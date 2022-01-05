USB cables inevitably fail and sometimes one end is reincarnated to power our solderless breadboards. Of course, if the cable broke once, it is waiting to crap out again. Too many have flimsy conductors that cannot withstand any torque and buckle when you push them into a socket. [PROSCH] has a superior answer that only takes a couple of minutes to print and up-cycles a pair of wires with DuPont connectors. The metal tips become the leads and the plastic sheathing aligns with the rim.
The model prints with a clear plus sign on the positive terminal, so you don’t have to worry about sending the wrong polarity, and it shouldn’t be difficult to add your own features, like a hoop for pulling it out, or an indicator LED and resistor. We’d like to see one with a tiny fuse holder.
If you want your breadboard to have old-school features, like a base and embedded power supply, we can point you in the right direction. If you are looking to up your prototyping game to make presentation-worthy pieces, we have a host of ideas.
17 thoughts on “USB Power Has Never Been Easier”
Isn’t the problem with doing it this way that a USB port will only put out 100mA when it doesn’t get an actual power request from the device?
No. It’s 500mA from a typical USB port. USB power supplies often have no current limits, other than their practical maximum.
Specification says you should draw no more than 100 mA until USB enumeration is complete. Then, once the host acknowledges it, you can draw whatever you asked, up to 500 mA (unless host and deceives support USB-PD). Of course many (most?) hosts will not enforce this, and let you draw as much current as their power supply is capable of delivering.
I don’t think I would use those connectors. It seems like the sharp tips might scrape the mating connector every time it is inserted. It won’t scrape too much, but just a tiny bit every time, eventually leaving a tiny groove in the connector. Maybe use for a throw-away power supply, but not my laptop.
Unlikely. Those Dupont pins are made of cheese and are structurally very weak.
You could file a chamfer on the leading edge if you are concerned (although you do know this is “hack”-a-day, right?), but I think this is a practical, viable, stop-gap solution.
Oh seriously HaD, why advertising such horrors ?, at any moment the pins can pivot and wreak havoc the hardware.
Just to fish a junk USB cable from almost any drawer or neighbors drawer, cut it and splice the wires cleanly ?
A hack? On hack-a-day? Say it ain’t so!
I am shocked too!
You assume there is a USB cable to butcher nearby. Were it me, and I had such a cable available, I would to that too instead of use CAD to 3D print a plastic block.
But in the absence of the CAD and 3D printer, I’d gone with another similar hack, hot glue those wires to a stick of popsicle stick or to and file it down a little to get it to the right size.
It’s what some would call a “hack” =)
Ironic enough to replace the flimsy USB cables with flimsy premade “Dupont” cables.
Didn’t HaD talked about the flimsy copper plated aluminium cables just a few days ago?
If you want more reliable cables, you should make yours with know quality wires. I have my stock of grey PVC jacked cables from pre-2000 for doing my own wiring. Their solderability, plating, insulation are still good. They are better shape than the typical made in China recycled cables with questionably plastic, under spec (as in thinner than spec) non-plated copper strands.
Classic problem where for someone with a hammer everything starts looking like a nail.
Why not keep some USB-A IDC plugs at hand, then cut two female-female jumper cables in half and assemble.
Or it’s a hack … like the name of this site implies? Seriously, this is just a potentially useful idea for those niche cases where this is all you have and you need to bodge something that works in a few minutes, but it doesn’t have work forever. If you expect to have a full stock of the actual components and need something that will be permanent then clearly this hack isn’t for you.
I’ve only had 2 USB cables go bad in over 20 years.
It’s only inevitable of you step on them, roll over them, tie them in knots, pull them out by the cord, etc.
Though I guess that’s not all good, as the story implies; I have to buy USB breakout boards for my solderless breadboard!
My kids were destroying cables about one a month.
Dollar store has usb-c and micro USB cables for $1.
I put some small alligator clips on one of the cables a couple years ago, and been using that.
To each his own
Had a PS3 Eye on a linux robot for vision system, made some fast acceleration and turns and suddenly my USB device had enumerated up from 1 to like 80. what i wanted to say is USB cables are dodgy to start with. this is pure horror, in a delightful way.
If there ever was a beautiful HACK on hack-a-day, this would be a great example.
Funny how many people complain “not a hack” when something is posted that uses store bought modules for their intended purpose, and likewise others complain when something is posted that is literally a hack in every sense of the word but doesn’t meet their exact rigorous niche requirements and thus they act like it cant possibly be useful to anyone else in the entire world. It’s like you cant win lol.
