Longer Range EVs Are On The Horizon

When electric cars first started hitting the mainstream just over a decade ago, most criticism focused on the limited range available and the long recharge times required. Since then, automakers have been chipping away, improving efficiency here and adding capacity there, slowly pushing the numbers up year after year.
Models are now on the market offering in excess of 400 miles between charges, but lurking on the horizon are cars with ever-greater range. The technology stands at a tipping point where a electric car will easily be able to go further on a charge than the average driver can reasonably drive in a day. Let’s explore what’s just around the corner.
Going Further…
The newest EVs on the market have more range than ever before. Under the EPA range test, the latest Tesla Model S can hit 402 miles, while the cutting-edge Mercedes EQS450+ makes it to 350 miles on the same test regime. These long-legged cars are packed with batteries, boasting packs of 100 kWh and 107.8 kWh capacity and operating at 450 V and 400 V respectively.
These two vehicles are two of the longest-range mainstream electric vehicles presently available. Both are able to quick-charge another 200 miles of range in just 20 minutes under the right conditions. Driving at a continuous average speed of 75 mph, either car could easily handle eight hours of driving in a single day with only a short stop to recharge. Interestingly, too, private testing shows the Mercedes itself to be capable of far exceeding its EPA test result, with Edmunds finding it to be the longest range car it’s ever tested with a real-world run netting 422 miles on a single charge.
Despite this, a tiresome few continue to protest that electric vehicles are simply incapable of taking long trips. With ranges already reaching above 400 miles in premium vehicles, and all manner of lower models capable of 300 miles or more, it’s becoming an increasingly difficult position to defend.
New vehicles only promise to further destroy this argument, though, by posting bigger numbers again. The prime example ready to burst onto the scene is the Lucid Air, the debut car from electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors. In its longest-range trim, the Dream Edition model achieves a EPA-rated 520 miles of range. The company has only just started vehicle deliveries to customers, but the range of the Air is already a leap far beyond that of its rivals.
This huge figure was not achieved by simply using a larger battery; the Lucid Air features a pack only a mite bigger than the competition at 113 kWh. With range a primary selling point for EVs, Lucid are being a bit canny about exactly how they achieved such a figure, with most coverage of the car putting the result down to a focus on “efficiency.” One number does stand out, however, and that’s the fact that the Lucid Air relies on a 924-volt battery architecture.
Running at higher voltage can bring significant advantages. For the same given power in a system, as voltage goes up, current goes down. Resistive losses in conductors are proportional to current squared, these losses go down as voltage increases, meaning efficiency improves. .
Lower losses means greater range when driving the car. There are also benefits to charging as well; lower heat build up from resistive losses is important when charging batteries that are sensitive to high temperatures. Lucid claims the Air can add 300 miles worth of charge in just 20 minutes when connected to an appropriate DC fast charger of 300 kW or more.
It’s a mark of Lucid’s commitment to its goals; back in 2019, Lucid’s chief technical officer Peter Rawlinson noted the company was aiming to push for a new level of efficiency in electric cars, rather than simply relying on ever-larger batteries. As far as aerodynamics were concerned, the Lucid Air managed an astounding coefficient of drag of just 0.21. Overall, Lucid got close to its goal of an energy efficiency of 5 miles per kwh, with the Dream Edition launch model hitting 4.6 miles/kWh in production trim.
And Further Again…
As far as the future is concerned, Mercedes also sees value in the efficiency-first approach. The German automaker recently unveiled its EQXX Concept, claiming a 620 mile range from the prototype design which features a battery of under 100 kWH capacity. It’s an efficency in excess of 6.2 miles/kWh, marking a serious leap forward.
Mercedes achieved this by going back to the drawing board and doing everything possible to maximise range. Unlike many of the premium luxury EVs on sale today, the EQXX Concept eschews four-digit horsepower figures and multi-motor setups for a relatively tame 201-horsepower single-motor drive unit. This would make a production model a harder sell, as the market has become accustomed to electric vehicles with ridiculous acceleration figures. A heavy electric vehicle hauling a big battery with only 200 horsepower to propel it along won’t be competing with cars like the Lucid Air or the Tesla Model S Plaid edition, and it could leave buyers cold.
