Microsoft’s Minimal Mouse May Maximize Masochism

So it seems that Microsoft has a patent in process for a folding mouse. It looks a whole lot like their Arc mouse, which is quite thin and already goes from curved to flat. But that’s apparently not good enough for Microsoft, who says mice in general are bulky and cumbersome to travel with. On the bright side, they do acknowledge the total lack of ergonomics in those tiny travel mice.
Microsoft filed this patent in March of 2021 and it was published in early November. The patent describes the use of an expandable shell on the top with these kerf cuts in the long sides like those used to bend wood — this is where the flexibility comes in. The patent also mentions a motion tracker, haptic feedback, and a wireless charging coil. Now remember, there’s no guarantee of this ever actually happening, and there was no comment from Microsoft about whether it will become a real rodent someday.
And now, the rant. Microsoft considers this mouse, which again is essentially an updated Arc that folds in half, to be ergonomic. Full disclosure: I’ve never used an Arc mouse. But I respectfully disagree with this assessment and believe that people should not prioritize portability when it comes to peripherals, especially those that are so small to begin with. Like, what’s the use? And by the way, isn’t anyone this concerned with portability just using the touch pad or steering stick on their laptop anyway?
The Pencil Principle
We can’t really think of any advantages to a folding mouse other than portability, and the fact that it’s interesting looking and makes for a cool party trick. And while there are no serious drawbacks to the folding itself, this is a slip of an input device and it looks really uncomfortable to use, because there’s hardly anything to hold on to.
You know what this makes me think of? The pencil principle. When you were just leaning to write, what did you use? Do you remember grasping a really thick pencil in your kindergarten grip? Those husky pencils are still given to small children because they are easier to use than regular pencils. This bigger-is-better-principle is true for sewing needles, too, and tool grips, and tons of other stuff. Everything meant for handling has some kind of minimum viable size where it goes from unusable to usable.
What do you think? If you do a lot of computing on the go, does it bother you to carry around a standard mouse? Are you a loyal Arc user who is dying to see this folding upgrade come to fruition? Let us know in the comments.
16 thoughts on “Microsoft’s Minimal Mouse May Maximize Masochism”
Yah, nope!
If I need something that portable I probably don’t have much if any desk surface to run a mouse on.
I’m not sure if it’s reasonable to evaluate a product’s ergonomics without actually touching the product. Also, mice are weird, because different people hold them very differently. I dislike the arc mouse, but I loved the iMac puck mouse, because it fit very well with how I grip mice.
So, the mouse that flattens has one cook trick. The curved/flat works as an on/off switch for the mouse.
Want to turn it off, just flatten it.
That said, I hate it and will never buy one.
Long live the Logitech MX Master!
I prefer my Razer Deathadder, but to each their own.
I can’t stand tiny portable mice, as I find them all but unusable with my large, clumsy hands. I suspect that the mouse from this article wouldn’t be an improvement to my experience in any way.
Bring back the hockey puck, it’s the height of Apple’s usability engineering!
I have a Macbook. With a giant touchpad. Which is pressure sensitive and can be clicked all over (so no side with a hinge where you can’t press down on the pad). Who needs a mouse when they’re going portable?
Other people. People who like mice better than touchpads
What I meant to say is that most people lug a mouse around with their laptop because the touchpads on those things is near unusable. And with a Macbook you get a touchpad that is very usable, and consequently you don’t care so much anymore about the mouse.
Basically the crap touchpads are why people lug their mouse around with them.
But you’ll only understand once you tried a Macbook’s touchpad.
I am not promoting Apple (although I agree that it does come down to that). I am just wondering for a few years now why other laptopbuilders keep insisting on those useless trackpads. Causing millions of people to lug a mouse around with their laptops.
I have done it too. But not anymore since I have a Macbook.
Basically people are lugging around a mouse because laptopbuilders chose to cut costs on the touchpad.
…no, that’s not it. I’ve used a macbook a ton before, and it’s nowhere good as the trackpoint in the middle of a dell or thinkpad keyboard, which is better than a regular mouse, which is better than the trackpad, even on a brand new macbook. Maybe you like the macbook’s trackpad better than a regular mouse, but that is definitely not a universal truth.
when you talk about ergonomics/comfort and habits technical aspect don’t matter so much. I for example will always prefer a big mouse to a touchpad no matter how good or expensive it is.
I use a Magic Trackpad even when at my desk. Much more ergonomic than a mouse – has solved all my hand/wrist issues.
I like my pointing device to not be integrated into the wrist wrest. It brings my hands too close to my chest I feel. If I push the laptop away to use the trackpad then the keyboard is too far away.
My Asus zenbook duo moves the keyboard to the front edge and the trackpad alongside it where the numpad would normally be. Then it puts a second screen near the hinge but that’s besides the point. I find that trackpad position a lot better since it’s more like a tenkeyless keyboard and mouse combination on a desk. You can position the laptop the perfect distance away to use both. Shame the trackpad is so small because of its location but you can’t win them all.
It seems about as genuinely useful as a folding screen on a phone. I can’t see the point of either except as “gee-whiz, look at my cool folding mouse/phone screen”. Doing things just because you can is silly when it costs so much.
How about making an ergonomic mouse like the Logitech MX vertical that has an inflatable body so that it can pack smaller and get enlarged when in use? It might even be possible to have it fit different sized hands depending on the amount it gets inflated… Imagine the comments you’ll get when people see you blowing up your mouse!
I still prefer my original MX1000 laser mouse. The original and imho the best of the line. The rubber on the scroll wheel has perished and it needed a new battery and new skates a few years ago, but otherwise it’s still going strong.
*grumbl*stupid no-script blocking replies working properly*/grumbl*
That was supposed to be a reply to [Raukk] above.
That low-poly ergonomic horror. Gimme a flat, inflatable mouse.
