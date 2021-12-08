Trouble In Paradise (TIP) was a popular Windows-only tool for troubleshooting Iomega Jaz and Zip drives way back when. The drives have fallen out of favor with PC, but the drives are still highly prized amongst classic Mac collectors, who use the SCSI versions as boot disks for the vintage machines. Thus, [Marcio Luis Teixeira] set about porting the TIP tool to the platform.
It all came about because running the original TIP recovery tool became difficult in the modern era. One must dig up a old Windows 98 machine and SCSI adapters in order to use it with Macintosh-compatible Zip or Jaz drives. This inspired [Marcio] to reach out to the developer, [Steve Gibson], who provided the original x86 assembly code for the tool.
[Marcio] then ported this line-by-line into C and compiled it with a retro Macintosh compiler to get TIP up and running on the classic Mac platform. Now, it’s possible to check and test Zip and Jaz drives and media on your old Mac without having to mess around with a vintage Windows machine.
It took plenty of effort, and the generous donation of code from [Steve Gibson], and all involved should be applauded for their work. It’s not every day we see such an impressive port, but they come along every now and then.
Meanwhile, if you’ve been tinkering on your own projects with Iomega’s classic removable storage, don’t hesitate to let us know! Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “MAC TIP Diagnoses Your Old Zip And Jaz Drives”
Amazing work!
Once your drive or cartridge is diagnosed, how can you fix it?
Oh cool, good on Gibson to hand over his code!
Zip drives are how I usually transfer data between a modern Mac and my 68030 Performa 400 (aka LCII) and also how I boot up my Mac Plus. I have a USB 1.1 based Zip250 (which can read/write 100Mb cartridges) and a SCSI based Zip100. It’s an interesting tool and I might try it, however my Zip 100 is 25 years old now, so I would have thought it would have gone into click of death mode by now and if it didn’t – I’m not sure how easily I could replace it, since I guess SCSI Zip100s are rare.
Iomega tried for a while to make software that installed to a Zip disk and kept its data on the Zip disk. Pop it into a Zip drive connected to a computer then the program could launch and be used, leaving no trace behind when the disk was ejected.
I beta tested a photo viewer Zip app. It was underwhelming and wasn’t much use with really large photos since a Zip 100 holds a bit less than 100 megabytes. On a Zip 750 it would’ve been more useful but I think Iomega had abandoned the run from Zip thing by then.
The other thing I beta tested from Iomega was a CD-R burning program. Apparently they weren’t happy with my fast evaluation of their software. Their programs at that point in development functioned perfectly. I ran them through their paces in the span of a couple of hours and nothing went worng. The only thing I found to point out was a spot of graphics offset out of place in the CD burner UI.
What’s the point in doing exhaustive, days long testing procedures on one-trick-pony apps *that work perfectly* out of the box? I reported everything I did, and that there were no issues. No crashes, blue screens, corrupted data etc.
Back then it would’ve been nice to have been chosen to beta test the Zip CD-burner because testers got to keep the drives. All I bagged out of it was a free Zip 100 disk that came with the photo viewer app on it. Testing done, format it and put something useful on it.
Testing something more complex, at an earlier stage of development, that’s where the exhaustive testing needs to be done, where weird edge cases crop up due to one tester having some other software or a driver installed that no other tester has, but an unknown number of paying customers might.