The drag coefficient leaps to a even-more ridiculous figure than the Lucid Air, to an astounding Cd of just 0.17. It’s a small vehicle too, taking up far less space compared to the EQS road car, being closer to the size of a compact sedan. A solar panel on the roof is even pressed into service, helping to power the HVAC and infotainment system, and reportedly can add a whole 15 miles of range to the EQS on a particularly sunny day.
As much as Lucid and Mercedes hope to achieve with their high-minded efficiency focused approach, however, some believe that simpler methods are the way to go instead. A startup by the name of ONE has done just that, equipping a Tesla Model S with a battery of its own design of an astounding 203.7 kWh capacity. Just over double the standard capacity of the Model S battery, the startup were able to achieve a range of 752 miles in a long-drive test of its own devising.
The project essentially ignores efficiency improvements entirely. ONE made no mods to the Tesla in this regard, and the system is technically less efficient as a whole, making only 3.69 miles/kWh versus the 4.02 miles/kWh of the stock car in EPA testing. What is astounding is how the team were able to fit a battery pack of double the capacity in the same space as the original pack – marking a huge increase in energy density. The team were reportedly able to do so without much of a weight penalty either. The ONE pack apparently required no active cooling during its drive test (albeit run in cold weather). The production battery that ONE hopes to bring to market, known as “Gemini,” will reportely rely on LiFP (lithium iron phosphate) technology, something already used in many EVs today, and production samples should be available around 2023.
Mystery Gains
As capable as these vehicles are, perhaps the most frustrating part is that the engineering used to achieve these feats remains a little opaque to the public. It’s only when these cars start hitting the market en masse, and getting disassembled by inquisitive engineering teams and individuals, that it will become clear exactly how these improvements to efficiency and energy density are being achieved. Whether it’s exquisitely-prepared motors that cut down on even the tiniest of losses, new high-efficiency semiconductors, or bigger moves like jumping up to work at higher voltage ranges, it all adds up. But the real big gains are much more of a secret weapon that automakers will aim to keep as a competitive advantage for as long as is possible.
At best, we get little hints here and there, pockets of insight when an automaker wants to boast of its achievements. A great example is Tesla, which has invested heavily in some of the most advanced EV motors on the planet. The company has previously openly discusssed with Car and Driver how improving motor efficiency by 8 to 10 percent helped it boost overall range by 15 to 18 percent. Other players are typically less forthcoming, choosing to talk in broader terms as to the source of their gains rather than discussing real engineering details. Tesla somewhat stands alone in this area, often going into great detail on its new technologies as a marketing tool, though it tends to announce big things well before they ever come to market.
In any case, whether by improved efficiency, increasing energy density, or simply by stuffing more batteries into a car, it seems that electric vehicle range will only continue to improve at a rapid rate in coming years. EVs with huge range are just around the corner, and the ones we have today are already posting some serious numbers. Range anxiety may soon be a thing of the past for all but the cheapest, shortest-range EVs, or those with batteries nearing the end of their useful life. It may be that running out of charge becomes as rare for the average EV driver as running out of petrol is for those of us with conventional ICE-powered vehicles. Come what may!
36 thoughts on “Longer Range EVs Are On The Horizon”
“when connected to an appropriate DC fast charger of 300kW or more” – and if you charge three cars at that rate, you’re eating nearly a megawatt of power. Where are these chargers going to be situated? Not outside your house, presumably, as that’s something like twenty times what a whole house is wired for! If it’s going to be a public facility, an electric equivalent of a filling station, it’ll probably need its own transmission line.
Batteries last longer when you slow charge them. Why do you want to fast charge at home? Let it charge while you eat, sleep and do all those other fun things that happen in the house. You can use that 300kW charger on the days you forgot to plug in at home and have to stop at a charging station. That’s something I would try to do as infrequently as possible because I’m not patient and wouldn’t want to wait even at those speeds.
Speaking of which, just the other day I stopped to fill my wife’s gas tank.. it was below zero out and that d@mn pump was barely moving. It took forever and I was freezing! Yah, I’d rather plug in at home!
I suspect the number of houses that need to fast-charge 3 vehicles at the same time is rather small. Charging 1 (or 2) vehicles overnight sounds more likely.
