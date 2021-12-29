The Three Cent Motor Controller

If you follow the world of small microcontrollers you will certainly be familiar with the usual fare of Atmel, ARM Cortex, PIC, and others. But these aren’t the smallest or cheapest devices, below them is an entire category of grain-of-dust microcontrollers with minimal capabilities and at rock bottom prices. Maybe the most well known are the Padauk series of chips, whose PIC12-like architecture can be had for literal pennies. These are the famous 3 cent microcontrollers, but despite their fame they have a bit of a reputation in our community for being difficult to work with. [Ben Lim] dispels some of those ideas, by Padauk-enabling a motor and encoder from a printer to make a three cent motor controller.
The Padauk doesn’t have on-chip peripherals such as SPI, instead its IDE provides bit-banging code to do the job. This and some PID motor controller code makes for a straightforward task on the little chip, and with the help of a probably considerably more expensive MAX14870 it can drive the motor. For the curious, the code can be found in a Git Hub repository. There may be more accomplished motor controllers to be found, but we doubt you’ll find one with a cheaper microcontroller.
Want to know what the fuss is about with the Padauk? Our colleague [Maya Posch] has you covered.
Ah ha, good to see there’s still interest in this (misunderstood) lowly chip – ripe for the OCD designer getting heaps out of such a tiny simple piece of silicon that’s dirt cheap, thanks for update post :-)
Curious how people are going with current supply given world wide shortage of various semiconductors and more pressure on foundries to produce, ie can we still get a batch of a 1000 or so of these at a time And an in circuit emulator (ICE) without needing to ditch OTP parts – even though cheap it doesn’t quite feel right, though there might be a sort of empty space workaround up to a point eg?
I could use an array of 32 X 16 of these beasts in an experimental wide band sensor arrangement, though been fiddling with the programming model for months, maybe ready in a month or so to decide AVR or something like the padauk, arrgh.
Looking forward to up dated reports of how you guys going with simple designs with an ICE on windows 7 if possible ?
Is there a windows simulator, if anyone recalls the avsim05 days also with z80 & 8051, those were the days :-)
Eg a possible digital path to replicate a 555 ah lah tiny avr equivalent but, with a sequence queue…
