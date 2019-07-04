Now, digital calipers with wired interfaces to capture the current reading are nothing new. But the good ones are expensive, and really, where’s the fun in plugging a $75 cable into a computer? So when [Max Holliday] was asked to trick out some calipers for automating data capture, he had to get creative.
[Max] found that cheap Harbor Freight digital calipers have the telltale door that covers a serial connector, making them a perfect target for hacking. A little Internet sleuthing revealed the pinout for the connector as well as some details on the serial protocol used by most digital calipers: 24-bit packets is six four-bit words. [Max] used his SAM32, a neat open-source board with both a SAMD51 and an ESP32 that can run CircuitPython. An inverting buffer interfaces the serial lines to the board, which is just the right size to mount on the back of the caliper head. It’s hard to tell how [Max] is triggering readings, but the SAM32 is mounted as a USB device and sends keystrokes directly to a spreadsheet – yes, with the ESP32 it could have been wireless, but his client specifically requested a wired setup. Taking multiple readings is easy now that the user never has to swap calipers for a pen.
Cheap calipers like these are pretty hackable – you can add Bluetooth, turn them into DROs for a milling machine, or even make them talk.
3 thoughts on “Hacked Calipers Make Automated Measurements A Breeze”
Nice chindogu
too bad harbor freight digital calipers are awful.
you can’t trust them when the battery starts to get low, and they draw like 10X the current of nice ones.
analog dial calipers don’t lie.
“It’s hard to tell how [Max] is triggering readings”
I dunno. Maybe if there was a gif animation on the page that showed a button next to the battery door that he presses…
As for the software side, there’s different versions. Some send data only when you supply them with a clock signal, others just stream out data all the time at regular intervals, or any time the reading on the display changes.
Some keep sending out data even when they’re turned “off”, because not all calipers have absolute encoders. Apparently the measurement itself takes such a small amount of energy that they just keep doing. (It’s basically just measuring an RC delay with a C that’s in the picofarads)
It seems he’s going by this example:
https://sites.google.com/site/marthalprojects/home/arduino/arduino-reads-digital-caliper
That code simply waits for the clock signal to remain high for longer than 500 microseconds, then starts recording the incoming bits, then starts again. The calipers are sending the data continuously.