Also, the cybertruck is rated at 500 miles of range. Tesla isn’t making the cybertruck yet, but most of the announced vehicles aren’t being made either.
I think the new 4860 batteries will have a big effect on this, and a bunch of other battery improvements are coming down the line as well. Solid electrolytes will greatly reduce the chance of catching fire, for example.
Also, Tesla is switching to LFP batteries, and probably most of the other manufacturers will as well. That should also have an effect on range.
Range hysteria is probably a good thing: it’s caused auto manufacturers to focus on range, making batteries better and everything more efficient generally.
Switching to LFP will have the effect of reducing range, since the energy density is less. They also have other undesirable properties such as lower voltage, inability to charge below 0C, etc.
Extra low CdA, skinny tires, doing your mileage test in Spain instead of Oslo, driving slightly under the speed limit… all sorts of gimmicks are used to inflate the range numbers while actual on-road tests show that EVs consistently underperform their WLTP rating by -25% to -50% especially in the winter when heaters are needed.
Meh. Hardly a shocker. Do you normally get the rated MPG out of your gas(petrol) powered car? Maybe down a steep hill with a hurricane blowing at your back!
No, but that hardly matters. Plus, ICE vehicles don’t suffer the same from environmental conditions. For example, an engine gets a few percentage points better efficiency in the cold, and the heat is free.
50€ worth of diesel fuel and 10 minutes of your time is another 1000 km of driving.
And just how much does the rapid charger and a few extra mins of your time really work out – sure the battery and charge can’t take you as far for the time taken to refill it, but you are going to need to do so almost never as most of the time you should be able to plug in while you do whatever you traveled for anyway, so as long as the rapid chargers are not priced too stupidly its not much of a big deal.
Its also far less relevant if you have a home charger
– just how much fuel do you waste on the round trip to get more fuel?
– How many hours of life have you spent driving specially to fill up, or out of your way to fill up?
– How often do you do anything like the 200 miles in a day that would make you visit a charging station with most battery EV?
Unless you actually live at the petrol station or regularly commute a vast distance for some reason (do traveling salesmen still exist?) your cost in time will be much higher with the ICE powerunit as you always have to waste time traveling out of your way when getting new fuel rather than just plug and have it magically full while you slept, and your price for distance should be vastly better – domestic energy rates are generally orders of magnitude less than the cost of fuel…
IF there is a rapid charger, and IF it isn’t already taken by someone else going the same way.
A service station with 10 pumps can serve about 100-120 customers per hour. A service station with 10 Supercharger plugs can serve 10. Now imagine a highway with thousands of cars per hour going the same way – all of them electric, all of them having to stop at key points to pick up more charge…
Ah but Dude almost none of them will have to stop, as almost all EV owners will be able to charge at home and they are almost all of them just popping to the shops, work etc on their daily short range loops, and as they start every trip with a full tank just plain don’t need more energy… Of your thousands of cars only a tiny percentage will need a recharge on this trip, and an even smaller number will need a recharge at any particular stop along the way.
If EV still had tiny ranges that would make range a stress even on local trips it might matter, but now even the smallest crappiest battery EV do something like 100 miles, which is way way more than 99% of the trips taken need… If you are one of those strange folks that does do more mileage than nearly everyone else does on their longest trips every damn day or don’t have a charge point at home the battery EV isn’t ideal for you, but for almost everyone else its damn nearly magic a vehicle you will almost never need to go out of your way to feed…
Also most supercharger are supposed to be capable of 20 mins (or less) to a rather high charge state that puts hundreds of miles back on, so the 10 superchargers are serving something more like 30 in an hour. Even the older slower spec fast chargers are not an hour, more like 40 mins…
>as almost all EV owners will be able to charge at home
Yes, for the moment, since you need to be a homeowner to even afford an EV in the first place. I live in an apartment – my car is outside on a detached parking lot. When people like me start to own EVs, it is no longer the case that most EV owners will be able to charge at home.
Actually yes, yes I do.
