We’re all aware that there are plenty of fake components to be found if you’re prepared to look in the right places, and that perhaps too-good-to-be-true chip offers on auction sites might turn out to have markings which rub off to reveal something completely different underneath. [IMSAI Guy] saw a batch of OP-07 laser-trimmed op-amps at a bargain price, so picked them up for an investigation. You can take a look at the video below the break.
A perfect op-amp has a zero volt output when both of its inputs are at the same voltage, but in practice no real device approaches this level of perfection. It’s referred to as the offset voltage, and for instrumentation work where a low offset voltage is important there are parts such as the OP-07 which have each been adjusted using a laser to trim their components for the lowest offset. This process is expensive, so naturally so are genuine OP-07s.
Identifying real versus fake op-amps in this case is as simple as hooking the chip up as a unity gain non-inverting amplifier and measuring the voltage on the output (we can’t help a tinge of envy at that Keithley 2015 THD multimeter!), from which measurement the fakes should be clearly visible. First up are some 741s with their > 1 mV offsets (though an outlier 741 had a 40μV offset) to show what a cheap op-amp could be expected to do, then we see the OP-07s. Immediately with an offset of > 1.2 mV we can tell that they’re fake, which as he admits for the price is hardly a surprise. Meanwhile we’ll keep an eye out for Korean-made 741s like the outlier low-offset device.
If you’re interested by op-amp internals may we suggest a look at the first IC op-amp, meanwhile this isn’t the first fake chip we’ve seen.
Thanks BaldPower for the tip.
6 thoughts on “How To Spot A Fake Op-Amp”
Can’t you just put 2 cheap opamps in series, with the second one with a trimpot to adjust the first ones bias to zero?
That’s assuming that the offset isn’t going to drift by temperature or overtime. Now you have offsets from both parts!
You can add small amount of offsets as a bias to existing circuit without adding a 2nd opamp just by adding a DC summing node.
Look at the datasheets.
Actually both the 741 and the OP07 already have trim pins for adjusting the offset.
The only thing you need to add is a potentiometer.
Buy them from a known source/supplier instead. Because you do not know which parameters might be different/worse (if any), you need to test them all one by one (including longevity and temperature). And that is just inane, unless you actually need so many that it can pay off
Telling signs: Laser engraved markings and residual scanlines from erasing the existing marks.
This guy is clearly having some fun, and that’s ok.
If you’re not willing to invest into some expensive benchtop DMM, that is twice as long as your desk (My neighbors are not going to like it if I hack a hole in the wall to mount it flush with my other measurement equipment) then you can always simply configure the opamp itself to amplify it’s offset voltage 1000x or so, by adding a single extra resistor.
For the measurement probes.
Some like those gold plated things with silli cone wires and other fancy features.
I prefer to solder wires to double (or triple) 0.1″ pitch square single row headers.
This way you can always just stick them in the breadboard, and you have your hands free to fiddle with knobs or other appendages.
I have also made some adapters myself.
Start with high quality (round) female headers for those same 0.1″ pitch single row connectors, then break out one of the bushings and solder it to a needle. Add a bit of hot glue and two layers of shrink wrap to give it some thickness.
Very nice and sharp probes. You can poke through oxide layers, stick them in between stranded wires or in breadboards, and on the back side you just juse standard “dupont” wires. These are very handy and hardly use up any space on your workbench.
