In the early years of the computer revolution, a machine like the Sol-20 really stood out. Where most hobbyist machines had front panels that bristled with toggle switches and LEDs, the Sol-20 was a sleek, all-in-one that looked like an electric typewriter in a walnut-trimmed box. Unfortunately, it was also quite expensive, so not that many were sold. This makes them hard enough to find 40 years later that building his own reproduction Sol-20 is about the only way for [Michael Gardi] to have one of his own.
In a lot of ways, the Sol-20 anticipated many of the design elements that would come into play later. Like the Apple and Commodore machines that were coming down the pike, the Sol-20 was intended to be plug and play. [Mike] celebrates that design with a full-size reproduction of the original, concentrating on its unique aesthetic aspects. The reproduction mimics the striking blue case, with its acrylic front panel and walnut sides. The keyboard is also an exact match for the original, in looks if not in function — the capacitive mechanism proved too difficult to replicate, so he opted for a kit using Cherry switches and custom keycaps. [Mike] also used his proven technique for 3D-printing the memorable Sol-20 logo for the front panel, in the correct font and color.
Under the hood, a Raspberry Pi runs an 8080 emulator, which supports a range of virtual devices, including a cassette tape drive and the video output. For fun, [Mike] also imagined what a CRT display for the Sol-20 would have looked like, and added that to his build. It’s a great-looking machine that never was, and we appreciate the attention to detail. We’ve seen that before — his 2/3-scale VT-100 terminal comes to mind, as does his reproduction of a 1960s computer trainer.
One thought on “Retro Reproduction Captures The Style Of The Sol-20”
Not many of any computer was sold at that point. Wikipedia says 10,000 were sold, that seems like a decent amount.
The Sol was on the cover of Popular Electronics for July 1976 (overlapping the Cosmac Elf articles).. So it was still early, a small company sellling to a small market. It was more oike a comoact S-100 computer, the video card plugged in, I firget if the RAM was plugged in too.
Apple, Commodore, and Radio Shack came a year later, which is a short time except when you’re living through it. They benefitted from watching early entries, and some evolution, so offered everything on one board. Two of those companies existed and were successful, Apple set their sights higher and got financial backing. There was bigger infrastructure, and a wider awareness of small computers.
So I think the Sol sold pretty well. It can’t be compared to what happened later (but it did help buikd the foundation for later).
Sphere had an all in one early, but it was never clear how many they sold, and “nobody” remembers that computer, so nobody says “it didn’t sell well”.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)