For example, air density at -10 C is 1.30 versus 1.15 at 25 C so simply going from cold to warm will decrease the power demand by -122% at high speeds where air drag dominates the energy consumption. Then, driving at 55 mph instead of 62 mph subtracts another 21% for a total of -30% less energy needed to fight air resistance. Not running a heater and fans to keep the windows clear also reduces energy consumption by another -10% to -15% for a total reduction around -40%. Then take low rolling resistance tires instead of all-weathers, level roads instead of hills, no stop&go traffic…
This is why when manufacturers want to demonstrate low fuel consumption, they go to Saudi Arabia or California to run the demo. It’s easy to make an electric car drive a long distance by a gimmick, but it has nothing to do with real world driving.
Error: -12% instead of -122%
Someday I’ll have an electric car and when I do I’ll have a charger at home. Not getting up extra early (or arriving to work late) because I am low on gas this morning… No stopping for gas at the end of a cold day when I really just want to get home… priceless!
I don’t really get those distance arguments now. The very first models, I would have needed a charger at work just to get home. But now? How many miles does a person normally travel in one day? At some point you can’t possibly commute that far, work and still sleep.
Yah, Yah, trips, I get it. My first answer to that is a second car. Drive the gas burner when you need it plus just often enough to keep it maintained. But I know that not everyone has room or money for two cars. You city people and your tiny, minimalist living spaces!
So how about one of those little trailers with the gas powered generator on it? Sure, it’s just re-inventing the hybrid, most likely poorly. I’m sure that’s not the best answer for either gas money or environmental concerns that one chooses an electric car for. Who cares? It’s just for the occasional long vacation. How often are you going to need it? Once or twice a year? Three times… lucky you!
I didn’t think such a thing existed. Nor that existing electric cars would accept power while running. My day-dream was to build my own electric car with the electric system designed to do exactly that and put my own generator on a small trailer. But I guess someone beat me to it. https://gajitz.com/little-generator-trailer-lets-electric-cars-go-the-distance/ Way to go!
Somebody should start a rental service with those generators. That would be better than buying, storing and maintaining one just to take a couple trips per year.
Believe it or not, there are people that need over 700miles of range per day on one trip.
And yes, I’m thinking in vacation. If that’s what you want a car for, then a car with a range of 300 miles is not an option.
Of course, this could be ‘solved’ by using replaceable battery packs (or something like that. I’m even thinking of using H2 eventually). This wouldn’t solve the range problem, but it would solve the time it takes to charge the vehicle and or add the possibility to carry an extra pack of batteries/energy/fuel.
But if you are thinking in vacation then that is what once or twice a year, even if its once a month it is completely irrelevant to your normal use, and thus just a minor inconvenience of the longer than splash and dash rest stop is easy to work into your day of travel. When you are going 700 miles even at the higher speeds allowed on some European motorways you are going to have to stop at least once just to stretch your legs, find a bathroom and have a cuppa, as long as there is a charge point anywhere near the right spot on your route that longer stop isn’t going to be relevant and already there does seem to be at all the service stations on the major roads some EV charging, so the spot(s) you would have stopped anyway is/are almost certainly still fine.
It is already taking you a whole day of travel to get there, and at worst is extending the journey time by a handful of minutes over your normal rest stop, lets call it adds an extra hour, big deal you were already spending the entire damn day driving…
Also for those rare occasions you must drive further than your normal day to day car does you can hire something nicer, some folks do that anyway because they don’t feel like driving their noisy little city car for long anyway…
It’s going to be difficult if EVs get any more popular than they are, because one car hogs up a fast charger for 30-45 minutes per stop instead of 5 minutes at the pump and then park. The service stations can’t actually serve as many customers.
You may be able to stop for a charge, but it may take you a lot longer than expected. The issue is already visible with the more popular Tesla Supercharger stations which get crowded with multiple hour long waiting times around holidays.
And the several hour ques that can form for the petrol pumps isn’t at all the same thing? With a spike of demand supply always falls at least a little short, and right now the infrastructure for everyone and every journey to be battery EV isn’t all that developed – it takes time to find the places that are problematic, or time (and a bit of luck) in the analysis of peoples habits to correctly predict them and provide enough resources in advance…
Also the service station on the major motorway where you stop for the beverage, food etc is already a huge parking lot, just because the actual fuel pumps are not where the cars park up for this period is pretty much irreverent – the space for them all is already there, you are just shifting from everyone having to navigate around the complex to get to the fuel pumps, then find a spot to park to simply finding a spot they can park and plugging in…
I have not seen hour-long lines at the pumps in my lifetime. Sometimes I’ve had to turn back and drive to another service station 2-3 kilometers away, but that’s about it.
