use in this complicated wireless charging gadget when a simple USB cable is sufficient for any brand Phone exept the fruit brand.
If you want to do fancy, then use a 3D printer to make a docking station or just plug an USB cable in your phone, wrap something aound it and smear some plaster around it and let it dry to make a docking station.
