Most of us use calipers when working with our 3D printers. Not [Albert]. He has a clockwork caliper design that he 3D printed. The STL is available for a few bucks, but you can see how it works in the video below. We don’t know how well it works, but we’ll stick with our digital calipers for now.
The digital readout on this caliper is more like a sophisticated watch. A window shows 10s of millimeters and two dials show the single digits and the number after the decimal point.
While we can’t validate its accuracy and we imagine it would depend somewhat on your printer’s abilities, we can say it looks pretty amazing in operation. This would be just the thing to be in a movie about an alien or post-apocalyptic machine shop.
Like a real set of calipers, there is a depth gauge, although watching it spin through the measurement is a lot more entertaining than the usual measurement. Towards the middle of the video, you can see the parts involved. As you’d expect, the main part is a rack with pinions driving gears that move the numbers and pointers.
Probably not very practical, especially when a reasonable set of calipers doesn’t cost very much anymore. But great fun and would make a nice show project for your 3D printing skills.
We have to admit that these calipers would be easier on batteries than the pair we use every day, but then again there are other ways to solve that problem. If you want a crash course on how to use calipers to reverse engineer mechanical parts, we can help.
6 thoughts on “3D Printed Calipers Work Like Clockwork”
Very interesting take on dial calipers, I can see this being useful in a future situation where the vernier has got lost.. or you didn’t know you would need one but do have the ubiquitous 3d printer – perhaps on the ISS for instance – though that would be improved if the shafts/screws were 3d printed snap fit or something.
Quite simple and logical to read, and the precision should be about as good as guestimators (we aren’t talking screw gauge micrometers here) can ever do, working on the same principles to reduce error in constructions effect on measurement. At least if you ignore the made in plastic extra flex under loads, and even if you don’t more than sufficient for most everywhere you would need calipers.
Though of course all this assumes your printer is calibrated well enough and accounts for plastic shrinkage as it cools etc – I find on one roll I’ve been using I need to add an extra 2-3% x+y scale as this one shrinks like buggery – so is also rather hard to keep from warping. Still looks like an easier tool to create with relatively low precision easy access tools like 3d printers.
Since this doesn’t require large parts, significant tensile strength, or even significant depth I’d say this would be a good candidate for resin printing which would protect it from some of those flaws.
On the other hand, while those flaws might be magnified by a low end PLA printer, that might not matter as much in a boot-strapping situation where you don’t care about accuracy as much as precision while using your crappy tools to make better ones.
It wouldn’t take much to make this synchromesh to relieve some of the backlash or add extra dials to increase the precision.
I wonder if compliant machine would be better approach. For example stack of parallelograms amplifying at each stage linear motion of jaws, finally driving indicator of readout. No backslash and repeatability problems. All you have to worry is characteristic – linear by design or canceling unlinearities between stages.
My digital calipers are kind of crap. Can anyone recommend a set I can get for a reasonable price? I know that I can spend $100 or more and get a great pair, but my use case doesn’t justify that kind of cost. I’m looking for something in the $20-$50 range. I am aware that this might just be the “crap” range of calipers, but I’m hoping someone can suggest something that’s less crap and more good enough.
Thanks.
I have a 4 € (incl. shipping) PA66 (plastic with carbon) thingy from china. It has reliable 0,1 mm resolution checked against gauge blocks. Only drawback: edges can not be used as scriber.
Meets my demand and expectation.
“Hacked” it with an AAA-battery holder.