Really? You plan on driving 700 miles without stopping for food or to use the bathroom? You ICE people make the dumbest arguments.
350 miles there and 350 miles back within the same day or the next isn’t unheard of. You’ve got to consider that you may not have a charging option at the destination.
unless an electric car can go around a track like a two-seater sportscar, comfortably carry 10 people, go offroad, pull a 10ton trailer, and has a range of 2000miles all at the same time it is clearly inferior /s
> a tiresome few continue to protest
and
> you ICE people
Yep, sounds like the typical EV bigot.
Can’t look down on the masses from a private jet so an overpriced meme-mobile will have to do. Hope you like driving in the slow lane with no heat or AC so you can brag about your “EPA range”.
Doesn’t have to be per day – only that you don’t have proper charging options at the destination.
Charging up a 100 kWh battery from regular wall power takes two whole days. If you drive somewhere far away and then expect to get around at the destination, you’re out of luck if there isn’t a compatible fast charger.
Still waiting for carbon nanotube based batteries to arrive! https://www.eenewspower.com/news/carbon-nanotubes-breakthrough-doubles-energy-density-batteries
It usually takes battery technologies about 15 years to mature. This appears to be done in the lab, so it’s likely going to take even longer than that. Maybe it’ll be all the talk in 2040.
The range of my Tesla is a joke at negative degrees Celsius. It uses a large part of the energy to keep me and the battery warm. Not everyone lives in California.
You forgot to tell us the punchline of the joke… what are the numbers?
Mass adoption of electric vehicles is only 10 years away, just like it was in 1980, 2000s and now 2020s.
Not at all. Every major car manufacturer is currently making EVs now which is a first.
“Efficiency” can be defined in different ways. Are you talking about highest speed for the amount of supplied horsepower? Farthest range per kWh? Cargo capacity mass per mass of the vehicle? There are plenty of ways to optimize for a particular characteristic. Light weight and aerodynamics is the preferred method for aircraft and autocross racers. Even Colin Chapman (founder of Lotus) said, “If you want to go fast in the straights, add horsepower. If you want to go fast everywhere, add lightness.”
I’m probably wrong on the quote, but it’s still right.
Some of the mechanical hacks, low Cd, low rolling resistance, can be applied equally to ICE vehicles too, which counters the argument somewhat, as they would then be capable of 1000mile-plus range.
But even if the Merc has “only” 200hp, with that low Cd, the top speed would be quite something.
Speaking as a former speedoholic who is now older, I’m not really sure that everyone really needs 0-60 times under five seconds. I wonder how many people here have actually floored their relatively modern cars. My efficient 300HP 4-door midsize sedan actually scared me when I did this. It felt faster than the supposedly fast cammed Camaros that I had in the 70’s. I think that there would be a place for an electric car with 300+ mile range, modest performance, and reasonable price. Hopefully GM will get the Bolt straightened out. It was getting close to those parameters.
Yes, but you may not want to. Low CdA for example requires long sweeping A-pillars with reduced visibility down the road to get the “Cd” factor down, and building smaller cars to get the”A” factor down. You get stupid things like cameras instead of wing mirrors, roof line so low you can’t see over hedges or low fences… etc. Skinny tires means worse handling and the first thing you actually have to do is swap in proper winter tires and ruin the whole trick.
For the top speed question, with single-speed gearing, lifting the top speed up sacrifices low speed efficiency a lot, so EVs are typically speed limited regardless. The motor is geared to be most efficient around highway speeds or below, and past that it runs into field weakening mode where the motor starts to lose power rather quickly. Regardless of how much power it has, it’ll probably go about 120 mph max just like every other EV.
Yeah, the tires can have an enormous effect on gas/electron mileage. What you “want” is an incredibly stiff and non-“squirmy” tire for low rolling resistance that is comfortable to drive on, handles well, lasts 50,000 miles, and works great at all temperatures and loads in rain and snow. Such a tire is impossible to construct, and all tires compromise on some of the above factors in order to improve others. In order to get the best EPA numbers, many new cars are supplies with pretty nasty tires/rim protectors that accentuate gas/electron mileage.
