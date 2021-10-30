Many a hacker is a fan of the cheapest calipers on the market. Manufactured in China and priced low enough that they’re virtually disposable, they get a lot of jobs done in the world where clinical accuracy isn’t required. However, their batteries often die when left in a drawer for a long time. [Ben] was sick of that, and got to hacking.
The result was a quick-and-dirty mod that allows the calipers to be powered by a AAA battery. The average AAA cell has 5-10 times the capacity of the typical LR44 coin cells used in these devices.
[Ben] whipped this up with an eye to making it work rather than making it nice, so there are some shortcuts taken. The battery housing was 3D-printed on the lowest-quality settings that were viable, and it’s held to the calipers with hot glue. Similarly, bare wire ends were used instead of proper contacts, taking advantage of the battery being crammed in to make a good connection.
It’s a hack that will likely save [Ben] much frustration, as he’ll now rarely open his drawer to find his calipers dead. However, one [Pete Prodoehl] suggests another useful trick: store the calipers in the closed position with the lock screw tight to save them turning themselves on accidentally.
Whichever way you go, you’ve hopefully learned something today that will keep your cheap calipers working when you need them. Next, you might consider hacking them to capture data, too.
12 thoughts on “Cheap Caliper Hack Keeps ‘Em Running Longer”
Because the micro-controller from those cheap callipers isn´t optimized for low-power, or lacks the necessary power states, they drain the batteries all the time. All they do is switching the LCD off, which does not bring much.
This hack with an AAA battery isn´t bad but it is bulky and comparatively heavy. Adding a switch is better: no battery casing protruding on the side, no unbalanced weight. One must just not forget to switch the callipers off :)
Switch – hmmm – how about a momentary press switch, and a supercap/tantalum which will keep the callipers running for [5] minutes. Then you’ll never forget, which solves the Human Interface issue.
The reason they don’t turn off is because the calipers remember the last position value – they’re actually always measuring it even when the display is off, so you don’t lose your last zero offset. It would be highly annoying if you lost your reference because you didn’t press the button every few minutes.
That’s one of the annoying things about most kitchen scales. They’re too fast to turn off and reset the tare
I just take the battery out after use each time (as mine came with a case which they are stored in)
I do wonder if the little battery compartment lid might snap though one day from overuse.
I have also upgraded a set of kitchen scales with 2x AA batteries because the CR2032 coin cell lasted only a month. This was done by taping on a 2xAA standard battery holder. Now I think about it a nice upgrade would be AAA, maybe one day….
My Mitutoyo calipers last for years. On or off.
Yeah, I really can only shake my head looking at all those comments “switch, batterypack, taking battery out, …”. LOL, just don’t buy 10$ calipers. They’re not worth it.
Buy a used one if you can’t afford the new ones. As I’m in the EU, there’s many good brands out here like Mahr, Tesa and many more. Mitutoyos get copied a lot, not easy to get a genuine one. Paid 40€ for a used Mahr and 25€ for a used Tesa.
I use both of them daily and the batteries last for 2 years or more.
I paid €12 for a Rawlink. Battery lasts a couple years
Since getting myself a dial caliper, I have never ever missed a digital caliper!
Don’t leave (good) callipers closed. They can stick and potentially even cold-weld due to the high-precision surfaces.
When my calipers battery is dead I simply read the value on the ruler…
I went to a college where every engineering student had to take a machining class, taught by a crusty old ex-tool maker.
One of the first things we learn is how to use the precision layout tools – calipers, scriber, etc. And one of the first thing that was drilled into us was that you *never* leave good calipers closed. In fact, you wipe the jaws of the calipers before using them, close them and verify the zero, then take your measurements, and you always leave a small gap so that debris and swarf don’t etch up the precision ground jaws when you are done. We’d also were trained to brush off any precision mating surfaces – such as jaws on a mill, parallels, collets and spindles, the cam lock mechanism on a lathe chuck, granite surface plates, etc. It is amazing how sensitive human fingers are and that you can feel specs of dust on these surfaces.
My caliper’s batteries last infinite time. Both have none, I just read the scale.
