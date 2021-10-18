If you’ve watched as many machining videos as we have, no doubt you’ve seen someone commit the cardinal sin of metalworking: using caliper jaws to scratch a mark into metal. Even if it’s a cheap Harbor Freight caliper rather than an expensive Starrett or Mitutoyo tool being abused, derision and scorn predictably rain down upon the hapless sinner’s head.
The criticism is not without its merit, of course. Recognizing this, [Nelson Stoldt] came up with these clamp-on nosepieces designed to turn calipers into a better marking tool. Using stock calipers as marking gauges always introduces some error, since the jaws are equal lengths and thus have to be held at a slight angle to the workpiece in order to make a mark. The caliper jaws correct for this admittedly negligible error by extending one jaw, allowing it to ride on a reference face while the other jaw remains perpendicular to the workpiece. As a bonus, the short jaw has a slot to mount a steel marking knife, saving the caliper jaws from damage.
[Nelson] chose to 3D-print his caliper jaws, but they could just as easily be milled from solid stock to make them a little more durable. Then again, you could always 3D-print the calipers in the first place, and integrate these jaws right into them.
6 thoughts on “Printable Caliper Jaws Increase Precision, Deflect Derision”
I have a 15€ pair of calipers specifically for scribing. Takes two minutes to stone a point back onto the jaws about once a year. This design is fine but if you attach this contraption to your calipers, you now also have a dedicated pair for scribing since you’re going to quickly get bored of putting them on and off all the time.
If your whole motivation is avoiding derision from people on the internet however, another solution is to just learn to ignore the armchair machinists who probably can’t even read a vernier scale properly.
Ali has cheap marking calipers with a hardened needle on one side and a roller on the other, bought it a while ago to avoid ruining my mitutoyo
get whoever came up with that a bonus because Holy Shit
The whole basis of hacking is to ignore the hard and fast rules, when they don’t suit you. If you are using caliper jaws to scribe metal, then you are doing it wrong: the object is to score the INK, not the metal.
Same outcome though: the calipers wear out and become inaccurate.
Then again, the whole point is moot because there are calipers made for scribing, with the only difference of having the top jaw slightly shorter so the bottom jaw can extend over an edge.
I picked up a used Mitutoyo 500-160-30 with carbide jaws as a beater for scribing. She layouts and still measures great as a measuring approximator.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)