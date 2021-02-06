We’ve been promised hydrogen-powered engines for some time now. One downside though is the need for hydrogen vehicles to have heavy high-pressure tanks. While a 700 bar tank and the accompanying fuel cell is acceptable for a city bus or a truck, it becomes problematic with smaller vehicles, especially ones such as scooters or even full-sized motorcycles. The Fraunhofer Institute wants to run smaller vehicles on magnesium hydride in a paste form that they call POWERPASTE.
The idea is that the paste effectively stores hydrogen at normal temperature and pressure. At 250C, the paste decomposes and releases its hydrogen. While your motorcycle may seem hot when parked in the sun, it isn’t getting quite to 250C.
Interestingly, the paste only provides half the available hydrogen. The rest is from water added start a reaction to release the hydrogen. Fraunhofer claims the energy density available is greater than that of a 700 bar tank in a conventional hydrogen system and ten times more than current battery technology.
One thing that’s attractive is that the paste is easy to store and pump. A gas station, for example, could invest $20-30,000 and dispense the paste from a metal drum to meet low demand and then scale up as needed. A hydrogen pumping setup starts at about $1.2 million. Fraunhofer is building a pilot production plant that will produce about four tons of the material a year.
This isn’t a totally new idea, of course. Using metal hydrides to store hydrogen chemically has other proponents, including French company McPhy energy. There have also been schemes to use other hydrides in powder form as well as chemical hydrogen carriers like formic acid and ammonia.
Will your next drone power itself on paste and water? Probably not for a while although it has been done. If you want to dig into the hydrogen energy economy, [Lewin Day] can fill you in.
10 thoughts on “The Future Of Hydrogen Power… Is Paste?”
What happens to the leftover magnesium? Would it be stored in a secondary tank that you empty when refilling?
I googled a bit. The magnesium hydroxide (Mg(OH)2) will be magnesium oxide (MgO) after the reaction. Since the Mg(OH)2 is dispensed via a pump on demand, the MgO would, presumably, be stored in a waste tank that would be sent back to the manufacturer to be reprocessed into Mg(OH)2. I suppose one solution would be to sell standardized cartridges that contain both tanks and you would “refuel” by swapping cartridges. Another way might be to install both tank permanently in the vehicle and use a mechanism with two hoses at the refilling station that would refill the Mg(OH)2 tank while draining the MgO tank.
If I were designing it, I think I’d go for a cardboard tube like you load a grease gun with, but a bit bigger, similar mechanism to feed it. And the MgO I’d have it crap into a “colostomy bag” for recovery.
What converts the magnesium hydroxide to magnesium oxide? Is the water removed because of the high temperature that the device operates at?
I found some more information at:
https://www.zess.fraunhofer.de/content/dam/ikts/zess/documents/POWERPASTE_WHITE_PAPER_2019.pdf
In the flow diagrams there doesn’t seem to be any arrow showing where the waste magnesium hydroxide goes. I couldn’t find anything about this in the text. Presumably this waste magnesium hydroxide would also contain residual magnesium hydride which might still be flammable?
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop !
How efficient is the process overall? You have to make the magnesium hydride somehow, and if it takes a lot more energy than your recover in the vehicle it’s not going to be an appealing option.
“the paste is easy to store and pump”.
I doubt it. At least not as easy to store and pump as a homogeneous liquid like petrol.
I think this is a gimmick.
Easy to store and pump compared to *gaseous hydrogen*.
As with all things that promise to revolutionize ${industry}, I’ll believe it once it actually has some amount of market share.
