As anyone who has ever owned a piece of older equipment that has a potentiometer in it can attest to, these mechanical components do need their regular cleaning ritual. Whether it’s volume knobs on a receiver or faders on a mixer, over time they get crackly, scratchy and generally imprecise due to the oxidation and gunk that tends to gather inside them.
In this blast from the past, [Keith Murray] shows a few ways in which fader-style potentiometers can be cleaned, and how well each cleaning method works by testing the smoothness of the transition over time with an oscilloscope. It’s enlightening to see just how terrible the performance of a grimed-up fader is, and how little a blast of compressed air helped. Contact cleaner works much better, but it’s essential to get all of the loosened bits of gunk out of the fader regardless.
In the end, a soak in isopropyl alcohol (IPA), as well as a full disassembly followed by manual cleaning were the only ones to get the fader performance back to that of a new one. Using contact cleaner followed by blasting the fader out with compressed air seems to be an acceptable trade-off to avoid disassembly, however.
What is your preferred way to clean potentiometers to keep that vintage (audio) gear in peak condition? Let us know in the comments below.
Thanks, [Grant Freese], for the tip!
5 thoughts on “Giving Vintage Synths New Life In A Potentiometer Cleaning Showdown”
If it’s a pot.divider just add a cap on wiper
What a dirty hack.
I love it.
When I used to repair electronics back when potentiometers were popular, we would rub the swab of a q-tip with penetrating oil or WD-40 across the resistive pad
The biggest problem is you need to know what the potentiometer is constructed with in order to find a solvent that won’t kill it. Second problem is you don’t want stuff that leaves a residue because it just collects more garbage.
I’ve found that more often than not, if a device is at that stage, the resistor printed on the pot is usually partially destroyed and cleaning doesn’t really help that much. I’ve never seen anyone come up with a way to restore a pot, but if any crowd can, this one will…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)