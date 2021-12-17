A while back, [Heavydeck] remembered stumbling across the worst CAD package ever, which is a schematic editor whose existence was purely intended for use to make quick circuit sketches for documentation, presentations and the like. All good. But, being based on low quality JPEG graphics, which when blown up to projector size on a big screen, they look really rough. After deciding that the original nasty, clunky interface was just nasty and clunky enough, [Heavydeck] then proceeded to reimplement the idea over the course of an afternoon, and came up with Kludge (possibly the second worst CAD package ever) making an actually useful tool even more useful.
You see, whether you make website content, YouTube tutorials, or just need to write technical reports, if you’re in the electronics business, you’re going to need to make high-quality editable schematic images at some point, and Kludge might well solve some problems for you. Kludge lets you do so many things; you can save a schematic, you can load a schematic, you can even export it to an SVG file. Actually, that’s all you can do, but it is actually just enough. Once you’ve got an image as an SVG, you can whack that into Inkscape to add some more details and you’re done. We demonstrate this with the image above, which was not annoying at all to create.
So here’s to Kludging your way around a problem, and hoping that the somewhat limited symbol library may expand a little more in the future!
6 thoughts on “The Second Worst CAD Package Ever”
Or you can use Falstad’s circuitjs :-)
Works OK but without labels on devices how do you specify values?
Since it’s purpose appears to be to create a one-time schematic, presumably you take a screenshot and then add text in a photo editing program (Inkscape is mentioned), or just add them in Paint.
The one called the “worst” looks like it could be implemented on an old pre-x86/x88, 8 bit computer with tile based graphics.
I think I even did a basic PCB drawing CAD in those days (late70’s – early 80’s) not that I could do anything with the image when we only had dot matrix printers but it was impressive to look at a PCB image from a dot matrix.
How do you place a tile? I drag a tile into the “Grid” area and drop it, but nothing happens. Browser is latest mainstream Firefox with no blocked ads or scripting.
Looks like you click a tile, which moves it to “Current tile”, then you click in the grid (not drag), and whatever is in current tile snaps to the appropriate spot on the grid. So it’s click-and-click instead of click-and-drag. ;)
