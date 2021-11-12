[Applied Procrastination] is in the business of vertical ferrofluid displays, but struggles somewhat with the electromagnets available off the shelf and the proliferation of wiring that results. [Carl Bugeja] is in the business of making PCB coils, both with rigid and flex PCB substrates, so when the opportunity for a collaboration arose, [AP] jumped at the opportunity.
As [Simen from AP] mentions in the video after the break, they had considered using a large PCB with embedded coils for Fetch their ferrofluid display unit, but the possible magnetic field was just too weak, and attempting to crank up the amps, just overheats them. Some improvements were made, first sticking the coil PCB to a small disk of ferrous metal, which doubled up as a handy heatsink. Next, he tried adding a permanent magnet, which added a bit of bias field. Alone this was not enough to hold the ferrofluid in place, but with the coil powered, it was starting to look encouraging.
Much more progress was made when [Carl] sent over a new design of his, a 12-layer PCB coil. This obviously had a much larger field, but still not enough without the extra boost from permanent magnet.
[Simen] currently doesn’t think the PCB approach is quite there yet, and is looking for help to source PCB-mounted electromagnets of the wired variety. We would imaging prototyping with such a large 12-layer PCB would be rather prohibitively expensive anyway.
[not tip thanks]
3 thoughts on “Is This 12-layer PCB Coil The Next Step In Ferrofluid Displays?”
[Applied Procrastination]
[AP]
[Simen from AP]
[Simen]
[Carl Bugeja]
[Carl]
pick one and stick to it?
It’s a collab between two people of which one person is in a group with another person who wasn’t directly involved with said project. So to give proper credit they kind of need to specify specific people. In either case it’s not that complex nor necessary to understand the project.
I commend the PCB approach, but maybe thinking even further outside the box would help here. As far as an electromagnet is concerned, all that matters is how much current density you can push through a small enough volume. Increasing the number of turns at the expense of conductor size means no change in the overall field. At the same time inductance scales as N². If you have a sufficient source of current, you might be better off increasing conductor size. For that it’s hard to beat the Bitter plate design which is used in ultra high field electromagnets (when superconductors become useless):
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bitter_electromagnet
While construction is not as simple as the PCB version, some creative use of a laser cutter (or photoetching if you start hitting production volumes) can be used to make less powerful designs.
I understand the reasoning behind the PCB approach though: assembly time is independent of the numbers of coils. In that case, it might be possible to at least double the field strength by bringing the Bitter plate design to the PCB. Ditch the traces and make each layer an annulus with a thin sector cut out, and connect the annuli in each layer to form a helix.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)