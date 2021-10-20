On October 19th, [Seth_h] from the KiCad Project posted on the KiCad forums that the project’s original domain name
kicad-pcb.org has been unexpectedly sold to a third party, and urged members of the community to avoid any links to this old website.
KiCad has used the domain
kicad-pcb.org since 2012 as the official source for information on and downloads of their popular open-source electronics design software. Unfortunately, the original domain name was purchased before KiCad was formalized as an organization, so it was not directly under their control. This all came to head when the old domain name was unexpectedly sold to an unnamed third party that was not affiliated with the project. Currently, the old domain is just a website covered in ads, but the KiCad team fears that it may be used maliciously in the future.
With KiCad’s popularity, thousands of tutorials, articles, and project guides over the years have included links to the old KiCad domain. A Google search in October 2021 found more than 19,000 instances of the old domain spread across the internet. [Seth_h] has called upon the community to make every effort possible to update old links, reducing the chance that people stumble across the wrong website.
[Editor’s Note: We think we got ’em all, let us know if we missed any.]
Luckily, Digikey has swooped in to help save the day. They purchased a new domain,
kicad.org, from squatters and donated it to the KiCad Project. [Seth_h] explains in his post that a number of safeguards have been put in place to prevent this from happening in the future, including not having the domain name owned by a single person, and having all KiCad trademarks registered to the Linux Foundation.
There’s a good reason why KiCad has gotten so popular, it is packed full of great features for PCB design. Check out our coverage of some of the new features we are most excited for in KiCad 6.0 here.
4 thoughts on “KiCad Team Releases Warning Regarding Domain Name”
Fellow (D)NS server and black list managers: please sink all resolution requests to the old kicad-pcb.org domain in a deeeeep hole. Something along 127.0.0.1 would be very appropriate.
(Pi-hole, uBlack origin and similar users should already have the adds removed from that old link)
Thank you, Digi-key!
Kudos to Digikey for their support, and to the scumbags that bought Kicad’s domain: May a million fire ants infest your underwear!
The squatters name and address could have been published and it could have saved money, I’m sure the squatters when confronted personally with their error would have capitulated and done the right thing.
