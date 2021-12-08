If you’ve ever used a real TeleType machine or seen a movie with a newsroom, you know that one TeleType makes a lot of noise and several make even more.[CuriousMarc] acquired the silent replacement, a real wonder of its day, the TI Silent 703. The $2,600 machine was portable if you think hauling a 25-pound suitcase around is portable. In 1971, it was definitely a step up.19
The machine used a thermal printer, could have a built-in acoustic coupler for talking over the phone. You could also get a dual tape drive that acted like a mostly silent paper tape reader and punch.
Of course, thermal printers require thermal paper, which has its own issues. [Marc] doesn’t just turn the machine on, but connects it through an RS232 analyzer and scope to get it working as a real I/O device. He also tears into it, something you probably couldn’t do back in the day since you probably leased them rather than pay the total price which is almost $18,000 today.
There was surprisingly little inside and, of course, compared to a real TeleType, very few mechanical parts. If you remove the printer and power supply, there’s a simple CPU board and a modem board, none of which look terribly sophisticated. The highlight, though, is watching it trade traffic with an ASR33.
If you really want to get into TeleTypes, you can use one as a Linux console if you have a Baudot to ASCII decoder ring. Or use one to send text messages.
5 thoughts on “Almost-Modern TeleType Is Silent”
“If you really want to get into TeleTypes, you can use one as a Linux console if you have a Baudot to ASCII decoder ring.”
ASCII TeleTypes we’re very, very common in the timesharing world, and found a new home in the burgeoning personal computer world.
Well, of course. I’ve had a KSR 28 and an ASR33 at different times, but a classic try was 5 level baudot. 8 level didn’t show up until much later.
People used Baudot machines for radioteletype, and the system to help the deaf communicate over the phone.
So at the point of the Altair, they were the machines most likely to be in hobbyist hands.
So yes, they saw some computer useage. But you needed a conversion, and had to deal with missing characters. Only viable if you had a machine.
You could buy an ASCII tty from MITS if I recall. And right about that point they were starting to appear as surplus. Since ASCII wasn’t yet allowed on the ham bands, they were only useful for computers.
Anything coming in, TTYs, glass terminals, printers woukd have been ASCII. The Silentypes were ASCII too.
SWTP had a forty column printer, just the mechanism. That and an ASCII keyboard would you an almost modern TTY
I had my first ever computer programming class on Silent 700 terminals at Marquette University around 1973 or 74. IRIC they were connected to a PDP-11 and we programmed in Fortran 4. They were very fast and quiet compared to other printing terminals of the day, and there were no punch cards or paper tape.
As a teenager in the early 70’s I played “hunt the wumpus” on a silent 700. It was a formative experience.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)