A solderless breadboard is a place where ideas go to become real for the first time. Usually, this is a somewhat messy affair, with random jumpers flying all about the place, connecting components that can be quickly swapped to zero in on the right values, or to quickly change the circuit topology. Breadboards aren’t the place to make circuit artwork.
That is, however, not always the case, and we’ve seen more than a few examples from [Ben Eater] on breadboarding that approaches the circuit sculpture level of craftsmanship. And like any good craftsman, [Ben] has shared some of his breadboarding tips and tricks in a new video. Starting with a simple 555 blinkenlight project that’s wired up in the traditional anything-goes fashion, [Ben] walks us through his process for making a more presentation-worthy version.
His tools are high-quality but simple, with the wire strippers being the most crucial to good results. Surprisingly, [Ben] relies most heavily on the simple “scissors-style” strippers for their versatility, rather than the complicated semi-automatic tools. We found that to be the biggest take-home from the video, as well as the results of practice. [Ben] has done tons of this type of breadboarding before, which means when he “eyeballs” stripping 0.3 inches of insulation, he can do it down to a ten-thousandth precision.
Granted, there’s not much new here, but watching this video is a little like watching [Bob Ross] paint — relaxing and strangely compelling at the same time. You can get more of the same with pretty much any of his videos that we’ve covered, like this 6502 breadboard computer build. We’ve also seen [Eater]-inspired builds that are pretty impressive, like this full-8-bit breadboard computer.
One thought on “[Ben Eater]’s Breadboarding Tips”
While [Ben]’s prototyping skills are noteworthy, his teaching skills are legendary. If you want to know EXACTLY how a simple microprocessor works, to the point where you could design one yourself, his series on an 8-bit computer build (not the 6502 series, but the TTL logic one) can’t be beat. Be prepared to pause the video, because Ben DOES NOT REPEAT himself. Which to me is a breath of fresh air. Sometime in the past, somebody declared that if you want to teach something, you must do so three times. Which is utterly maddening to me. If you thought I didn’t understand what you said the first two times, what makes you think it will sink in on the third telling? At best I understood it the first time, so you wasted 2/3 of my time, and at worst I still don’t understand it, and wasted 3x as much time. But like I said, Ben does not do this; he expects that his audience is capable of paying attention. His other series, on digital communications, is also a must-see, even if you think you already know everything about it.